American Legion baseball season canceled, again; Local coaches not ruling out still playing

For the second time this month, the American Legion baseball season has been called out. This time, it appears, for good.

The American Legion Department of North Dakota informed teams across the state that the season has been canceled. Initially, the Department Executive Committee canceled the season on April 2, only to reconsider two days later. They pushed a final decision to April 20 (Monday), at which time the decision was made to cancel the season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

At the meeting Monday night, all seven members of the Department Executive Committee voted to cancel the season.

“The North Dakota American Legion Department Executive Committee revisited the cancellation of the North Dakota American Legion Baseball Season on Monday evening. They voted to cancel the 2020 season,” the organization said in a statement. “The decision was made solely to preserve the safety and health of everyone associated with the program.”

Despite the decision, many teams across the state still hope to play some sort of schedule this summer.

“It’s disappointing, more so in the timing of the decision,” said Mandan Chiefs coach Jake Kincaid. “If this decision was made a month from now, I wouldn’t say I’d be OK with it, but I’d understand it.