Area Scores: Aug. 1

CLASS AA LEGION BASEBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
Play-in game
Saturday, July 24
No. 7 Fargo Post 400 11, No. 8 Williston 7
At Mandan Memorial Ballpark
July 27-31
Tuesday, July 27
Game 1: No. 7 Fargo Post 400 10, No. 2 Fargo Post 2 5
Game 2: No. 3 Minot 5, No. 4 Dickinson 4
Game 3: No. 4 Bismarck 6, No. 5 Grand Forks 5
Game 4: No. 1 West Fargo 12, No. 8 Mandan 2, 5 innings
Wednesday, July 28
Game 5: Fargo Post 2 4, Dickinson 1
Game 6: Grand Forks 1, Mandan 0
Game 7: Fargo Post 400 4, Minot 3
Game 8: West Fargo 4, Bismarck 1
Thursday, July 29
Game 9: Minot 5, Grand Forks 4
Game 10: Bismarck 6, Fargo Post 2 4
Game 11: Fargo Post 400 7, West Fargo 4
Friday, July 30
Game 12: West Fargo 14, Minot 6
Game 13: Bismarck 7, Fargo Post 400 2
Saturday, July 31
Game 14: West Fargo 2, Bismarck 0
Game 15: West Fargo 3, Fargo Post 400 1
CLASS A LEGION BASEBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Jamestown
VALLEY CITY 8, BISMARCK REPS 4
Loser-out game
Valley City;014;002;1;--;8;8;4
Reps;001;200;1;--;4;6;3
Alex Thorton, Braxton Jorissen (5), Max Mehus (6) and Joe Cummings; Wyatt Kraft, Tommy Kraljic (6) and Aaron Urlacher. W – Thorton. L – Kraft. HR – VC, Jorissen.
Highlights: VC – Thorton 1-for-3, 2 R; Mitchell Tayor 1-for-4, double, RBI; Jorissen 1-for-3, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Tate Sufficool 2-for-3, double, R, RBI. Reps – Joe LaDuke 1-for-3, double, RBI; Nick Patton 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; KRaljic 1-for-3, double, RBI.
July 30-Aug. 3
Friday, July 30
Game 1: No. 1 East Wahpeton 3, No. 4 West Bismarck Capitals 1
Game 2: No. 3 West Fargo Vets 8, No. 2 West Minot Metros 0
Game 3: No. 2 East West Fargo Aces 2, No. 3 West Bismarck Reps 1
Game 4: No. 1 West Jamestown 1, No. 4 East Valley City 0
Saturday, July 31
Game 5: Bismarck Capitals 6, Minot Metros 5
Game 6: Valley City 8, Bismarck Reps 4
Game 7: Wahpeton 8, West Fargo Vets 5
Game 8: West Fargo Aces 9, Jamestown 4
Sunday, Aug. 1
Game 9: West Fargo Vets vs. Valley City, 12 p.m.
Game 10: Jamestown vs. Bismarck Capitals, 3 p.m.
Game 11: Wahpeton vs. West Fargo Vets, 6 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 2
Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 3 p.m.
Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 10, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Game 14: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 12, 1 p.m. (championship)
Game 15: Second championship, 3:30 p.m. (if necessary)
BABE RUTH BASEBALL
MIDWEST PLAINS 13-15 REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
At Municipal Ballpark/Haaland Field
Saturday’s games
Pool play
West Fargo 8, Davenport 5
West Fargo;100;010;6;--;8;10;2
Davenport;023;000;0;--;5;8;5
W – Carsen Wilke. L – Colton Bundy. HR – None.
Highlights: West Fargo – Devin Petersen 2 R, RBI; JJ Lauritsen 1-for-3, R, RBI; Wilke 1-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Charlie Leshovsky 3-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Grant Knodle 2-for-2, double; Kasen Menz 2-for-3, 2 R. Davenport – Blake Ferris 2-for-3, R; Jaedyn Stuckel 1-for-3, R, RBI; Rylan Phelps 1-for-2, R, RBI; Croix Baker 1-for-3, R, RBI; Jackson Feehan 1-for-3, double; Rylan Baker 1-for-2.
Fargo 8, Rapid City 2
Fargo;200;111;3;--;8;10;0
Rapid Cty;001;010;0;--;2;4;3
W – Andre Welk. L – Cooper Morlang. HR – None.
Highlights: Fargo – Nick Hasbargen 1-for-1, 2 R, RBI; Demarion Semanko 3-for-4, double, triple, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Joey Bjorkman 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Jackson Amerman 2-for-3, triple, R, RBI; Ozzie Egan 1-for-4, double, RBI; Chase Lura 1-for-3, double, R. Rapid City – Morlang 1-for-3; Spencer Johannesen 1-for-3, double, RBI; Brodee Matthews 1-for-3, RBI; Dakota Burke 1-for-3; Sean Brack 2 R.
Single-elimination bracket
Southeast Tropics 8, Fargo 1
Fargo;000;010;0;--;1;5;4
Southeast Tropics;120;032;x;--;8;9;1
W – Colton Essner. L – Joey Bjorkman. HR – None.
Highlights: Fargo – Nick Hasbargen 1-for-3, double; Demarion Semanko 1-for-2; Bjorkman 1-for-2, R; Ozzie Egan 1-for-3; Chase Lura 1-for-2. Southeast Tropics – Nolan Loper 3-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Konnor Hobeck 2-for-4, 2 R; Seth Abernathy 2-for-4, double, R, 3 RBIs; Trey Porter 1-for-3, R, RBI; Gabe Dimberger 1-for-4; Brendan Campbell R.
