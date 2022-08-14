 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Area Scores: Aug. 15

PICKLEBALL

BISMARCK MANDAN CLUB CLASSIC TOURNAMENT

Aug. 13-14

Men's 3.0 Doubles: Gold medal -- Rod Schafer and Tim Porter. Silver medal -- Keith Hinger and Jerry Mathistad.

Women's 3.0 Doubles: Gold -- Sandy Eisenbart and JoDee Wiedmeier. Silver -- Kirsten Wolsky and Nancy Beck.

Men's 3.5 Doubles: Gold -- Murali Vegi and Dan Bryant. Silver -- Gene Grugel and Wen Ost. 

Women's 3.5 Doubles: Gold -- Judy Kalainov and Maureen Groth. Silver -- Cora Buchholz and Carol Kapp.

Open Doubles 4.0: Gold -- – Matthew Wilke and Justin Popovich. Silver -- Vincente Herrera and Brandon Aalgaarde.

Mixed Doubles 3.0: Gold -- Amanda Murphy and Mason Murphy. Silver -- Sue Kudrna and Dale Johnson.

Mixed Doubles 3.5: Gold -- Taylee Crouch and Brayden Crouth. Silver -- Julie Beck and Casey Beck.

Mixed Doubles 4.0: Gold -- Briselda Hernandez and Vincente Herrera. Silver -- Hallie Knuth and Heath Knuth.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

y-Traverse City;27-9;.750;--

Rockford;20-16;.556;7

Battle Creek;17-19;.472;10

Kenosha;16-19;.457;10.5

x-Kalamazoo;14-21;.400;12.5

Kokomo;9-27;.250;18

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;28-9;.757;--

z-Wausau;21-14;.600;6

Green Bay;20-16;.556;7.5

Lakeshore;18-18;.500;9.5

Fond du Lac;17-20;.459;11

Madison;8-28;.222;19.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

y-Eau Claire;23-11;.676;--

x-Duluth;15-19;.441;8

La Crosse;15-19;.441;8

Waterloo;7-27;.206;16

Minnesota;1-18;.053;14.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

y-Willmar;27-7;.794;--

x-St. Cloud;25-10;.714;2.5

Mankato;21-13;.618;6

Rochester;17-17;.500;10

Bismarck;12-22;.353;15

x-won first-half title

y-won second-half title

z-clinched playoff berth

Saturday, Aug. 13

St. Cloud 6, Bismarck 3, 10 innings

Lakeshore 14, Green Bay 8

Lakeshore 5, Green Bay 1, second game

Madison 9, Wausau 3

Battle Creek 6, Rockford 5

Kokomo 11, Traverse City 7

Fond du Lac 10, Wisconsin Rapids 4

Eau Claire 13, Rochester 5

Mankato 9, La Crosse 7

Minnesota 15, Waterloo 6

Willmar 10, Duluth 6

End of regular season

Playoffs

Sunday, Aug. 14

Kalamazoo 5, Traverse City 4, Kalamazoo leads series 1-0

Duluth 8, Eau Claire 6, Duluth leads series 1-0

Willmar 6, St. Cloud 5, Willmar leads series 1-0

Wisconsin Rapids 6, Wausau 3, Rapids lead series 1-0

Monday, Aug. 15

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids

Duluth at Eau Claire

Willmar at St. Cloud

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Kalamazoo at Traverse City, if necessary

Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids, if necessary

Duluth at Eau Claire, if necessary

Willmar at St. Cloud, if necessary

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

PLAYOFFS

Championship

Saturday, Aug. 13

Northern Arizona 47, Quad City 45

