Area Scores: Aug. 1
agate

Area Scores: Aug. 1

CLASS AA LEGION BASEBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

Play-in game

Saturday, July 24

No. 7 Fargo Post 400 11, No. 8 Williston 7

At Mandan Memorial Ballpark

July 27-31

Tuesday, July 27

Game 1: No. 7 Fargo Post 400 10, No. 2 Fargo Post 2 5

Game 2: No. 3 Minot 5, No. 4 Dickinson 4

Game 3: No. 4 Bismarck 6, No. 5 Grand Forks 5

Game 4: No. 1 West Fargo 12, No. 8 Mandan 2, 5 innings

Wednesday, July 28

Game 5: Fargo Post 2 4, Dickinson 1

Game 6: Grand Forks 1, Mandan 0

Game 7: Fargo Post 400 4, Minot 3

Game 8: West Fargo 4, Bismarck 1

Thursday, July 29

Game 9: Minot 5, Grand Forks 4

Game 10: Bismarck 6, Fargo Post 2 4

Game 11: Fargo Post 400 7, West Fargo 4

Friday, July 30

Game 12: West Fargo 14, Minot 6

Game 13: Bismarck 7, Fargo Post 400 2

Saturday, July 31

Game 14: West Fargo 2, Bismarck 0

Game 15: West Fargo 3, Fargo Post 400 1

CLASS A LEGION BASEBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Jamestown

VALLEY CITY 8, BISMARCK REPS 4

Loser-out game

Valley City;014;002;1;--;8;8;4

Reps;001;200;1;--;4;6;3

Alex Thorton, Braxton Jorissen (5), Max Mehus (6) and Joe Cummings; Wyatt Kraft, Tommy Kraljic (6) and Aaron Urlacher. W – Thorton. L – Kraft. HR – VC, Jorissen.

Highlights: VC – Thorton 1-for-3, 2 R; Mitchell Tayor 1-for-4, double, RBI; Jorissen 1-for-3, HR, R, 3 RBIs; Tate Sufficool 2-for-3, double, R, RBI. Reps – Joe LaDuke 1-for-3, double, RBI; Nick Patton 1-for-3, double, R, RBI; KRaljic 1-for-3, double, RBI.

July 30-Aug. 3

Friday, July 30

Game 1: No. 1 East Wahpeton 3, No. 4 West Bismarck Capitals 1

Game 2: No. 3 West Fargo Vets 8, No. 2 West Minot Metros 0

Game 3: No. 2 East West Fargo Aces 2, No. 3 West Bismarck Reps 1

Game 4: No. 1 West Jamestown 1, No. 4 East Valley City 0

Saturday, July 31

Game 5: Bismarck Capitals 6, Minot Metros 5

Game 6: Valley City 8, Bismarck Reps 4

Game 7: Wahpeton 8, West Fargo Vets 5

Game 8: West Fargo Aces 9, Jamestown 4

Sunday, Aug. 1

Game 9: West Fargo Vets vs. Valley City, 12 p.m.

Game 10: Jamestown vs. Bismarck Capitals, 3 p.m.

Game 11: Wahpeton vs. West Fargo Vets, 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Game 12: Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 3 p.m.

Game 13: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 10, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Game 14: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 12, 1 p.m. (championship)

Game 15: Second championship, 3:30 p.m. (if necessary)

BABE RUTH BASEBALL

MIDWEST PLAINS 13-15 REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Municipal Ballpark/Haaland Field

Saturday’s games

Pool play

West Fargo 8, Davenport 5

West Fargo;100;010;6;--;8;10;2

Davenport;023;000;0;--;5;8;5

W – Carsen Wilke. L – Colton Bundy. HR – None.

Highlights: West Fargo – Devin Petersen 2 R, RBI; JJ Lauritsen 1-for-3, R, RBI; Wilke 1-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Charlie Leshovsky 3-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Grant Knodle 2-for-2, double; Kasen Menz 2-for-3, 2 R. Davenport – Blake Ferris 2-for-3, R; Jaedyn Stuckel 1-for-3, R, RBI; Rylan Phelps 1-for-2, R, RBI; Croix Baker 1-for-3, R, RBI; Jackson Feehan 1-for-3, double; Rylan Baker 1-for-2.

Fargo 8, Rapid City 2

Fargo;200;111;3;--;8;10;0

Rapid Cty;001;010;0;--;2;4;3

W – Andre Welk. L – Cooper Morlang. HR – None.

Highlights: Fargo – Nick Hasbargen 1-for-1, 2 R, RBI; Demarion Semanko 3-for-4, double, triple, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Joey Bjorkman 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Jackson Amerman 2-for-3, triple, R, RBI; Ozzie Egan 1-for-4, double, RBI; Chase Lura 1-for-3, double, R. Rapid City – Morlang 1-for-3; Spencer Johannesen 1-for-3, double, RBI; Brodee Matthews 1-for-3, RBI; Dakota Burke 1-for-3; Sean Brack 2 R.

Single-elimination bracket

Southeast Tropics 8, Fargo 1

Fargo;000;010;0;--;1;5;4

Southeast Tropics;120;032;x;--;8;9;1

W – Colton Essner. L – Joey Bjorkman. HR – None.

Highlights: Fargo – Nick Hasbargen 1-for-3, double; Demarion Semanko 1-for-2; Bjorkman 1-for-2, R; Ozzie Egan 1-for-3; Chase Lura 1-for-2. Southeast Tropics – Nolan Loper 3-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Konnor Hobeck 2-for-4, 2 R; Seth Abernathy 2-for-4, double, R, 3 RBIs; Trey Porter 1-for-3, R, RBI; Gabe Dimberger 1-for-4; Brendan Campbell R.

