Area Scores: Aug. 14

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
MANDAN FLICKERTAILS 12, BISMARCK BULL MOOSE 7
Flickertails;160;100;004;--;12;10;6
Bull Moose;000;102;040;--;7;6;2
Patrick Pridgen, Hunter Cooper (8) and Jakob Kouneski. Ryan Curran, Calen Schwabe (4), Quentin Evers (5), Jarrett Bickel (8), Andrew Schaan (9), Demirez Grier (9), Dane Nakatsuka (9) and Trenton Duchscherer. W—Pridgen. L—Curran.
Time of game: 3:17.
Records: Mandan Flickertails 21-14; Bismarck Bull Moose 7-27.
NBA
Wednesday's Games
Indiana 108, Houston 104
Toronto 125, Philadelphia 121
Oklahoma City 116, Miami 115
L.A. Clippers 124, Denver 111
Thursday's Games
Washington 96, Boston 90
Sacramento 136, L.A. Lakers 122
Phoenix 128, Dallas 102
Memphis 119, Milwaukee 106
Utah 118, San Antonio 112
Orlando 133, New Orleans 127
Portland 134, Brooklyn 133
Friday's Games
Denver at Toronto, 12:30 p.m.
Miami at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 5:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Connecticut 70, Dallas 66
Chicago 89, Phoenix 71
Seattle 100, Atlanta 63
Thursday's Games
Indiana 86, New York 79
Los Angeles 81, Washington 64
Las Vegas 87, Minnesota 77
Friday's Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
