Area Scores: April 27
Area Scores: April 27

CLASS A BASEBALL

CENTURY 16-17, WATFORD CITY 0-1

Century 16, Watford City 0

Century;22(12);00;--;16;15;1

WC;000;00;--;0;1;5

Joe LaDuke, Zac Brackin (4) and Maxon Vig. Carson Voll, Gabe Smith (3) and Judd Johnsrud. W—LaDuke. L—Voll. HR—Century, Ryan Keup.

Highlights: Century – Carson Motschenbacher 1-2 R, SB; LaDuke 1-4 2 R; Keup 2-2 HR, 3 R, 2 RBI; Davis Houle 1-1; Noah Riedinger 1-4 2 R, RBI, 2B; Carter Krueger 1-2 2B, 2 R, RBI; Ethan Wayment 1-1 2B; Seth Dietz 2-4 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Parker Sagsveen 1-3 2 R, RBI, SB; Vig 2-4 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Bo Anderson 2-4 R, 3 RBI; LaDuke 3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 SO; Brackin 1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 4 SO. WC – Jace Willis 1-3; Gabe Smith 2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.

Century 17, Watford City 1

Century;372;05;--;17;14;0

WC;001;00;--;1;3;5

Luke Pengilly and Vig. Johnsrud, Daniel Dufek (4), Smith (4) and Jason Hogue. W—Pengilly. L—Johnsrud.

Highlights: Century – Motschenbacher 2-4 R; LaDuke 1-1 2 R, RBI; Josh Mohl 0-1 RBI; Keup 0-4 R; Riedinger 3-3 2B, 3 R, 4 RBI; Pengilly 1-2 2B, RBI; Krueger 2-2 2B, R, 2 RBI; Sagsveen 1-3 2B, 2 R, RBI; Seth Dietz 1-1 3 R, 2 RBI; Davis Houle 1-4 R, 2 RBI; Vig 2-3 R; Wayment 0-1 R; Pengilly 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO. WC – Hogue 0-3 RBI; Johnsrud 1-2; Smith 1-2 R; Jordan Doty 1-2.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SOUTHWEST MINN. ST. 9-11, U-MARY 8-8

At Marshall, Minn.

Southwest Minnesota State 9, University of Mary 8

UM;025;001;00;--;8;13;1

SMSU;021;023;01;--;9;16;5

Alissa Alvarado, Nicole Eckhardt (6) and Rachael Laetsch. Megan Cull, Allison Christians (4) and Molly Bull. W--Christians. L--Eckhardt. HR--SMSU, Kali Tomlinson.

Highlights: UM -- Mariah Sanchez 1-5 R; Mikaela Pelesauma 2-5 2B, 3 RBI; Kaitlyn Alvarado 1-3 R, BB; Madelynn Trout 3-4 2B, 2 R, BB; Eryn de Jonge 3-5 2 R; Devyn Ritz 2-4 2 RBI; Morgan Diedrich 1-4 2B, 2 R, RBI; Kaylee Kannegiesser 1-4; A.Alavarado 5 IP, 8 , 5 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 2 SO. SMSU -- Emma Grote 2-4 2 R; Tomlinson 4-5 HR, 3B, 3 R, 3 RBI; Madison Krog 2-4 R, RBI; Madysson Schliinz, 4-4 R, RBI; Christians 5 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.

Southwest Minnesota State 11, University of Mary 9

UM;302;002;2;--;9;11;3

SMSU;070;013;x;--;11;14;3

Kaitlyn Alvarado and Trout. Shelby Bloemendaal and Molly Bull. W--Bloemendaal. L--K.Alvarado. 

Highlights: UM -- Pelesauma 3-4 2B, R, RBI; K.Alvarado 1-4 2B, R, RBI; Trout 2-4 2B, 3 R, RBI; Ritz 1-3 R, RBI; Diedrich 1-4 2B, 2 RBI; Kasidy Chileen 2-4 R, 2 RBI; Kannegiesser 1-4 R, 2B, RBI; K.Alvarado 6 IP, 14 H, 11 R (8 ER), 0 BB, 3 SO. SMSU -- Jillian Noel 1-4 2B, R, 3 RBI; Madison Krog 4-4 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Bull 2-3 R, RBI; Bloemendaal 7 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.

Records: Southwest Minnesota State 14-8 NSIC, 23-12 overall; University of Mary 5-15, 6-27.

NAHL

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;45;4;1;91

BOBCATS;26;195;57

Minot;22;21;6;50

Minn. Wilderness;19;24;4;42

St. Cloud;20;27;1;41

Austin;17;26;7;41

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;27;9;3;57

Minn. Magicians;23;16;3;49

Fairbanks;21;18;3;45

Kenai River;19;20;2;40

Chippewa Falls;10;25;5;25

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Johnstown;33;9;5;71

Maine;32;19;1;65

New Jersey;24;18;7;55

Maryland;22;18;8;52

NE Generals;18;28;6;42

Danbury;16;23;3;35

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Shreveport;33;9;6;72

Lone Star;33;15;1;67

Amarillo;26;15;8;60

Wichita Falls;25;16;7;57

New Mexico;18;29;4;40

Odessa;12;32;5;29

Sunday, April 25

Kenai River 5, Chippewa Falls 2

Monday, April 26

Maryland 1, Danbury 0

Tuesday, April 27

Maryland at Danbury

Shreveport at Amarillo

Wichita Falls at Lone Star

Wednesday, April 28

Minn. Wilderness at Minn. Magicians

Shreveport at Amarillo

Thursday, April 29

New Jersey at Maryland

Minot at St. Cloud

Janesville at Kenai River

Friday, April 30

Minn. Wilderness at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.

Minot at Austin

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Janesville at Kenai SRiver

Chippewa Falls at Fairbanks

New Jersey at Maryland

Maine at NE Generals

Johnstown at Danbury

Wichita Falls at Odessa

Shreveport at Lone Star

Saturday, May 1

Minn. Wilderness at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.

Minot at Austin

Aberdeen at St. Cloud

Janesville at Kenai SRiver

Chippewa Falls at Fairbanks

Maine at NE Generals

Johnstown at Danbury

Wichita Falls at Odessa

Shreveport at Lone Star

Sunday, May 2

Johnstown at Danbury

N.D. SCORES

MONDAY

College softball

Southwest Minnesota State xxxx; University of Mary xxxx

High school baseball

Century 16-17, Watford City 0-1

Grand Forks Red River 11, Fargo Shanley 10 

West Fargo 12, Fargo South 2

West Fargo Sheyenne 9, Grand Forks Central 7

High school softball

Jamestown 6-19, Valley City 4-2

High school girls soccer

Fargo Davies 2, Grand Forks Central 0

