Area Scores: Aug. 15

PICKLEBALL
BISMARCK MANDAN CLUB CLASSIC TOURNAMENT
Aug. 13-14
Men's 3.0 Doubles: Gold medal -- Rod Schafer and Tim Porter. Silver medal -- Keith Hinger and Jerry Mathistad.
Women's 3.0 Doubles: Gold -- Sandy Eisenbart and JoDee Wiedmeier. Silver -- Kirsten Wolsky and Nancy Beck.
Men's 3.5 Doubles: Gold -- Murali Vegi and Dan Bryant. Silver -- Gene Grugel and Wen Ost.
Women's 3.5 Doubles: Gold -- Judy Kalainov and Maureen Groth. Silver -- Cora Buchholz and Carol Kapp.
Open Doubles 4.0: Gold -- – Matthew Wilke and Justin Popovich. Silver -- Vincente Herrera and Brandon Aalgaarde.
Mixed Doubles 3.0: Gold -- Amanda Murphy and Mason Murphy. Silver -- Sue Kudrna and Dale Johnson.
Mixed Doubles 3.5: Gold -- Taylee Crouch and Brayden Crouth. Silver -- Julie Beck and Casey Beck.
Mixed Doubles 4.0: Gold -- Briselda Hernandez and Vincente Herrera. Silver -- Hallie Knuth and Heath Knuth.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
y-Traverse City;27-9;.750;--
Rockford;20-16;.556;7
Battle Creek;17-19;.472;10
Kenosha;16-19;.457;10.5
x-Kalamazoo;14-21;.400;12.5
Kokomo;9-27;.250;18
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;28-9;.757;--
z-Wausau;21-14;.600;6
Green Bay;20-16;.556;7.5
Lakeshore;18-18;.500;9.5
Fond du Lac;17-20;.459;11
Madison;8-28;.222;19.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
y-Eau Claire;23-11;.676;--
x-Duluth;15-19;.441;8
La Crosse;15-19;.441;8
Waterloo;7-27;.206;16
Minnesota;1-18;.053;14.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
y-Willmar;27-7;.794;--
x-St. Cloud;25-10;.714;2.5
Mankato;21-13;.618;6
Rochester;17-17;.500;10
Bismarck;12-22;.353;15
x-won first-half title
y-won second-half title
z-clinched playoff berth
Saturday, Aug. 13
St. Cloud 6, Bismarck 3, 10 innings
Lakeshore 14, Green Bay 8
Lakeshore 5, Green Bay 1, second game
Madison 9, Wausau 3
Battle Creek 6, Rockford 5
Kokomo 11, Traverse City 7
Fond du Lac 10, Wisconsin Rapids 4
Eau Claire 13, Rochester 5
Mankato 9, La Crosse 7
Minnesota 15, Waterloo 6
Willmar 10, Duluth 6
End of regular season
Playoffs
Sunday, Aug. 14
Kalamazoo 5, Traverse City 4, Kalamazoo leads series 1-0
Duluth 8, Eau Claire 6, Duluth leads series 1-0
Willmar 6, St. Cloud 5, Willmar leads series 1-0
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Wausau 3, Rapids lead series 1-0
Monday, Aug. 15
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids
Duluth at Eau Claire
Willmar at St. Cloud
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Kalamazoo at Traverse City, if necessary
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids, if necessary
Duluth at Eau Claire, if necessary
Willmar at St. Cloud, if necessary
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
PLAYOFFS
Championship
Saturday, Aug. 13
Northern Arizona 47, Quad City 45