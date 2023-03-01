DEW SIGNS WITH OTTAWA
Bismarck State outfielder Jace Dew has signed a letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas.
The Fargo native will be a super sophomore this season by virtue of taking advantage of his COVID year.
In his first two seasons with the Mystics, Dew has hit .400 with a .529 on-base percentage and a .511 slugging percentage. He has banged out 108 hits, scored 119 runs and stolen 18 bases.
He will continue to study engineering at Ottawa.
Dew and the Mystics were 37-8 last season, and open this year's campaign March 12 with five games in Arizona.
U-MARY HOCKEY SCHEDULE SET
The University of Mary will face Bentley University Friday, March 17 at 5 p.m. in their first game at the ACHA D2 national hockey tournament in Marlborough, Mass.
People are also reading…
The Marauders, the top seed in Pool C, then face Kentucky on March 18 at 8 p.m. followed by St. Thomas on Sunday, March 19 at 5:15 p.m.
Semifinals are scheduled for March 20 with the championship game March 21. The Marauders are the two-time defending national champions.