Bismarck Capitals 6, West Fargo 5 (8 innings)

West Fargo;000;040;01;--;5;8;0

Capitals;000;301;02;--;6;5;2

W – Eli Thompson. L – Jackson Glienke. HR – None.

Highlights: West Fargo – JJ Lauritsen 1-for-3, RBI; Jack Davies 1-for-3, R, RBI; Charlie Leshovsky 2-for-3, R; Blake Larson 2-for-3, R, RBI; Glienke 1-for-4, R; Grant Knodle R, RBI. Capitals – Gavin Lill 2-for-3, double, triple, 3 R; Marcus Butts 2 R, RBI; Michael Fagerland 1-for-3, R; Parker Sagsveen 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Eli Thompson 1-for-1.

Babe Ruth Midwest Plains 13-15 Regional

At Municipal Ballpark/Haaland Field

July 28-Aug. 1

Pool play records

Bismarck Capitals 3-1, Davenport 0-4, Fargo 2-2, Moorhead 1-3, Rapid City 1-3, Southeast Tropics 4-0, West Fargo 3-1.

Pool play

Wednesday, July 28

Moorhead, Minn. 7, Fargo 4

Southeast Tropics, Mo. 10, West Fargo 0, 6 innings

Rapid City, S.D. 9, Davenport, Iowa 7

Southeast Tropics, Mo. 4, Bismarck Capitals 1

Thursday, July 29

Fargo 13, Davenport 3, 6 innings

West Fargo 6, Moorhead 1

Bismarck Capitals 19, Rapid City 1, 5 innings

Southeast Tropics 11, Moorhead 1, 6 innings

Friday, July 30

West Fargo 12, Rapid City 8

Bismarck Capitals 19, Davenport 1, 5 innings

Southeast Tropics 8, Fargo 3

Bismarck Capitals 7, Moorhead 1

Saturday, July 31

West Fargo 8, Davenport 5

Fargo 8, Rapid City 2

Single-elimination bracket

July 31-Aug. 1

July 31

#1 Southeast Tropics, Mo. 8, #4 Fargo 1

#2 Bismarck Capitals 6, #3 West Fargo 5, 8 innings

Aug. 1

#1 Southeast Tropics, Mo. vs. Bismarck Capitals, 10 p.m.

Note: Regional champion advances to World Series, Aug. 11-18 at Eagle Pass, Texas.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

LARKS AT BUCKS

Bismarck;002;022;100;--;7;12;3

Waterloo;235;200;22x;--;16;16;2

Seth Brewer, Zach Reeder (3), Ryan Curran (7), Cal James (8) and Spencer Sarringar; Harrison Durow, Nolan Santos (6) and Jackson Lyon. W – Durow (3-4). L – Brewer (2-2). HR – Waterloo: Liam Critchett (1).

Highlights: Bismarck – Khalid Collymore 2-for-4, RBI; Brant Schaffitzel 2-for-5, double, R, RBI; Drew Beazley 3-for-4, 2 R; Sarringar 1-for-4, double, RBI. Waterloo – Josh Kasevich 3-for-6, 4 R, RBI; Max Jung-Goldberg 3-for-5, double, 4 R, 2 RBIs; Garrett McGowan 4-for-6, 5 RBIs; Jackson Lyon 2-for-5, 3 RBIs; Dalton Chandler 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Critchett 1-for-1, HR, 3 R, 3 RBIs.

Attendance: 1,198.

Time of game: 3:06.

Records: Bismarck 8-10, Waterloo 10-11.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;16-7;.696;--

x-Traverse City;14-9;.609;2

Kenosha;14-11;.560;3

Rockford;9-14;.391;7

Kalamazoo;8-15;.349;8

Battle Creek;7-17;.292;9.5

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Fond du Lac;15-7;.682;--

Wisconsin;15-8;.652;0.5

Madison;12-11;.522;3.5

Green Bay;11-12;.478;4.5

Lakeshore;10-14;.417;6

Wisconsin Rapids;8-14;.364;7

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Waterloo;11-11;.500;--

Duluth;10-11;.476;0.5

Eau Claire;10-13;.435;1.5

La Crosse;7-12;.368;2.5

Minnesota;2-8;.200;3

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-St. Cloud;18-5;.783;--

Mankato;13-9;.591;4.5

Willmar;11-10;524;6

Rochester;11-11;.500;6.5

Bismarck;8-11;.421;8

x -- won first-half championship

Saturday, July 31

Waterloo 16, Bismarck 7

Rockford 5, Battle Creek 4

La Crosse 9, Eau Claire 8

St. Cloud 3, Rochester 1

Kenosha 9, Kalamazoo 8

Traverse City 6, Kokomo 0

Green Bay 15, Madison 7

Lakeshore 18, Wisconsin 2

Willmar 15, Duluth 9

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids, n

Sunday, Aug. 1

Bismarck at Waterloo, 4:05 p.m.

Rockford at Battle Creek

Kalamazoo at Kenosha

Madison at Green Bay

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

Wisconsin at Lakeshore

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Kokomo at Traverse City

Duluth at Willmar

St. Cloud at Rochester

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Arizona;9-2

Frisco;8-2

Massachusetts;7-3

Spokane;6-3

Bismarck;7-6

Duke City;5-6

Green Bay;5-6

Sioux Falls;5-6

Iowa;4-5

Tucson;3-7

Northern Arizona;1-9

Saturday, July 31

Bismarck 41, Green Bay 30

Frisco 37, Sioux Falls 33

Arizona 60, Duke City 48

Northern Arizona at Tucson, n

Massachusetts at Spokane, n

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

Class B state tournament

At Oakes

Garrison 7, Renville County

Langdon 4, Renville County

LaMoure 16, Oakes 2

Langdon 11, Garrison

