Area Scores: Aug. 16

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
AFCA FCS PRESEASON COACHES TOP 25 POLL
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;Points;2021 Rank
1. North Dakota State (24);624;1
2. Montana;567;6
3. South Dakota State (1);566;5
4. Montana State;560;2
5. Villanova;493;8
6. Kennesaw State;453;10
7. Sacramento State;452;11
8. Missouri State;405;14
9. Southern Illinois;379;17
10. Stephen F. Austin;362;18
11. East Tennessee State;352;7
People are also reading…
12. Eastern Washington;337;9
13. Chattanooga;294;NR
14. Incarnate Word;277;13
15. Tennessee-Martin;257;12
16. Southeastern Louisiana;254;15
17. Jackson State;245;19
18. Holy Cross;184;22
19. Delaware;172;NR
20. Weber State;141;NR
21. Northern Iowa;119;25
22. UC Davis;101;16
23. Mercer;78;NR
24T. Rhode Island;66;NR
24T. Richmond;66;NR
Others receiving votes: South Dakota 49, Florida A&M 44, Harvard 38, South Carolina State 38, Princeton 29, Central Arkansas 23, Eastern Kentucky 18, Dartmouth 17, Nicholls 8, Furman 6, North Carolina A&T 6, William & Mary 6, Murray State 5, Davidson 3, Fordham 3, Southeast Missouri State 3, North Dakota 2, Utah Tech 2, Austin Peay 1, Elon 1.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
CLASS 11A PRESEASON POLL
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Team;W-L;Points
1. Jamestown (13);0-0;69
2. Fargo North (1);0-0;49
3. Dickinson;0-0;31
4. Fargo South;0-0;27
5. Grand Forks Red River;0-0;20
Others receiving votes: Wahpeton (0-0), Devils Lake (0-0), Grand Forks Central (0-0), West Fargo Horace (0-0).
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
PLAYOFFS
Sunday, Aug. 14
Kalamazoo 5, Traverse City 4
Duluth 8, Eau Claire 6
Willmar 6, St. Cloud 5
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Wausau 3
Monday, Aug. 15
Kalamazoo 9, Traverse City 5 (Kalamazoo wins series 2-0)
Wausau 11, Wisconsin Rapids 1 (series tied 1-1)
Duluth 4, Eau Claire 3 (Duluth wins series 2-0)
Willmar 3, St. Cloud 2 (Willmar wins series 2-0)
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids
Duluth at Willmar