Area Scores: Aug. 15
Area Scores: Aug. 15

AUTO RACING

DACOTAH SPEEDWAY

(Friday)

IMCA Modifieds

Heat 1: 1. Tim Perkins, Bismarck. 2. Spencer Wilson, Minot. 3. Justin Medler, Minot. 4. Mark Dahl, Bismarck. 5. Scott Gartner, Jamestown.

Heat 2: 1. John Corell, Jamestown. 2. Chris Barros, Bismarck. 3. Shawn Strand, Mandan. 4. Jeremy Keller, Bismarck. 5. Drew Christianson, Minot.

Heat 3: 1. Crist Pittenger, Bismarck. 2. Quentin Kinzley, Bismarck. 3. Marlyn Seidler, Underwood. 4. Mike Tomlinson, Turtle Lake. 5. Jordan Sours, Lisbon.

Feature: 1. Seidler. 2. Dahl. 3. Kinzley. 4. Strand. 5. Pittenger. 6. Medler. 7. Corell. 8. Christianson. 9. Sours. 10. Wilson.

Points leaders: 1. Kinzley 409. 2. Keller 407. 3. Seidler 389.

WISSOTA Street Stocks

Heat 1: Hunter Domagala, Mandan. 2. Jason Berg, Bismarck. 3. Barrett Berg, Lincoln. 4. Brandon Booke, New Salem. 5. Kyle Zittleman, Mandan.

Heat 2: 1. Zach Frederick, Richardton. 2. Jeremy Engelhardt, Bismarck. 3. Matt Dosch, Lincoln. 4. Shawn Volk, Lincoln. 5. Wyatt Rath-Wald, Napoleon.

Feature: 1. Frederick. 2. Domagala. 3. Dosch. 4. Berg. 5. Volk. 6. Jason Meidinger, Mandan. 7. Zittleman. 8. Berg. 9. Engelhardt. 10. Dylan Herner, Bismarck.

Points leaders: 1. Domagala 1,231. 2. Frederick 1,209. 3. Dosch 1,151.

Legends

Heat 1: 1. Austin Wiest, Bismarck. 2. Dauntae Martin, Bismarck. 3. Dayton Olheiser, Dickinson. 4. Casey Martin, Bismarck. 5. Duston Hagen, Lincoln.

Heat 2: 1. Drew Papke, Bismarck. 2. Nate Keena, Lincoln. 3. Preston Martin, Bismarck. 4. Donavin Wiest, Wishek. 5. Brandon Anderson, Mandan.

Feature: 1. A. Wiest. 2. D. Wiest. 3. Keena. 4. Papke. 5. Anderson. 6. D. Martin. 7. Ivan Sailer, Bismarck. 8. Mavrick Nelson, New Salem. 9. Gus Jensen, Flasher. 10. Olheiser.

Points leaders: 1. Papke 1,246. 2. D. Wiest 1,223. 3. A. Wiest 1,202.

Hobby Stocks

Heat 1: 1.Jeremy Engelhardt, Bismarck. 2. Daniel Kaseman, Wishek. 3. Mitch Gordon, Hazelton. 4. Josh Roehrich, Menoken. 5. Curt Michaelsohn, Wishek.

Heat 2: 1. Dylan Sandberg, Bismarck. 2. John Gartner Jr., Mandan. 3. Braydee Hanson, Washburn. 4. Seth Howe-Kellar, Wilton. 5. Mike Appert, Hazelton.

Heat 3: 1. Chris Welk Jr., Mandan. 2. Derrick Appert, Hazelton. 3. Bill Hultberg, Bismarck. 4. Keith McCleary, Napoleon. 5. Karlie Hoerner, Bismarck.

Feature: 1. Sandberg. 2. Gartner Jr. 3. Hultberg. 4. Welk Jr. 5. Kaseman. 6. Engelhardt. 7. Hanson. 8. D. Appert. 9. Roehrich. 10. Howe-Kellar.

Points leaders: 1. Engelhardt 1,143. 2. Hultberg 1,013. 3. Welk Jr. 1,006.

Sport Compacts

Heat 1: Ken Sandberg, Bismarck. 2. Paul Schuh, Bismarck. 3. Stan Thompson, Bismarck. 4. Alex Thompson, Bismarck. 5. Nicholas Hoffman, Bismarck.

Feature: 1. Sandberg. 2. S. Thompson. 3. A. Thompson. 4. Schuh. 5. Lane Doll, Bismarck.

Points leaders: 1. (tie) Sandberg and S. Thompson 457. 3. A. Thompson 444.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

FARGO NORTH 1, LEGACY 0

First half: No scoring.

Second half: 1. FN, James Lien (PK), 36.

Goalkeeper saves: Leg – Nathaniel Ohleiser 0-1 – 1; FN – Cooper Svaleson 3-2 – 5.

Yellow cards: FN – Gunner Schwartz.

LEGACY 2, WEST FARGO SHEYENNE 2

(Friday at West Fargo)

First half: 1. Leg, Dylan Ellingson (Reece Snow), goal times N/A.

Second half: WFS, TJ Jueseah (Soren Koster). WFS, Jueseah (unassisted). 4. Leg, Ryker Zietz (Ellingson).

Goalkeeper saves: Leg – Nathaniel Olheiser 5-5 – 10. WFS – Cooper Svaleson 3-4 – 7.

Yellow cards: Leg – Luis Rivera. WFS – Anas Mohamed, Jueseah

BABE RUTH BASEBALL

13-15 WORLD SERIES

BISMARCK CAPITALS 8, LEXINGTON, KY. 3

Capitals;010;322;0;-;8;10;0

Lexington;101;001;0;-;3;11;2

W – Marcus Butts. L – Brody Rogers. HR – None.

