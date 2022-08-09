 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: Aug. 10

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NORTHERN SUN PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL

First-place votes in parentheses

Team;Points

1. Concordia-St. Paul (9);217

2. St. Cloud State (7);213

3. Wayne State;189

4. Augustana;179

5T. Minnesota-Duluth;149

5T. Northern State;149

7. Southwest Minnesota State;146

8. Winona State;141

9. Minnesota-Mankato;115

10. Upper Iowa;109

11. Sioux Falls;98

12. MSU-Moorhead;61

13. Bemidji State;52

14. University of Mary;50

15. Minnesota-Crookston;27

16. Minot State;25

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;24-8;.750;--

Rockford;18-14;.563;6

Battle Creek;16-16;.500;8

Kenosha;16-16;.500;8

x-Kalamazoo;11-21;.344;13

Kokomo;7-25;.219;17

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;25-8;.758;--

Wausau;19-12;.613;5

Green Bay;18-13;.581;6

Lakeshore;15-16;.484;9

Fond du Lac;15-18;.455;10

Madison;7-25;.219;17.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;21-9;.700;--

La Crosse;14-16;.467;7

x-Duluth;13-17;.433;8

Waterloo;6-24;.200;15

Minnesota;0-15;.000;13.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;24-6;.800;--

x-St. Cloud;22-9;.710;2.5

Mankato;19-11;.633;5

Rochester;14-16;.467;10

Bismarck;10-20;.333;14

x-won first-half title

Tuesday, Aug. 9

Traverse City 11, Battle Creek 1

Kalamazoo 10, Kokomo 9, 11 innings

Willmar 20, La Crosse 3

Green Bay 5, Madison 0

Eau Claire 8, Duluth 1

Wausau 5, Lakeshore 2

Wisconsin Rapids 12, Fond du Lac 6

Kenosha 7, Rockford 6, 11 innings

Mankato 8, Rochester 4

St. Cloud 13, Waterloo 8

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Rockford at Kokomo

Wausau at Green Bay

Traverse City at Kenosha

Eau Claire at Mankato

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Rochester at Waterloo

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

La Crosse at Duluth

Minnesota at St. Cloud

Thursday, Aug. 11

Bismarck at Willmar, 7:05 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Rockford at Kokomo

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

La Crosse at Duluth

Eau Claire at Mankato

Wausau at Green Bay

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Traverse City at Kenosha

Rochester at Waterloo

Minnesota at St. Cloud

Friday, Aug. 12

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Traverse City

Battle Creek at Rockford

Lakeshore at Green Bay

Eau Claire at Rochester

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

Madison at Wausau

Mankato at La Crosse

Minnesota at Waterloo

Duluth at Willmar

Saturday, Aug. 13

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay at Lakeshore (2)

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Traverse City

Wausau at Madison

Battle Creek at Rockford

Wisconsin at Fond du Lac

Minnesota at Waterloo

Mankato at La Crosse

Rochester at Eau Claire

Duluth at Willmar

End of regular season.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

PLAYOFFS

Championship

Saturday, Aug. 13

Quad City (11-7) at Northern Arizona (14-4), 7:05 p.m.

