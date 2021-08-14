Area Scores: Aug. 15

AUTO RACING
DACOTAH SPEEDWAY
(Friday)
IMCA Modifieds
Heat 1: 1. Tim Perkins, Bismarck. 2. Spencer Wilson, Minot. 3. Justin Medler, Minot. 4. Mark Dahl, Bismarck. 5. Scott Gartner, Jamestown.
Heat 2: 1. John Corell, Jamestown. 2. Chris Barros, Bismarck. 3. Shawn Strand, Mandan. 4. Jeremy Keller, Bismarck. 5. Drew Christianson, Minot.
Heat 3: 1. Crist Pittenger, Bismarck. 2. Quentin Kinzley, Bismarck. 3. Marlyn Seidler, Underwood. 4. Mike Tomlinson, Turtle Lake. 5. Jordan Sours, Lisbon.
Feature: 1. Seidler. 2. Dahl. 3. Kinzley. 4. Strand. 5. Pittenger. 6. Medler. 7. Corell. 8. Christianson. 9. Sours. 10. Wilson.
Points leaders: 1. Kinzley 409. 2. Keller 407. 3. Seidler 389.
WISSOTA Street Stocks
Heat 1: Hunter Domagala, Mandan. 2. Jason Berg, Bismarck. 3. Barrett Berg, Lincoln. 4. Brandon Booke, New Salem. 5. Kyle Zittleman, Mandan.
Heat 2: 1. Zach Frederick, Richardton. 2. Jeremy Engelhardt, Bismarck. 3. Matt Dosch, Lincoln. 4. Shawn Volk, Lincoln. 5. Wyatt Rath-Wald, Napoleon.
Feature: 1. Frederick. 2. Domagala. 3. Dosch. 4. Berg. 5. Volk. 6. Jason Meidinger, Mandan. 7. Zittleman. 8. Berg. 9. Engelhardt. 10. Dylan Herner, Bismarck.
Points leaders: 1. Domagala 1,231. 2. Frederick 1,209. 3. Dosch 1,151.
Legends
Heat 1: 1. Austin Wiest, Bismarck. 2. Dauntae Martin, Bismarck. 3. Dayton Olheiser, Dickinson. 4. Casey Martin, Bismarck. 5. Duston Hagen, Lincoln.
Heat 2: 1. Drew Papke, Bismarck. 2. Nate Keena, Lincoln. 3. Preston Martin, Bismarck. 4. Donavin Wiest, Wishek. 5. Brandon Anderson, Mandan.
Feature: 1. A. Wiest. 2. D. Wiest. 3. Keena. 4. Papke. 5. Anderson. 6. D. Martin. 7. Ivan Sailer, Bismarck. 8. Mavrick Nelson, New Salem. 9. Gus Jensen, Flasher. 10. Olheiser.
Points leaders: 1. Papke 1,246. 2. D. Wiest 1,223. 3. A. Wiest 1,202.
Hobby Stocks
Heat 1: 1.Jeremy Engelhardt, Bismarck. 2. Daniel Kaseman, Wishek. 3. Mitch Gordon, Hazelton. 4. Josh Roehrich, Menoken. 5. Curt Michaelsohn, Wishek.
Heat 2: 1. Dylan Sandberg, Bismarck. 2. John Gartner Jr., Mandan. 3. Braydee Hanson, Washburn. 4. Seth Howe-Kellar, Wilton. 5. Mike Appert, Hazelton.
Heat 3: 1. Chris Welk Jr., Mandan. 2. Derrick Appert, Hazelton. 3. Bill Hultberg, Bismarck. 4. Keith McCleary, Napoleon. 5. Karlie Hoerner, Bismarck.
Feature: 1. Sandberg. 2. Gartner Jr. 3. Hultberg. 4. Welk Jr. 5. Kaseman. 6. Engelhardt. 7. Hanson. 8. D. Appert. 9. Roehrich. 10. Howe-Kellar.
Points leaders: 1. Engelhardt 1,143. 2. Hultberg 1,013. 3. Welk Jr. 1,006.
Sport Compacts
Heat 1: Ken Sandberg, Bismarck. 2. Paul Schuh, Bismarck. 3. Stan Thompson, Bismarck. 4. Alex Thompson, Bismarck. 5. Nicholas Hoffman, Bismarck.
Feature: 1. Sandberg. 2. S. Thompson. 3. A. Thompson. 4. Schuh. 5. Lane Doll, Bismarck.
Points leaders: 1. (tie) Sandberg and S. Thompson 457. 3. A. Thompson 444.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
FARGO NORTH 1, LEGACY 0
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1. FN, James Lien (PK), 36.
Goalkeeper saves: Leg – Nathaniel Ohleiser 0-1 – 1; FN – Cooper Svaleson 3-2 – 5.
Yellow cards: FN – Gunner Schwartz.
LEGACY 2, WEST FARGO SHEYENNE 2
(Friday at West Fargo)
First half: 1. Leg, Dylan Ellingson (Reece Snow), goal times N/A.
Second half: WFS, TJ Jueseah (Soren Koster). WFS, Jueseah (unassisted). 4. Leg, Ryker Zietz (Ellingson).
Goalkeeper saves: Leg – Nathaniel Olheiser 5-5 – 10. WFS – Cooper Svaleson 3-4 – 7.
Yellow cards: Leg – Luis Rivera. WFS – Anas Mohamed, Jueseah
BABE RUTH BASEBALL
13-15 WORLD SERIES
BISMARCK CAPITALS 8, LEXINGTON, KY. 3
Capitals;010;322;0;-;8;10;0
Lexington;101;001;0;-;3;11;2
W – Marcus Butts. L – Brody Rogers. HR – None.
