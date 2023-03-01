DEW SIGNS WITH OTTAWA

Bismarck State outfielder Jace Dew has signed a letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas.

The Fargo native will be a super sophomore this season by virtue of taking advantage of his COVID year.

In his first two seasons with the Mystics, Dew has hit .400 with a .529 on-base percentage and a .511 slugging percentage. He has banged out 108 hits, scored 119 runs and stolen 18 bases.

He will continue to study engineering at Ottawa.

Dew and the Mystics were 37-8 last season, and open this year's campaign March 12 with five games in Arizona.

U-MARY HOCKEY SCHEDULE SET

The University of Mary will face Bentley University Friday, March 17 at 5 p.m. in their first game at the ACHA D2 national hockey tournament in Marlborough, Mass.

The Marauders, the top seed in Pool C, then face Kentucky on March 18 at 8 p.m. followed by St. Thomas on Sunday, March 19 at 5:15 p.m.

Semifinals are scheduled for March 20 with the championship game March 21. The Marauders are the two-time defending national champions.