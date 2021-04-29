Area Scores: April 30

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
MANDAN 9, LEGACY 0
Singles
No. 1: Elizabeth Felderman, Mandan def. Camryn Beasley, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Sophia Felderman, Mandan def. Sierra Knoll, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3: Lizzie Allan, Mandan def. Kristin Ness, 6-0 6-4.
No. 4: Kate Kesler, Mandan def. Aleah McPherson, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 5: Breanna Helbling, Mandan def. Chelsa Krom, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 6: Kylie Wieland, Mandan def. Abby Meier, 4-6, 6-4. 7-6 (3).
Doubles
No. 1: E.Felderman/Kesler def. Knoll/Ness, 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Allan/S.Felderman def. Beasley/Krom, 6-0, 6-3.
No. 3: Helbling/Wieland def. McPherson/Autymn Humann, 6-4, 6-2.
ST. MARY’S 5, WILLISTON 4
Singles
1. Jenna Stiegelmeyer, SM, def. Chesni Strand 6-4, 7-5.
2. Shelby Meyer, Will, def. Lauryn Hoesel 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.
3. Olivia Larson, Will, def. Mary Richter 6-1, 6-3.
4. Rylee Rud, Will, def. Elizabeth Bichler 6-1, 7-6.
5. Brooke Haas, SM, def. Riley Higgs 6-2, 7-5.
6. Katrina Hellman, SM, def. Clara Henson 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Strand-Meyer, Will, def. Hoesel-Richter 6-1, 6-0.
2. Stiegelmeier-Bichler, SM, def. Larson-Higgs 6-3, 6-1.
3. Haas-Hellman, SM, def. Rud-Henson 6-2, 6-0.
DICKINSON 5, CENTURY 4
Singles
1. Valeria Bradley, Dick, def. Blaike Zander 6-3, 6-1.
2. Emma Dazell, Dick, def. Maya Kubsad 6-3, 6-3.
3. Elizabeth Dean, Dick, def. Ashley Kindem 6-1, 6-4.
4. Lola Homiston, Dick, def. Riley Lembke 6-3, 1-6, 6-0.
5. Navisha Soni, Cen, def. Julianne Kadrmas 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.
6. Erika Lee, Cen, def. Rachel Dazell 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Zander-Lembke, Cen, def. Bradley-E.Dazell 6-3, 6-4.
2. Dean-Homiston, Dick, def. Kubsad-Kindem 6-3, 7-5.
3. Lee-Bailey Upgren, Cen, def. R.Dazell-Shayna Klitzke 6-3, 6-4.
<h3>MINOT 9, BISMARCK 0
Singles
1. Sofia Egge, Min, def. Megan Richter 6-1, 6-3.
2. Eden Olson, Min, def. Peyton Kovash 6-2, 6-2.
3. Morgan Wheeler, Min, def. Ashtin Roller 6-1, 6-1.
4. Sydney Fettig, Min, def. Grace Haider 4-6, 7-5, 11-9.
5. Sienna Ronning, Min, def. Jessica Schuh 6-3, 6-1.
6. Sidney Ressler, Min, def. Sydney Hall 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Egge-Olson, Min, def. Richter-Schuh 6-0, 6-2.
2. Wheeler-Fettig, Min, def. Kovash-Haider 6-3, 7-5.
3. Ronning-Ressler, Min, def. Roller-Hall 6-4, 6-2.
CLASS B BASEBALL
BEULAH 3-5, HAZEN 2-12
Beulah 3, Hazen 2
Beulah;000;030;0;--;3;11;1
Hazen;000;002;0;--;2;4;2
Ripplinger and Klindworth; A.Martell, M.Wick (6) and L.Zempel. W – Ripplinger. L – Martell. HR – None.
Highlights: Beu – Brandt 2-for-4; Skalsky 2-for-4, R, RBI; Ripplinger 2-for-3, R; Rembolt 2-for-3; Doe 2 RBIs. Haz – L.Sayler 1-for-3, RBI; H.Keller 1-for-3, R; B.Zuern 1-for-3; D.Bruner R.
Hazen 12, Beulah 5
Beulah;103;01;--;5;13;2
Hazen;152;4x;--;12;12;1
Riegel, Phelps (4) and Skalsky; T.Wick, L.Zempel (4), M.Wick (5) and H.Keller. W – T.Wick. L – Riegel. HR – None.
Highlights: Beu – Brandt 3-for-3, 2 R; Skalsky 3-for-3, R, RBI; Doe 3-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Riegel 2-for-3, RBI. Haz – D.Bruner 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; H.Keller 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; L.Sayler 2-for-4, R, 3 RBIs; B.Zuern 2-for-2, 3 R; M.Holland 1-for-2, 3 R.
MINOT RYAN 16-17, HARVEY-WELLS COUNTY 2-7
Minot Ryan 16, Harvey-Well County 2
MR;105;55;--;16;12;2
HWC;000;11;--;2;4;6
W--Seth Roedocker. L--Kayl Sieg.
