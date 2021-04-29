 Skip to main content
Area Scores: April 30
Area Scores: April 30

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

MANDAN 9, LEGACY 0

Singles

No. 1: Elizabeth Felderman, Mandan def. Camryn Beasley, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2: Sophia Felderman, Mandan def. Sierra Knoll, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 3: Lizzie Allan, Mandan def. Kristin Ness, 6-0 6-4.

No. 4: Kate Kesler, Mandan def. Aleah McPherson, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 5: Breanna Helbling, Mandan def. Chelsa Krom, 6-2, 6-2.

No. 6: Kylie Wieland, Mandan def. Abby Meier, 4-6, 6-4. 7-6 (3).

Doubles

No. 1: E.Felderman/Kesler def. Knoll/Ness, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2: Allan/S.Felderman def. Beasley/Krom, 6-0, 6-3.

No. 3: Helbling/Wieland def. McPherson/Autymn Humann, 6-4, 6-2.

ST. MARY’S 5, WILLISTON 4

Singles

1. Jenna Stiegelmeyer, SM, def. Chesni Strand 6-4, 7-5.

2. Shelby Meyer, Will, def. Lauryn Hoesel 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

3. Olivia Larson, Will, def. Mary Richter 6-1, 6-3.

4. Rylee Rud, Will, def. Elizabeth Bichler 6-1, 7-6.

5. Brooke Haas, SM, def. Riley Higgs 6-2, 7-5.

6. Katrina Hellman, SM, def. Clara Henson 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

1. Strand-Meyer, Will, def. Hoesel-Richter 6-1, 6-0.

2. Stiegelmeier-Bichler, SM, def. Larson-Higgs 6-3, 6-1.

3. Haas-Hellman, SM, def. Rud-Henson 6-2, 6-0.

DICKINSON 5, CENTURY 4

Singles

1. Valeria Bradley, Dick, def. Blaike Zander 6-3, 6-1.

2. Emma Dazell, Dick, def. Maya Kubsad 6-3, 6-3.

3. Elizabeth Dean, Dick, def. Ashley Kindem 6-1, 6-4.

4. Lola Homiston, Dick, def. Riley Lembke 6-3, 1-6, 6-0.

5. Navisha Soni, Cen, def. Julianne Kadrmas 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

6. Erika Lee, Cen, def. Rachel Dazell 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles

1. Zander-Lembke, Cen, def. Bradley-E.Dazell 6-3, 6-4.

2. Dean-Homiston, Dick, def. Kubsad-Kindem 6-3, 7-5.

3. Lee-Bailey Upgren, Cen, def. R.Dazell-Shayna Klitzke 6-3, 6-4.

<h3>MINOT 9, BISMARCK 0

Singles

1. Sofia Egge, Min, def. Megan Richter 6-1, 6-3.

2. Eden Olson, Min, def. Peyton Kovash 6-2, 6-2.

3. Morgan Wheeler, Min, def. Ashtin Roller 6-1, 6-1.

4. Sydney Fettig, Min, def. Grace Haider 4-6, 7-5, 11-9.

5. Sienna Ronning, Min, def. Jessica Schuh 6-3, 6-1.

6. Sidney Ressler, Min, def. Sydney Hall 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles

1. Egge-Olson, Min, def. Richter-Schuh 6-0, 6-2.

2. Wheeler-Fettig, Min, def. Kovash-Haider 6-3, 7-5.

3. Ronning-Ressler, Min, def. Roller-Hall 6-4, 6-2.

CLASS B BASEBALL

BEULAH 3-5, HAZEN 2-12

Beulah 3, Hazen 2

Beulah;000;030;0;--;3;11;1

Hazen;000;002;0;--;2;4;2

Ripplinger and Klindworth; A.Martell, M.Wick (6) and L.Zempel. W – Ripplinger. L – Martell. HR – None.

Highlights: Beu – Brandt 2-for-4; Skalsky 2-for-4, R, RBI; Ripplinger 2-for-3, R; Rembolt 2-for-3; Doe 2 RBIs. Haz – L.Sayler 1-for-3, RBI; H.Keller 1-for-3, R; B.Zuern 1-for-3; D.Bruner R.

Hazen 12, Beulah 5

Beulah;103;01;--;5;13;2

Hazen;152;4x;--;12;12;1

Riegel, Phelps (4) and Skalsky; T.Wick, L.Zempel (4), M.Wick (5) and H.Keller. W – T.Wick. L – Riegel. HR – None.

Highlights: Beu – Brandt 3-for-3, 2 R; Skalsky 3-for-3, R, RBI; Doe 3-for-3, R, 2 RBIs; Riegel 2-for-3, RBI. Haz – D.Bruner 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBIs; H.Keller 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs; L.Sayler 2-for-4, R, 3 RBIs; B.Zuern 2-for-2, 3 R; M.Holland 1-for-2, 3 R.

MINOT RYAN 16-17, HARVEY-WELLS COUNTY 2-7

Minot Ryan 16, Harvey-Well County 2

MR;105;55;--;16;12;2

HWC;000;11;--;2;4;6

W--Seth Roedocker. L--Kayl Sieg. 

