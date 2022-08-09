Area Scores: Aug. 10

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NORTHERN SUN PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL
First-place votes in parentheses
Team;Points
1. Concordia-St. Paul (9);217
2. St. Cloud State (7);213
3. Wayne State;189
4. Augustana;179
5T. Minnesota-Duluth;149
5T. Northern State;149
7. Southwest Minnesota State;146
8. Winona State;141
9. Minnesota-Mankato;115
10. Upper Iowa;109
11. Sioux Falls;98
12. MSU-Moorhead;61
13. Bemidji State;52
14. University of Mary;50
15. Minnesota-Crookston;27
16. Minot State;25
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;24-8;.750;--
Rockford;18-14;.563;6
Battle Creek;16-16;.500;8
Kenosha;16-16;.500;8
x-Kalamazoo;11-21;.344;13
Kokomo;7-25;.219;17
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;25-8;.758;--
Wausau;19-12;.613;5
Green Bay;18-13;.581;6
Lakeshore;15-16;.484;9
Fond du Lac;15-18;.455;10
Madison;7-25;.219;17.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;21-9;.700;--
La Crosse;14-16;.467;7
x-Duluth;13-17;.433;8
Waterloo;6-24;.200;15
Minnesota;0-15;.000;13.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;24-6;.800;--
x-St. Cloud;22-9;.710;2.5
Mankato;19-11;.633;5
Rochester;14-16;.467;10
Bismarck;10-20;.333;14
x-won first-half title
Tuesday, Aug. 9
Traverse City 11, Battle Creek 1
Kalamazoo 10, Kokomo 9, 11 innings
Willmar 20, La Crosse 3
Green Bay 5, Madison 0
Eau Claire 8, Duluth 1
Wausau 5, Lakeshore 2
Wisconsin Rapids 12, Fond du Lac 6
Kenosha 7, Rockford 6, 11 innings
Mankato 8, Rochester 4
St. Cloud 13, Waterloo 8
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Rockford at Kokomo
Wausau at Green Bay
Traverse City at Kenosha
Eau Claire at Mankato
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Rochester at Waterloo
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
La Crosse at Duluth
Minnesota at St. Cloud
Thursday, Aug. 11
Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Rockford at Kokomo
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
La Crosse at Duluth
Eau Claire at Mankato
Wausau at Green Bay
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Traverse City at Kenosha
Rochester at Waterloo
Minnesota at St. Cloud
Friday, Aug. 12
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Traverse City
Battle Creek at Rockford
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Eau Claire at Rochester
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Madison at Wausau
Mankato at La Crosse
Minnesota at Waterloo
Duluth at Willmar
Saturday, Aug. 13
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay at Lakeshore (2)
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Traverse City
Wausau at Madison
Battle Creek at Rockford
Wisconsin at Fond du Lac
Minnesota at Waterloo
Mankato at La Crosse
Rochester at Eau Claire
Duluth at Willmar
End of regular season.
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
PLAYOFFS
Championship
Saturday, Aug. 13
Quad City (11-7) at Northern Arizona (14-4), 7:05 p.m.