Bismarck Capitals 6, West Fargo 5 (8 innings)
West Fargo;000;040;01;--;5;8;0
Capitals;000;301;02;--;6;5;2
W – Eli Thompson. L – Jackson Glienke. HR – None.
Highlights: West Fargo – JJ Lauritsen 1-for-3, RBI; Jack Davies 1-for-3, R, RBI; Charlie Leshovsky 2-for-3, R; Blake Larson 2-for-3, R, RBI; Glienke 1-for-4, R; Grant Knodle R, RBI. Capitals – Gavin Lill 2-for-3, double, triple, 3 R; Marcus Butts 2 R, RBI; Michael Fagerland 1-for-3, R; Parker Sagsveen 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Eli Thompson 1-for-1.
Babe Ruth Midwest Plains 13-15 Regional
At Municipal Ballpark/Haaland Field
July 28-Aug. 1
Pool play records
Bismarck Capitals 3-1, Davenport 0-4, Fargo 2-2, Moorhead 1-3, Rapid City 1-3, Southeast Tropics 4-0, West Fargo 3-1.
Pool play
Wednesday, July 28
Moorhead, Minn. 7, Fargo 4
Southeast Tropics, Mo. 10, West Fargo 0, 6 innings
Rapid City, S.D. 9, Davenport, Iowa 7
Southeast Tropics, Mo. 4, Bismarck Capitals 1
Thursday, July 29
Fargo 13, Davenport 3, 6 innings
West Fargo 6, Moorhead 1
Bismarck Capitals 19, Rapid City 1, 5 innings
Southeast Tropics 11, Moorhead 1, 6 innings
Friday, July 30
West Fargo 12, Rapid City 8
Bismarck Capitals 19, Davenport 1, 5 innings
Southeast Tropics 8, Fargo 3
Bismarck Capitals 7, Moorhead 1
Saturday, July 31
West Fargo 8, Davenport 5
Fargo 8, Rapid City 2
Single-elimination bracket
July 31-Aug. 1
July 31
#1 Southeast Tropics, Mo. 8, #4 Fargo 1
#2 Bismarck Capitals 6, #3 West Fargo 5, 8 innings
Aug. 1
#1 Southeast Tropics, Mo. vs. Bismarck Capitals, 10 p.m.
Note: Regional champion advances to World Series, Aug. 11-18 at Eagle Pass, Texas.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
LARKS AT BUCKS
Bismarck;002;022;100;--;7;12;3
Waterloo;235;200;22x;--;16;16;2
Seth Brewer, Zach Reeder (3), Ryan Curran (7), Cal James (8) and Spencer Sarringar; Harrison Durow, Nolan Santos (6) and Jackson Lyon. W – Durow (3-4). L – Brewer (2-2). HR – Waterloo: Liam Critchett (1).
Highlights: Bismarck – Khalid Collymore 2-for-4, RBI; Brant Schaffitzel 2-for-5, double, R, RBI; Drew Beazley 3-for-4, 2 R; Sarringar 1-for-4, double, RBI. Waterloo – Josh Kasevich 3-for-6, 4 R, RBI; Max Jung-Goldberg 3-for-5, double, 4 R, 2 RBIs; Garrett McGowan 4-for-6, 5 RBIs; Jackson Lyon 2-for-5, 3 RBIs; Dalton Chandler 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Critchett 1-for-1, HR, 3 R, 3 RBIs.
Attendance: 1,198.
Time of game: 3:06.
Records: Bismarck 8-10, Waterloo 10-11.
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;16-7;.696;--
x-Traverse City;14-9;.609;2
Kenosha;14-11;.560;3
Rockford;9-14;.391;7
Kalamazoo;8-15;.349;8
Battle Creek;7-17;.292;9.5
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Fond du Lac;15-7;.682;--
Wisconsin;15-8;.652;0.5
Madison;12-11;.522;3.5
Green Bay;11-12;.478;4.5
Lakeshore;10-14;.417;6
Wisconsin Rapids;8-14;.364;7
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Waterloo;11-11;.500;--
Duluth;10-11;.476;0.5
Eau Claire;10-13;.435;1.5
La Crosse;7-12;.368;2.5
Minnesota;2-8;.200;3
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-St. Cloud;18-5;.783;--
Mankato;13-9;.591;4.5
Willmar;11-10;524;6
Rochester;11-11;.500;6.5
Bismarck;8-11;.421;8
x -- won first-half championship
Saturday, July 31
Waterloo 16, Bismarck 7
Rockford 5, Battle Creek 4
La Crosse 9, Eau Claire 8
St. Cloud 3, Rochester 1
Kenosha 9, Kalamazoo 8
Traverse City 6, Kokomo 0
Green Bay 15, Madison 7
Lakeshore 18, Wisconsin 2
Willmar 15, Duluth 9
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids, n
Sunday, Aug. 1
Bismarck at Waterloo, 4:05 p.m.
Rockford at Battle Creek
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Madison at Green Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Wisconsin at Lakeshore
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Kokomo at Traverse City
Duluth at Willmar
St. Cloud at Rochester
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Arizona;9-2
Frisco;8-2
Massachusetts;7-3
Spokane;6-3
Bismarck;7-6
Duke City;5-6
Green Bay;5-6
Sioux Falls;5-6
Iowa;4-5
Tucson;3-7
Northern Arizona;1-9