Almy delivers walkoff winner for Vistas

Landyn Almy didn’t start the season with the Minot Vistas, but he’s there now and delivered the biggest hit of their season so far.
Tied 4-4 with Dickinson in the bottom of the eighth inning, Almy singled home Morgan Nygaard for the walkoff winner as the Vistas pulled out a 5-4 win over Dickinson in opening-round action of the state Class AA Legion tournament Tuesday at Mandan Memorial Ballpark.
“He was on one of our junior Legion teams early … clearly we got that one wrong,” Vistas manager Pat Arnston said. “He’s been lights out of the bullpen for us and he’s got some big hits, none bigger than that one.”
It was a gutty win for the Vistas over a team they had beaten 10-0, 10-0 earlier in the summer.
“(Bast) threw the ball really well for them,” Arnston said of Dickinson pitcher Jadon Bast, who took a tough-luck loss.
Bast and Minot ace Eli Nissen sailed through the first five innings, which took just 48 minutes to play, with neither team scoring.
Dickinson went up 1-0 in the top of the sixth on back-to-back doubles by Carson Weiler and Troy Berg.
Minot answered in its half of the sixth.
Trent Greek’s infield single scored Jonas Bubach, but the throw to first was airmailed, allowing Hunter Ruzicka to score. Later, Tyler Budeau doubled home Greek for a 3-1 lead.
Dickinson sent eight batters to the plate in the top of the seventh, scoring three times. Aiden Haich, Berg and Bast also delivered RBI singles to put the Roughriders back in front, 4-3.
“Give Dickinson a lot of credit. They kept coming up with really big hits,” Arnston said.
Down to its last out, Minot’s vaunted top of the lineup came through. Chase Burke, Ruzicka and Trent Greek strung together three straight singles to force extra innings.
“We had our backs against the wall,” Arnston said. “The top of our lineup, we have a lot of faith in those guys. They came through big time.”
After Talon Hebert set Dickinson down in order in the top of the eighth, Morgan Nygaard led off with a hard line drive to left that rolled all the way to wall for a triple. Two batters later, with Dickinson’s outfield pulled way in, Almy ripped a single into left-center field to end the game.
“That’s the type of game you expect when you get to the state tournament,” Arnston said. “We were feeling it a little bit. You could sense it. We were nervous, but our kids handled it really well. Just proud of how they battled and kept playing until the end.”
The win sets up a winner’s bracket game against Fargo Post 400 on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
“Post 400’s really talented. They’re going to be feeling good after beating their crosstown rival,” Arnston said. “I fully expect another really tight game like this.”