Highlights: MR -- Jett Lundeen 4-4 2B, 4 RBI; Roedocker 3-4 3 R, RBI; Josh Will 2-4 2B, 2 RBI; Brady Feller 2B, 3 RBI. HWC -- Ethan Nitz 2-3 RBI.

Minot Ryan 17, Harvey-Wells County 7

MR;146;42;--;17;8;2

HWC;106;00;--;7;3;4

W--Jaxon Feller. L--Teagan Tipton. 

CLASS B GIRLS GOLF

HAZEN INVITATIONAL

Team results

1. Heart River 364. 2. Hazen 436. 3. Bowman County 487. 4. Western Morton County 489.

Individual results

1. Campbell Clarys, HR, 78. 2. Madie Jarrett, HR, 93. 3. Grace Nantt, HR, 96. 4. Molly Robb, Hr, 97. 5. Emmalia Frei, Hazen, 98. 6. Harley Lardy, BC, 102.

Hazen results

Emmalia Frei 98, Jess Klein 109, Kiara Pfliger 111, Abby Hysjulien 118, Sydney Rogness 119, Emma Wanzek 121.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

BISMARCK LARKS

2021 ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE

Mondays: Mix and Match Monday.

Tuesdays: Bacon Tuesday.

Wednesdays: Win-It Wednesdays, Wine Wednesdays.

Thursdays: River the Rat Thursday. 

Fridays: Fireworks Fridays.

Saturdays: United We Steak Saturday (pregame home run derby).

Sundays: Family Fun Sunday (postgame autographs).

Season opener: May 31 -- Willmar at Larks, Municipal Ballpark.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FCS PLAYOFFS

First Round

South Dakota State 31, Holy Cross 3

Southern Illinois 34, Weber State 31

Delaware 19, Sacred Heart 10

Jacksonville State 49, Davidson 14

James Madison 31, VMI 24

North Dakota 44, Missouri State 10

North Dakota State 42, Eastern Washington 20

Sam Houston 21, Monmouth 15

Quarterfinals

Sunday, May 2

Delaware at Jacksonville State, 2 p.m.

North Dakota State at Sam Houston 2 p.m.

North Dakota at James Madison, 5 p.m.

Southern Illinois at South Dakota State, 8 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday, May 8

South Dakota St.-S. Illinois winner vs. Jacksonville St.-Delaware winner, TBA

James Madison-North Dakota winner vs. Sam Houston-North Dakota St. winner, TBA

Championship

Sunday, May 16

At Toyota Stadium

Frisco, Texas

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

z-Aberdeen;45;4;1;91

Bismarck;26;195;57

Minot;22;22;6;50

Minn. Wilderness;20;24;4;44

St. Cloud;21;27;1;43

Austin;17;26;7;41

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

x-Janesville;27;9;3;57

x-Minn. Magicians;23;17;3;49

x-Fairbanks;21;18;3;45

Kenai River;19;20;2;40

Chippewa Falls;10;25;5;25

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

y-Johnstown;33;9;5;71

x-Maine;32;19;1;65

New Jersey;24;19;7;55

Maryland;23;19;8;54

NE Generals;18;28;6;42

Danbury;17;23;3;37

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

x-Shreveport;35;9;6;76

x-Lone Star;34;15;1;69

x-Amarillo;26;17;8;60

x-Wichita Falls;25;17;7;57

New Mexico;18;29;4;40

Odessa;12;32;5;29

x-clinched playoff berth

y-clinched division title

z-clinched regular season title

Wednesday, April 28

Minnesota Wilderness 4, Minnesota Magicians 1

Shreveport 5, Amarillo 0

Thursday, April 29

Maryland 2, New Jersey 1

St. Cloud 3, Minot 2, SO

Janesville at Kenai River

Friday, April 30

Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Minot at Austin

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Janesville at Kenai River

Chippewa Falls at Fairbanks

New Jersey at Maryland

Maine at Northeast

Johnstown at Danbury

Wichita Falls at Odessa

Shreveport at Lone Star

Saturday, May 1

Minnesota Wilderness at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Minot at Austin

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Janesville at Kenai River

Chippewa Falls at Fairbanks

Maine at Northeast

Johnstown at Danbury

Wichita Falls at Odessa

Shreveport at Lone Star

Sunday, May 2

Johnstown at Danbury

N.D. SCORES

THURSDAY

College softball

Bismarck State 9-3, Williston State 8-11

College volleyball

Jamestown 3, Eastern Oregon 0

High school baseball

Beulah 3-5, Hazen 2-12

Central Cass 9, Kindred-Richland 4

Dickinson 14-4, Williston 0-1

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 7, Stanley 3

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 14, Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 4

Minot Ryan 16-17, Harvey-Wells County 2-7

Shiloh Christian 4-9, Washburn 2-2

High school softball

Beulah 13, Heart River 5

Dickinson 10-13, Williston 0-3

Fargo Davies 7, Fargo South 5

Fargo Shanley 26, Grand Forks Central 8

Minot 19-1, Mandan 11-0

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood-Kenmare-Bowbells 13, Minot Ryan 2

West Fargo 12-11, Valley City 5-0

Westhope-Newburg-Bottineau 14, Divide County 1

High school girls tennis

Bismarck St. Mary’s 5, Williston 4

Dickinson 5, Bismarck Century 4

Mandan 9, Bismarck Legacy 0

Minot 9, Bismarck 0

