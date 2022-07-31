 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area Scores: Aug. 1

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT

Play-in games

Saturday, July 23

No. 8 Williston 2, No. 9 Grand Forks 1, 8 innings

No. 7 Jamestown 5, No. 10 Minot 0

At West Fargo

Tuesday, July 26

Game 1: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 11, No. 8 Williston 0

Game 2: No. 5 Mandan 7, No. 4 Dickinson 3

Game 3: No. 7 Jamestown 8, No. 2 Bismarck 3

Game 4: No. 3 West Fargo 3, No. 6 Fargo Post 400 2

Wednesday, July 27

Game 5: No. 4 Dickinson 8, No. 8 Williston 4

Game 6: No. 2 Bismarck 7, No. 6 Fargo Post 400 1

Game 7: No. 1 Fargo Post 2 11, No. 5 Mandan 4

Game 8: No. 7 Jamestown 2, No. 3 West Fargo 1

Thursday, July 28

Game 9: No. 5 Mandan 12, No. 2 Bismarck 4

Game 10: No. 3 West Fargo 10, No. 4 Dickinson 4

Game 11: No. 7 Jamestown 11, No. 1 Fargo Post 2 8

Friday, July 29

Game 12: No. 3 West Fargo 3, No. 1 Fargo Post 2 1

Game 13: No. 5 Mandan 14, No. 7 Jamestown 12, 9 innings

Saturday, July 30

Game 14: No. 3 West Fargo 2, No. 5 Mandan 0

Game 15: No. 3 West Fargo 2, No. 7 Jamestown 1

CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT

BISMARCK SENATORS 11, WATFORD CITY WALLEYE 1, 5 INNINGS

Walleye;000;01;--;1;1;1

Senators;310;7x;--;11;10;3

Jordan Doty, Jason Hogue (4) and Kanyon Tschetter. Traiden Kalfell and Tyler Kleinjan. W—Kalfell. L—Doty.

Statistics: Watford City – Ty Howe 0-1 R; Neil Dahl 1-2; Doty 3 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 3 BB; Hogue 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 1 SO. Bismarck – Brooks Turner 1-2 2 R, RBI, SB; TJ Olson 2-3 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Nick Patton 0-2 2 R, SB; Sid Olmsted 1-3 R, 2 RBI, SB; Zac Brackin 2-2 R, 3 RBI; Casey Fischer 1-3 2B; Brady Helm 1-3 RBI; Kalfell 2-3 2 R, 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 5 SO; Kleinjan 0-1 R.

Note: Bismarck plays Fargo Jets Monday at 3 p.m.

AT WATFORD CITY 

July 29-Aug. 2

Friday, July 29

Game 1: No. 4 East Wahpeton 11, No. 1 West Williston Oilers 0

Game 2: No. 3 East Fargo Jets 5, No. 2 West Bismarck Reps 4

Game 3: No. 2 East Casselton 8, No. 3 West Bismarck Senators 2

Game 4: No. 4 West Watford City 4, No. 1 East Kindred 3

Saturday, July 30

Game 5: No. 1 East Kindred 13, No. 2 West Bismarck Reps 8

Game 6: No. 3 West Bismarck Senators 6, No. 1 West Williston Oilers 2

Game 7: No. 2 East Casselton 7, No. 4 East Wahpeton 1

Game 8: No. 3 East Fargo Jets 15, No. 4 West Watford City 3

Sunday, July 31

Game 9: No. 1 East Kindred 4, No. 4 East Wahpeton 2

Game 10: No. 3 West Bismarck Senators 11, No. 4 West Watford City 1

Game 11: No. 2 East Casselton 3, No. 3 East Fargo Jets 0

Monday, Aug. 1

Game 12: No. 3 West Bismarck Senators vs. No. 3 East Fargo Jets, 3 p.m.

Game 13: No. 2 East Casselton vs. No. 1 East Kindred, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 1 p.m. (championship)

Game 15: Second championship, if necessary, 3:30 p.m.

CLASS B STATE TOURNAMENT

At Garrison

Wednesday, July 27

Game 1: Cando 2, May-Port 0

Game 2: Hazen 7, Renville County 3

Game 3: Langdon 11, Carrington 1, 5 innings

Game 4: Garrison 1, LaMoure 0

Thursday, July 28

Game 5: May-Port 13, Renville County 1, 5 innings

Game 6: LaMoure 10, Carrington 8

Game 7: Cando 5, Hazen 4, 10 innings

Game 8: Langdon 4, Garrison 2

Friday, July 29

Game 9: May-Port 6, Garrison 2

Game 10: LaMoure 11, Hazen 0, 5 innings

Game 11: Cando 4, Langdon 2

Game 12: LaMoure 10, May-Port 0, 6 innings

Saturday, July 30

Game 13: LaMoure 2, Langdon 0

Game 14: LaMoure 9, Cando 4, 9 innings

Sunday, July 31

Game 15: LaMoure 10, Cando 0, 5 innings

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

WILLMAR 27, BISMARCK 2

Bismarck;001;010;000;--;2;11;1

Willmar;551;270;43x;--;27;20;2

Josh Combs, Alec Danen (3), Julio Romero (5), Ryan Curran (6), Kaiden Cardoso 7), Jackson Beaman (8) and Spencer Sarringar. Jack Habeck, Will Roguske (7) and Drey Dirksen. W—Habeck. L—Combs. HR—Willmar: Will Hodo, Josh Fitzgerald, Drey Dirksen.

