Almy, Nissen toss back-to-back gems as Vistas sweep Chiefs

“We just can’t get him any runs,” Mandan coach Jake Kincaid said after the Chiefs advanced only two runners as far as third base in the two games. “We were in some good spots. We figured (Almy) out, we just ran out of time. We’re just kind of waiting for that hit to get some runs.”

Arenz allowed seven hits and banged out two hits of his own.

Almy gave up a couple doubles but got a pair of good defensive plays by centerfielder Chase Burke in the fifth inning to preserve the lead. He threw just 81 pitches in seven innings.

“He got his first strikeouts of the year tonight (in his third start),” Minot coach Arntson said. “It’s just a lot of soft ground balls.”

Minot second-baseman Logan Merck and shortstop Derek Nygaard had 10 putouts or assists on ground balls or soft flies.

The Vistas staked Almy to the only lead he would need in the second inning.

With one out, Merck singled and moved to second on Braeden McCarty’s single.

After Talon Hebert popped out to short, No. 9 hitter Caleb Rieng singled to center to score Merck, but the inning ended when McCarty strayed too far around second and was got caught by the cutoff.