Highlights: Capitals – Lucas Vasey 1-for-4, R, RBI; Max Vig 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; Gavin Lill 1-for-3, double, RBI; Butts 2-for-3, R; Michael Fagerland 1-for-4, R; Parker Sagsveen 2-for-3, 2 doubles, R, 2 RBIs; Jace Groseclose 1-for-1, R; Isaac Mitchell 1-for-3, double, R, RBI. Lexington – Mason Draper 3-for-4, double, triple, 2 R; Luke Bailey 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Giancarlo Gonzalez 1-for-2, RBI; Lane Carr 1-for-3, R.

Aug. 11-18 at Eagle Pass, Texas

Pool play records

American Division: Lexington, Ky. 1-3, Bismarck Capitals 2-1, Meridian, Miss. 2-1, Tri-Valley, Calif. 3-0, Eagle Pass, Texas 0-3.

National Division: Trumbull, Conn. 3-0, Mifflin County, Pa. 2-1, Tallahassee, Fla. 2-1, Kelso, Wash. 1-2, Del Rio, Texas 0-4.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Trumbull, Conn. 4, Mifflin County, Pa. 0

Meridian, Miss. 4, Lexington, Ky. 3

Tallahassee, Fla. 15, Del Rio, Texas 0, 4 innings

Bismarck Capitals 12, Eagle Pass, Texas 7

Thursday, Aug. 12

Tri-Valley, Calif.9, Lexington, Ky. 2

Tallahassee, Fla. 7, Kelso, Wash. 3

Mifflin County, Pa. 19, Del Rio, Texas 1, 5 innings

Meridian, Miss. 14, Eagle Pass, Texas 4, 6 innings

Friday, Aug. 13

Tri-Valley, Calif. 3, Bismarck Capitals 1

Mifflin County, Pa. 6, Kelso, Wash. 1

Trumbull, Conn. 11, Del Rio, Texas 2

Lexington, Ky. 12, Eagle Pass, Texas 2, 6 innings

Saturday, Aug. 14

Trumbull, Conn. 2, Tallahassee, Fla. 1

Bismarck Capitals 8, Lexington, Ky. 3

Tri-Valley, Calif. 8, Meridian, Miss. 5

Kelso, Wash. 9, Del Rio, Texas 1

Sunday, Aug. 15

Mifflin County, Pa. vs. Tallahasse, Fla., Noon

Trumbull, Conn. vs. Kelso, Wash., 2:30 p.m.

Bismarck Capitals vs. Meridian, Miss., 5 p.m.

Tri-Valley, Calif. vs. Eagle Pass, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Single-elimination bracket

Monday, Aug. 16

Game 1: National #2 vs. American #3, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: American #2 vs. National #3. 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Game 3: American #1 vs. Winner Game 1, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: National #1 vs. Winner Game 2, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6 p.m.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

y-Kokomo;25-11;.694;--

x-Traverse City;21-14;.600;3.5

Kenosha;20-18;.526;6

Rockford;14-21;.400;10.5

Battle Creek;14-24;.368;12

Kalamazoo;11-25;.306;14

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

y-Madison;23-14;.622;--

Wisconsin;23-14;.622;--

x-Fond du Lac;21-14;.600;1

Wisconsin Rapids;19-17;.528;3.5

Lakeshore;15-21;.417;7.5

Green Bay;12-25;.324;11

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

xy-Waterloo;18-15;.545;--

z-Duluth;18-16;.529;0.5

La Crosse;15-17;.469;2.5

Eau Claire;15-20;.429;4

Minnesota;7-11;.389;3.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

xy-St. Cloud;26-10;.722;--

z-Mankato;20-15;.571;5.5

Willmar;15-16;484;8.5

Rochester;15-20;.429;10.5

Bismarck;12-21;.364;12.5

x – won first-half championship

y – won second-half championship

z – clinched playoff berth

Saturday, Aug. 14

Duluth 13, Bismarck 3

Kalamazoo 10, Kokomo 3

Battle Creek 9, Traverse City 8

Kenosha 16, Rockford 4

Minnesota 7, St. Cloud 3

Wisconsin 4, Wisconsin Rapids 2

La Crosse 8, Waterloo 4

Rochester 9, Mankato 6

Lakeshore 2, Green Bay 1

Madison 11, Fond du Lac 5

Eau Claire at Willmar, n

END REGULAR SEASON

Playoffs

Sunday, Aug. 15

Kokomo at Traverse City

Waterloo at Duluth

St. Cloud at Mankato

Fond du Lac at Madison

Monday, Aug. 16

Traverse City at Kokomo

Duluth at Waterloo

Mankato at St. Cloud

Madison at Fond du Lac

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Arizona;11-2

Frisco;10-2

Massachusetts;9-3

Iowa;6-5

Bismarck;7-7

Duke City;6-6

Spokane;6-6

Sioux Falls;5-7

Green Bay;5-8

Tucson;4-8

Northern Arizona;1-11

Friday, Aug. 13

Arizona 30, Spokane 20

Saturday, Aug. 14

Iowa 55, Sioux Falls 49, OT

Frisco 38, Green Bay 20

Duke City at Tucson, n

Sunday, Aug. 15

Massachusetts at Northern Arizona

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

High school boys soccer

Bismarck Century 2, West Fargo 1

Fargo North 1, Bismarck Legacy 0

Minot 2, Grand Forks Central 1

Minot 3, Grand Forks Red River 1

 

