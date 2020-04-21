American Legion baseball season canceled, again; Local coaches not ruling out still playing

For the second time this month, the American Legion baseball season has been called out. This time, it appears, for good.
The American Legion Department of North Dakota informed teams across the state that the season has been canceled. Initially, the Department Executive Committee canceled the season on April 2, only to reconsider two days later. They pushed a final decision to April 20 (Monday), at which time the decision was made to cancel the season due to the coronavirus outbreak.
At the meeting Monday night, all seven members of the Department Executive Committee voted to cancel the season.
“The North Dakota American Legion Department Executive Committee revisited the cancellation of the North Dakota American Legion Baseball Season on Monday evening. They voted to cancel the 2020 season,” the organization said in a statement. “The decision was made solely to preserve the safety and health of everyone associated with the program.”
Despite the decision, many teams across the state still hope to play some sort of schedule this summer.
“It’s disappointing, more so in the timing of the decision,” said Mandan Chiefs coach Jake Kincaid. “If this decision was made a month from now, I wouldn’t say I’d be OK with it, but I’d understand it.
“As a baseball club we’re in wait-and-see mode to see if there’s an opportunity to play baseball this summer. We’ll see what the governor does and what the data looks like. It could be totally different a month from now.”
Playing as independents or at the Senior Babe Ruth level are under consideration.
“I think our goal in Mandan, as it is for a lot of people in the state, is to have everything ready in case (the state) gets opened back up, whenever that is,” Kincaid said. “It’s better to be over prepared than having to scramble at the last minute.”
Plans have been floated about potentially starting the season on July 1. In that scenario, the state tournament would be played before fall sports begin and players leave for college.
Putting schedules together has not been done yet, said Bismarck Governors coach Mike Skytland.
“We’re not at that point yet. We want to keep our options open,” he said. “It’s a very difficult situation.”
Kincaid isn’t ruling anything out.
“At this point it’s kind of like, what’s next that we’re not able to do?” Kincaid said. “There are a lot of people in North Dakota that care about baseball. We don’t want to sit here on April 21 and slam the door on everything.”
Skytland may have summed it up best.
“The only thing that’s fair is that it’s bad for everybody.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
