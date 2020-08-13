You have permission to edit this article.
Area Scores: Aug. 14

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

MANDAN FLICKERTAILS 12, BISMARCK BULL MOOSE 7

Flickertails;160;100;004;--;12;10;6

Bull Moose;000;102;040;--;7;6;2

Patrick Pridgen, Hunter Cooper (8) and Jakob Kouneski. Ryan Curran, Calen Schwabe (4), Quentin Evers (5), Jarrett Bickel (8), Andrew Schaan (9), Demirez Grier (9), Dane Nakatsuka (9) and Trenton Duchscherer. W—Pridgen. L—Curran.

Time of game: 3:17.

Records: Mandan Flickertails 21-14; Bismarck Bull Moose 7-27.

NBA

Wednesday's Games

Indiana 108, Houston 104

Toronto 125, Philadelphia 121

Oklahoma City 116, Miami 115

L.A. Clippers 124, Denver 111

Thursday's Games

Washington 96, Boston 90

Sacramento 136, L.A. Lakers 122

Phoenix 128, Dallas 102

Memphis 119, Milwaukee 106

Utah 118, San Antonio 112

Orlando 133, New Orleans 127

Portland 134, Brooklyn 133

Friday's Games

Denver at Toronto, 12:30 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 5:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Connecticut 70, Dallas 66

Chicago 89, Phoenix 71

Seattle 100, Atlanta 63

Thursday's Games

Indiana 86, New York 79

Los Angeles 81, Washington 64

Las Vegas 87, Minnesota 77

Friday's Games

Connecticut at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