Statistics: Luke Glascoe 3-5 2 R; A.J. Barraza 2-4; Sarringar 0-5 2 RBI; Garrett Macias 2-4; Seth Surrett 1-4; Bradlee Preap 1-4; Adam Axtell 1-4; Jake Hjelle 1-4; Combs 2 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 3 BB; Danen 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 1 SO; Romero 2/3 IP, 4 H, 7 R (6 ER), 2 BB; Curran 1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 1 SO; Beaman 1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 BB. Willmar – Zac Corbins 3-6 5 R, RBI; Hodo 3-5 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI; Graysen Tarlow 1-1 2 R, 2 RBI; Dirksen 2-4 HR, 2B, 3 R, 2 RBI; Aidan Bryne 2-2 2B, 4 R, RBI; Fitzgerald 4-5 HR, 2B, 3 R, 4 RBI; Nick Terrell 2-6 2B, R, 2 RBI; Will Safford 4-5 2 2B, 4 R, 3 RBI; Habeck 6 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 3 SO; Roguske 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO.

Attendance: 1,112.

Time of game: 3:12.

Records: Willmar 19-3; Bismarck 8-16.

STANDINGS

Second half

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;17-6;.739;--

Rockford;14-10;.583;3.5

Kenosha;11-13;.458;6.5

Battle Creek;10-13;.435;7

x-Kalamazoo;8-15;.348;9

Kokomo;6-17;.261;11

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

x-Wisconsin Rapids;19-6;.760;--

Green Bay;13-10;.565;5

Lakeshore;12-11;.522;6

Wausau;12-11;.522;6

Fond du Lac;13-12;.520;6

Madison;6-18;.250;12.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;14-8;.636;--

La Crosse;11-11;.500;3

x-Duluth;11-13;.458;4

Waterloo;5-17;.227;9

Minnesota;0-12;.000;9

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;19-3;.864;--

x-St. Cloud;17-7;.708;3

Mankato;13-9;.591;6

Rochester;10-12;.455;9

Bismarck;8-16;.333;12

x-won first-half title

Saturday, July 30

Willmar 7, Bismarck 6, 10 innings

Rockford 9, Kalamazoo 8

Battle Creek 5, Madison 2

Kenosha 14, Kokomo 3

Rochester 4, Eau Claire 0

Fond du Lac 11, Wausau 3

Wisconsin Rapids 3, Green Bay 1

Mankato 19, Waterloo 14

St. Cloud 15, La Crosse 10

Duluth 2, Minnesota 1, 10 innings

Lakeshore 11, Traverse City 4

Sunday, July 31

Willmar 27, Bismarck 2

Rockford 5, Kalamazoo 1

Battle Creek 14, Madison 10

Wisconsin Rapids 11, Green Bay 3

Fond du Lac 21, Wausau 2

Lakeshore 12, Traverse City 11

Mankato 11, Waterloo 6

Duluth 5, Minnesota 4

Kenosha 7, Kokomo 3

Eau Claire 7, Rochester 5

St. Cloud 5, La Crosse 1

Monday, Aug. 1

Bismarck at Rochester, 6:35 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Kokomo at Wisconsin Rapids

Battle Creek at Fond du Lac

Traverse City at Green Bay

St. Cloud at Mankato

Lakeshore at Madison

Waterloo at Eau Claire

Willmar at La Crosse

Kenosha at Wausau

Tuesday, Aug. 2

Major League Dream Showcase at La Crosse, Wis.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Bismarck at Rochester, 12:05 p.m.

Willmar at La Crosse

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Lakeshore at Madison

Kenosha at Wausau

Battle Creek at Fond du Lac

Kokomo at Wisconsin Rapids

Waterloo at Eau Claire

Traverse City at Green Bay

Mankato at St. Cloud

Thursday, Aug. 4

Bismarck at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kokomo, first game

Battle Creek at Kokomo, second game

Rockford at Traverse City

Wausau at Lakeshore

Duluth at Rochester

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

La Crosse at Waterloo

Kalamazoo at Kenosha

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Mankato at Willmar

Friday, Aug. 5

Bismarck at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.

Battle Creek at Kokomo

Rockford at Traverse City

La Crosse at Waterloo

Wausau at Lakeshore

Kalamazoo at Kenosha

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

Duluth at Rochester

Mankato at Willmar

Minnesota at St. Cloud

Saturday, Aug. 6

Mankato at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Kalamazoo, completion of suspended game

Willmar at Duluth

Lakeshore at Madison

Battle Creek at Kokomo

Fond du Lac at Wausau

Rockford at Kenosha

Waterloo at St. Cloud

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

La Crosse at Rochester

Minnesota at Eau Claire

Sunday, Aug. 7

Mankato at Bismarck, 5:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Rockford

Fond du Lac at Wausau

Battle Creek at Kokomo

Minnesota at Eau Claire

Willmar at Duluth

Waterloo at St. Cloud

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Madison at Lakeshore

Rochester at La Crosse

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

PLAYOFFS

First round

Friday, July 22

Quad City 39, Massachusetts 38, OT

Frisco 64, Iowa 39

Saturday, July 23

Northern Arizona 49, Tucson 30

Sunday, July 24

Arizona 53, Duke City 14

Semifinals

Friday, July 29

Quad City 48, Frisco 41

Saturday, July 30

Northern Arizona 52, Arizona 51

Championship

Saturday, Aug. 13

Quad City (11-7) at Northern Arizona (14-4), 9:05 p.m.