Highlights: Capitals – Lucas Vasey 1-for-4, R, RBI; Max Vig 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; Gavin Lill 1-for-3, double, RBI; Butts 2-for-3, R; Michael Fagerland 1-for-4, R; Parker Sagsveen 2-for-3, 2 doubles, R, 2 RBIs; Jace Groseclose 1-for-1, R; Isaac Mitchell 1-for-3, double, R, RBI. Lexington – Mason Draper 3-for-4, double, triple, 2 R; Luke Bailey 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Giancarlo Gonzalez 1-for-2, RBI; Lane Carr 1-for-3, R.
Aug. 11-18 at Eagle Pass, Texas
Pool play records
American Division: Lexington, Ky. 1-3, Bismarck Capitals 2-1, Meridian, Miss. 2-1, Tri-Valley, Calif. 3-0, Eagle Pass, Texas 0-3.
National Division: Trumbull, Conn. 3-0, Mifflin County, Pa. 2-1, Tallahassee, Fla. 2-1, Kelso, Wash. 1-2, Del Rio, Texas 0-4.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Trumbull, Conn. 4, Mifflin County, Pa. 0
Meridian, Miss. 4, Lexington, Ky. 3
Tallahassee, Fla. 15, Del Rio, Texas 0, 4 innings
Bismarck Capitals 12, Eagle Pass, Texas 7
Thursday, Aug. 12
Tri-Valley, Calif.9, Lexington, Ky. 2
Tallahassee, Fla. 7, Kelso, Wash. 3
Mifflin County, Pa. 19, Del Rio, Texas 1, 5 innings
Meridian, Miss. 14, Eagle Pass, Texas 4, 6 innings
Friday, Aug. 13
Tri-Valley, Calif. 3, Bismarck Capitals 1
Mifflin County, Pa. 6, Kelso, Wash. 1
Trumbull, Conn. 11, Del Rio, Texas 2
Lexington, Ky. 12, Eagle Pass, Texas 2, 6 innings
Saturday, Aug. 14
Trumbull, Conn. 2, Tallahassee, Fla. 1
Bismarck Capitals 8, Lexington, Ky. 3
Tri-Valley, Calif. 8, Meridian, Miss. 5
Kelso, Wash. 9, Del Rio, Texas 1
Sunday, Aug. 15
Mifflin County, Pa. vs. Tallahasse, Fla., Noon
Trumbull, Conn. vs. Kelso, Wash., 2:30 p.m.
Bismarck Capitals vs. Meridian, Miss., 5 p.m.
Tri-Valley, Calif. vs. Eagle Pass, Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Single-elimination bracket
Monday, Aug. 16
Game 1: National #2 vs. American #3, 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: American #2 vs. National #3. 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
Game 3: American #1 vs. Winner Game 1, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: National #1 vs. Winner Game 2, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6 p.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
y-Kokomo;25-11;.694;--
x-Traverse City;21-14;.600;3.5
Kenosha;20-18;.526;6
Rockford;14-21;.400;10.5
Battle Creek;14-24;.368;12
Kalamazoo;11-25;.306;14
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
y-Madison;23-14;.622;--
Wisconsin;23-14;.622;--
x-Fond du Lac;21-14;.600;1
Wisconsin Rapids;19-17;.528;3.5
Lakeshore;15-21;.417;7.5
Green Bay;12-25;.324;11
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
xy-Waterloo;18-15;.545;--
z-Duluth;18-16;.529;0.5
La Crosse;15-17;.469;2.5
Eau Claire;15-20;.429;4
Minnesota;7-11;.389;3.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
xy-St. Cloud;26-10;.722;--
z-Mankato;20-15;.571;5.5
Willmar;15-16;484;8.5
Rochester;15-20;.429;10.5
Bismarck;12-21;.364;12.5
x – won first-half championship
y – won second-half championship
z – clinched playoff berth
Saturday, Aug. 14
Duluth 13, Bismarck 3
Kalamazoo 10, Kokomo 3
Battle Creek 9, Traverse City 8
Kenosha 16, Rockford 4
Minnesota 7, St. Cloud 3
Wisconsin 4, Wisconsin Rapids 2
La Crosse 8, Waterloo 4
Rochester 9, Mankato 6
Lakeshore 2, Green Bay 1
Madison 11, Fond du Lac 5
Eau Claire at Willmar, n
END REGULAR SEASON
Playoffs
Sunday, Aug. 15
Kokomo at Traverse City
Waterloo at Duluth
St. Cloud at Mankato
Fond du Lac at Madison
Monday, Aug. 16
Traverse City at Kokomo
Duluth at Waterloo
Mankato at St. Cloud
Madison at Fond du Lac
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;11-2
Frisco;10-2
Massachusetts;9-3
Iowa;6-5
Bismarck;7-7
Duke City;6-6
Spokane;6-6
Sioux Falls;5-7
Green Bay;5-8
Tucson;4-8
Northern Arizona;1-11
Friday, Aug. 13
Arizona 30, Spokane 20
Saturday, Aug. 14
Iowa 55, Sioux Falls 49, OT
Frisco 38, Green Bay 20
Duke City at Tucson, n
Sunday, Aug. 15
Massachusetts at Northern Arizona
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
High school boys soccer
Bismarck Century 2, West Fargo 1
Fargo North 1, Bismarck Legacy 0
Minot 2, Grand Forks Central 1
Minot 3, Grand Forks Red River 1