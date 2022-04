Area Scores: April 25

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

UPPER IOWA 14-6, UNIVERSITY OF MARY 4-5

AT FAYETTE, IOWA

Upper Iowa 14, University of Mary 4, 5 innings

U-Mary;101;02;--;4;8;2

Upper Iowa;240;35;--;14;12;0

Emari Evans, Nicole Eckhardt (4) and Madison Wszolek. Sydney Wilcox and Aubree Terris. W--Wilcox. L--Evans. HR--Upper Iowa: Katie Crogan, Calista Brockman, Sydney Wilcox.

Highlights: University of Mary -- Avery Dome 1-3 2 R; Eryn De Jonge 2-2 2 R, SB; Devyn Ritz 1-3; Haley Berube 2-2 2B, 4 RBI; Ariana Retura 1-2; Erin Murphy 1-2; Eckhardt 1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 2 SO. Upper Iowa -- Crogan 2-3 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R; Brockman 2-3 HR, 3 RBI, R; Hannah Bridgewater 2-4 3 RBI, Wilcox 2-4 HR, 3 RBI, 5 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 0 BB.

Upper Iowa 6, University of Mary 5

U-Mary;001;002;2;--;5;11;1

Upper Iowa;110;040;x;--;6;8;1

Hannah Chambers and Rachael Laetsch. Abby Buckman and Alli Schaffer. W--Chambers. L--Buckman. HR--U-Mary: Laetsch.

Highlights: University of Mary -- Dome 1-3 R, BB; Eryn De Jonge 2-3 2B, 3 RBI; Berube 2-3 R; Laetsch 3-3 HR, 2 RBI, R, SB; Kaylee Kannegiesser 1-3; Erin Murphy 1-3 R; Natasha Stubbs 1-2 2B; Chambers 6 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO. Upper Iowa -- Amelia Fitzgerald 3-4 R, RBI; Brockman 1-3 2B, 3 RBI, R; Schaffer 2-3 2B, RBI, R; Buckman 7 IP, 11 H, 5 R (3 ER), 1 BB, 1 SO.

Records: Upper Iowa 11-10 NSIC, 20-21 overall; University of Mary 3-15, 5-33.

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

EASTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Frisco;4-1;5-1

Massachusetts;4-1;4-1

Iowa;3-2;3-2

Quad City;3-3;3-3

Bismarck;2-3;3-3

Sioux Falls;2-3;3-3

Green Bay;1-4;2-4

WESTERN

Team;Conference;Overall

Arizona;5-0;5-0

Northern Arizona;3-2;3-2

Tucson;2-2;2-3

Duke City;2-4;2-4

Vegas;2-4;2-4

Bay Area;1-3;1-5;

San Diego;1-4;1-4

Friday, April 22

Sioux Falls 49, Bay Area 27

Saturday, April 23

Quad City 36, Bismarck 17

Massachusetts 36, Iowa 22

Frisco 42, Duke City 41

Tucson 72, Northern Arizona 62

Sunday, April 24

Green Bay 34, Vegas 25

Friday, April 29

Iowa at Sioux Falls

Saturday, April 30

Arizona at Frisco

Green Bay at Quad City

Duke City at Tucson

Sunday, May 1

San Diego at Bismarck, 3:05 p.m.

Vegas at Massachusetts

NAHL

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

Divisional semifinals

(Best of 5)

Thursday, April 21

Anchorage 2, Springfield 1

Friday, April 22

St. Cloud 4, Bismarck 1

Jamestown 2, Johnstown 1, 2 OTs

Northeast 4, New Jersey 1

Anchorage 2, Springfield 1

Aberdeen 4, Austin 2

Lone Star 1, Shreveport 0

Wichita Falls 4, New Mexico 3

Fairbanks 3, Minnesota Wilderness 2, OT

Saturday, April 23

Bismarck 2, St. Cloud 1, 2 OTs (series tied 1-1)

Johnstown 3, Jamestown 1 (series tied 1-1)

New Jersey 6, Northeast 2 (series tied 1-1)

Aberdeen 3, Austin 2 (Aberdeen leads series 2-0)

Lone Star 3, Shreveport 2 (Lone Star leads series 2-0)

New Mexico 2, Wichita Falls 1 (series tied 1-1)

Fairbanks 7, Minnesota Wilderness 1 (Fairbanks leads series 2-0)

Sunday, April 24

Anchorage 4, Springfield 3, OT (Anchorage wins series 3-0)

Thursday, April 28

Johnstown at Jamestown

Friday, April 29

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

New Jersey at Northeast

Lone star at Shreveport

Fairbanks at Minnesota Wilderness

New Mexico at Wichita Falls

Austin at Aberdeen

Springfield at Anchorage, if necessary

Saturday, April 30

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Johnstown at Jamestown

New Jersey at Northeast

Lone Star at Shreveport, if necessary

Fairbanks at Minnesota Wilderness, if necessary

New Mexico at Wichita Falls

Austin at Aberdeen, if necessary

Springfield at Anchorage, if necessary

Sunday, May 1

Fairbanks at Minnesota Wilderness, if necessary

Jamestown at Johnstown, if necessary

Northeast at New Jersey, if necessary

Springfield at Anchorage, if necessary

Monday, May 2

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 6:30 p.m., if necessary

Shreveport at Lone Star, if necessary

Wichita Falls at New Mexico, if necessary

Aberdeen at Austin, if necessary

N.D. SCORES

SUNDAY

College baseball

Bismarck State College 31, NDSCS 11

Bismarck State College 13, NDSCS 3

University of Mary 13, Minot State 0

Waldorf 15, Dickinson State 14

Waldorf 17, Dickinson State 2

College softball

Dakota State 9, Dickinson State 8

Upper Iowa 14, University of Mary 4, 5 innings

Upper Iowa 6, University of Mary 5

Valley City State 21, Waldorf 5, 5 innings

Valley City State 17, Waldorf 0, 5 innings

Winona State 7, Minot State 5

Winona State 4, Minot State 3

