 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Scores: Aug. 10
0 Comments
agate

Area Scores: Aug. 10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FCS COLLEGE FOOTBALL

STATS PERFORM PRESEASON POLL

First-place votes in parentheses

1. Sam Houston (39);10-0;1228

2. James Madison (8);7-1;1180

3. South Dakota State (3);8-2;1156

4. North Dakota State;7-3;1116

5. Delaware;7-1;1017

6. Weber State;5-1;927

7. Southern Illinois;6-4;888

8. North Dakota;5-2;886

9. Montana;2-0;778

10. Jacksonville State;10-3;744

11. Eastern Washington;5-2;659

12. Montana State;11-4;654

13. Monmouth;3-1;618

14. Central Arkansas;5-4;561

15. Southeastern Louisiana;4-3;559

16. Villanova;2-2;440

17. VMI;6-2;397

18. Chattanooga;3-2;295

19. Kennesaw State;4-1;255

20. Austin Peay;4-5;227

21. Northern Iowa;3-4;219

22. Nicholls;4-3;173

23. UC-Davis;3-2;172

24. Missouri State;5-5;168

25. North Carolina A&T;9-3;159.

Others receiving votes: Murray State (5-2) 157, Richmond (3-1) 113, East Tennessee State (4-2) 99, Sacramento State (2019: 9-4) 57, Alabama A&M (5-0) 49, Florida A&M (2019: 9-2) 47, New Hampshire (0-1) 42, Alcorn State (2019: 9-4) 35, Holy Cross (3-1) 22, Samford (4-3) 20, Incarnate Word (3-3) 19, Sacred Heart (3-2) 17, Albany (1-3) 14, Illinois State (1-3) 10, Rhode Island (2-1) 10, South Carolina State (3-1) 10, Stephen F. Austin (6-4) 10, Duquesne (4-1) 4, Southeast Missouri (4-4) 3.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NORTHERN SUN INTERCOLLEGIATE CONFERENCE

Preseason coaches’ poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Team;Points

1. Concordia St. Paul (11);217

2. Minnesota-Duluth;194

3. St. Cloud State (3);192

4. Northern State (1);174

5T. Winona State (1);169

5T. Wayne State;169

7. Southwest Minnesota St.;147

8. Augustana;137

9T. Minnesota State-Mankato;109

9T. Upper Iowa;109

11. Sioux Falls;82

12. MSU-Moorhead;69

13. Bemidji State;60

14. Minnesota-Crookston;40

15. Minot State;32

16. University of Mary;20

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Arizona;10-2

Frisco;9-2

Massachusetts;9-3

Spokane;6-5

Bismarck;7-7

Duke City;6-6

Iowa;5-5

Sioux Falls;5-6

Green Bay;5-7

Tucson;4-8

Northern Arizona;1-11

Friday, Aug. 13

Arizona at Spokane

Saturday, Aug. 14

Sioux Falls at Iowa

Green Bay at Frisco

Duke City at Tucson

Massachusetts at Northern Arizona

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;22-9;.710;--

x-Traverse City;18-12;.600;3.5

Kenosha;18-15;.545;5

Rockford;12-18;.400;9.5

Kalamazoo;10-21;.323;12

Battle Creek;10-23;.303;13

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin;21-11;.656;--

x-Fond du Lac;19-12;.613;1.5

Madison;19-13;.594;2

Wisconsin Rapids;16-15;.516;4.5

Green Bay;12-20;.375;9

Lakeshore;12-20;.375;9

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Waterloo;17-12;.586;--

Duluth;14-15;.483;3

Eau Claire;13-18;.419;5

La Crosse;11-16;.407;5

Minnesota;6-10;.375;4.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;23-8;.742;--

Mankato;18-12;.600;4.5

Willmar;14-15;483;8

Rochester;14-16;.467;8.5

Bismarck;10-18;.357;11.5

x -- won first-half championship

Sunday, Aug. 8

Rochester 15, Bismarck 2

Waterloo 4, Eau Claire 1

Waterloo 10, Eau Claire 3

Wisconsin Rapids 4, Battle Creek 0

Wisconsin Rapids 7, Battle Creek 0

Green Bay 3, Fond du Lac 2

Fond du Lac 7, Green Bay 2

Kenosha 10, Kalamazoo 5

Kokomo 9, Lakeshore 3

Wisconsin 6, Madison 2

Duluth 8, St. Cloud 7

Traverse City 1, Rockford 0

Mankato 5, Willmar 3

Minnesota 12, La Crosse 8

Monday, Aug. 9

Mankato 4, Bismarck 3

Mankato 6, Bismarck 4

Madison 10, Green Bay 0

Madison 4, Green Bay 3

Kokomo 14, Kenosha 2

Battle Creek 4, Kalamazoo 1

Lakeshore 5, Fond du Lac 3

Willmar 10, Duluth 5

Wisconsin Rapids 8, Wisconsin 1

Eau Claire 7, LaCrosse 4

St. Cloud 15, Rochester 0

Traverse City at Rockford, Ppd

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Bismarck at Mankato, 6:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Rockford (2)

Kenosha at Kokomo

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Green Bay at Madison

Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin

Willmar at Duluth

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Eau Claire at La Crosse

Rochester at St. Cloud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Should Luka Doncic be the MVP favorite next season?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News