Highlights: MR -- Jett Lundeen 4-4 2B, 4 RBI; Roedocker 3-4 3 R, RBI; Josh Will 2-4 2B, 2 RBI; Brady Feller 2B, 3 RBI. HWC -- Ethan Nitz 2-3 RBI.
Minot Ryan 17, Harvey-Wells County 7
MR;146;42;--;17;8;2
HWC;106;00;--;7;3;4
W--Jaxon Feller. L--Teagan Tipton.
CLASS B GIRLS GOLF
HAZEN INVITATIONAL
Team results
1. Heart River 364. 2. Hazen 436. 3. Bowman County 487. 4. Western Morton County 489.
Individual results
1. Campbell Clarys, HR, 78. 2. Madie Jarrett, HR, 93. 3. Grace Nantt, HR, 96. 4. Molly Robb, Hr, 97. 5. Emmalia Frei, Hazen, 98. 6. Harley Lardy, BC, 102.
Hazen results
Emmalia Frei 98, Jess Klein 109, Kiara Pfliger 111, Abby Hysjulien 118, Sydney Rogness 119, Emma Wanzek 121.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK LARKS
2021 ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE
Mondays: Mix and Match Monday.
Tuesdays: Bacon Tuesday.
Wednesdays: Win-It Wednesdays, Wine Wednesdays.
Thursdays: River the Rat Thursday.
Fridays: Fireworks Fridays.
Saturdays: United We Steak Saturday (pregame home run derby).
Sundays: Family Fun Sunday (postgame autographs).
Season opener: May 31 -- Willmar at Larks, Municipal Ballpark.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FCS PLAYOFFS
First Round
South Dakota State 31, Holy Cross 3
Southern Illinois 34, Weber State 31
Delaware 19, Sacred Heart 10
Jacksonville State 49, Davidson 14
James Madison 31, VMI 24
North Dakota 44, Missouri State 10
North Dakota State 42, Eastern Washington 20
Sam Houston 21, Monmouth 15
Quarterfinals
Sunday, May 2
Delaware at Jacksonville State, 2 p.m.
North Dakota State at Sam Houston 2 p.m.
North Dakota at James Madison, 5 p.m.
Southern Illinois at South Dakota State, 8 p.m.
Semifinals
Saturday, May 8
South Dakota St.-S. Illinois winner vs. Jacksonville St.-Delaware winner, TBA
James Madison-North Dakota winner vs. Sam Houston-North Dakota St. winner, TBA
Championship
Sunday, May 16
At Toyota Stadium
Frisco, Texas
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
z-Aberdeen;45;4;1;91
Bismarck;26;195;57
Minot;22;22;6;50
Minn. Wilderness;20;24;4;44
St. Cloud;21;27;1;43
Austin;17;26;7;41
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
x-Janesville;27;9;3;57
x-Minn. Magicians;23;17;3;49
x-Fairbanks;21;18;3;45
Kenai River;19;20;2;40
Chippewa Falls;10;25;5;25
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
y-Johnstown;33;9;5;71
x-Maine;32;19;1;65
New Jersey;24;19;7;55
Maryland;23;19;8;54
NE Generals;18;28;6;42
Danbury;17;23;3;37
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
x-Shreveport;35;9;6;76
x-Lone Star;34;15;1;69
x-Amarillo;26;17;8;60
x-Wichita Falls;25;17;7;57
New Mexico;18;29;4;40
Odessa;12;32;5;29
x-clinched playoff berth
y-clinched division title
z-clinched regular season title
Wednesday, April 28
Minnesota Wilderness 4, Minnesota Magicians 1
Shreveport 5, Amarillo 0
Thursday, April 29
Maryland 2, New Jersey 1
St. Cloud 3, Minot 2, SO
Janesville at Kenai River
Friday, April 30
Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Minot at Austin
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Janesville at Kenai River
Chippewa Falls at Fairbanks
New Jersey at Maryland
Maine at Northeast
Johnstown at Danbury
Wichita Falls at Odessa
Shreveport at Lone Star
Saturday, May 1
Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Minot at Austin
Aberdeen at St. Cloud
Janesville at Kenai River
Chippewa Falls at Fairbanks
Maine at Northeast
Johnstown at Danbury
Wichita Falls at Odessa
Shreveport at Lone Star
Sunday, May 2
Johnstown at Danbury
N.D. SCORES
THURSDAY
College softball
Bismarck State 9-3, Williston State 8-11
College volleyball
Jamestown 3, Eastern Oregon 0
High school baseball
Beulah 3-5, Hazen 2-12
Central Cass 9, Kindred-Richland 4
Dickinson 14-4, Williston 0-1
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 7, Stanley 3
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 14, Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 4
Minot Ryan 16-17, Harvey-Wells County 2-7
Shiloh Christian 4-9, Washburn 2-2
High school softball
Beulah 13, Heart River 5
Dickinson 10-13, Williston 0-3
Fargo Davies 7, Fargo South 5
Fargo Shanley 26, Grand Forks Central 8
Minot 19-1, Mandan 11-0
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood-Kenmare-Bowbells 13, Minot Ryan 2
West Fargo 12-11, Valley City 5-0