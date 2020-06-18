Almy, Nissen toss back-to-back gems as Vistas sweep Chiefs

Minot Senior Babe Ruth starting pitcher Aydan Almy was really good on Thursday. Fellow Vista pitcher Eli Nissen was nearly perfect.
The left-handed Nissen sat down the first 16 batters and surrendered just one hit as Minot beat the Chiefs 9-0 in the nightcap for a sweep of their doubleheader at Mandan Memorial Ballpark.
Nissen walked Avery Bogner with one out in the sixth to end the perfect game. With one out in the seventh, Isaac Huettl lined a single to left to break up the no-hitter and Nissen was replaced by Tyler Harbort, who came on to finish and got two quick outs.
“I knew I had a perfect game going and I was trying to keep it up but stuff happens,” Nissen said. “I didn’t worry about anything really. I just needed to go out and pitch a good game.”
Minot coach Pat Arntson told Nissen before the game not to hold anything back and he didn’t.
“He told me to go out and fire strikes and let the defense do the work and just have a good game,” Nissen said. “I felt really good. I love having great defense behind me.”
Almy gave up six hits in a 1-0 win in the opener. He didn’t get anything near the 15-hit backing that Nissen got. But he didn’t need it either. Mandan starter Blake Arenz needed it but didn’t get it.
“We just can’t get him any runs,” Mandan coach Jake Kincaid said after the Chiefs advanced only two runners as far as third base in the two games. “We were in some good spots. We figured (Almy) out, we just ran out of time. We’re just kind of waiting for that hit to get some runs.”
Arenz allowed seven hits and banged out two hits of his own.
Almy gave up a couple doubles but got a pair of good defensive plays by centerfielder Chase Burke in the fifth inning to preserve the lead. He threw just 81 pitches in seven innings.
“He got his first strikeouts of the year tonight (in his third start),” Minot coach Arntson said. “It’s just a lot of soft ground balls.”
Minot second-baseman Logan Merck and shortstop Derek Nygaard had 10 putouts or assists on ground balls or soft flies.
The Vistas staked Almy to the only lead he would need in the second inning.
With one out, Merck singled and moved to second on Braeden McCarty’s single.
After Talon Hebert popped out to short, No. 9 hitter Caleb Rieng singled to center to score Merck, but the inning ended when McCarty strayed too far around second and was got caught by the cutoff.
Almy’s only blemish through three innings was a double by Arenz, whose sinking liner to left got under the glove of a diving Rieng. Almy got Anthony Johnson to ground out to second to end the threat.
Mandan threatened again in the fourth and fifth.
A double by Isaac Huettl and a single and stolen base by Cole Schmidt put runners on second and third with one out in the fourth. Almy struck out Lucas Burgum and got Bogner to ground to short to preserve the 1-0 lead.
In the fifth, Almy hit Ben Kleinknecht with one out. Arenz singled to left-center and Kleinknecht tried to go to third, but Burke retrieved the ball, hit the cutoff and the Mandan runner was out easily at third. Burke then ran down a long fly ball to deep right-center to end the inning.
“Those are like bonus outs,” Arntson said. “When you get a guy from taking another base after they’ve got a hit it's massive.”
Arenz worked into the seventh innings and was replaced by Easton Andresen with one out after reaching 100 pitches. Andresen got Burke on a sac bunt and Derek Nygaard to fly out to right.
Almy breezed through the seventh for the win.
Minot snapped a scoreless tie in the fourth inning of the nightcap when Calvin Watkins drove in Kersey Harris, who had reached on an infield single, to make it 1-0.
That was all Nissen needed, too, but he got more help.
The Vistas picked up a run on Jack Plemel’s sacrifice fly in the fifth. Andresen relieved Kleinknecht and gave up a run-scoring single to Merck to make it 3-0, followed by a soft single to center that upped it to 5-0.
It was 9-0 before the Chiefs got a man on base.
Watkins had three hits and drove in four runs in support of Nissen. Kersey and McCarty had three hits also. McCarty had five hits in the two games.
