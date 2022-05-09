Aces wild in first game of NSIC baseball tournament as Marauders face No. 18 Augustana

Game 1 of the Northern Sun baseball tournament on Wednesday in Sioux Falls, S.D., will have a pair of studs on the mound.

Top-seeded Augustana and the University of Mary, seeded eighth, will throw their aces. For the Vikings, ranked 18th in the latest NCAA Division II top 25 poll, that means Tanner Brown will get the ball. Brown leads the 15-team NSIC in earned run average (1.35) and strikeouts (93). He's tied for first with seven wins and tied for second in innings (66 1/3).

The Marauders will counter with Austin Wagner, who trails only Brown in Ks, with 91. Wagner is 5-3 with a 3.06 ERA. In 64 2/3 innings, the lefty from Fond du Lac, Wis., has allowed just 51 hits.

"It's as frontline as it gets at the D-II level," said University of Mary head coach Tanner Spencer. "You'd have to go a long ways to see that kind of talent on the mound."

Neither team was playing possum on who would toe the slab at Ronken Field. In fact, Spencer and Augustana head man Tim Huber were discussing it Monday.

"Coach Huber and I were texting about 1 vs. 8, Wagner and Brown and how fun it's going to be to have two aces out there," Spencer said.

Starting Wagner in the opener was a slam dunk for Spencer. Jon Draheim will start the second game for the Marauders.

"If you lose Game 1, the road back is really hard," Spencer said. "That kind of answered the question right there."

Just getting to the tournament is an accomplishment, only half of the league does. For the Marauders, it's their second straight trip, but only the second time in school history they've qualified.

"It's been cool to establish that we're a competitor in our conference and that we're a serious baseball school," Spencer said. "It's been a huge step, but the next step to take is a really tough one, but we like the group we have. I'd be really surprised if we don't make a good showing this week."

The Marauders and Vikings played twice during the season, both in Sioux Falls, with Augie pulling out 4-2 and 8-7 wins.

The tournament, which runs Wednesday through Saturday, will be played at two different diamonds, but the key to winning at both is the same.

"You have to limit free passes and play clean defense," Spencer said. "When you're playing in two launching pads, home runs likely will loom large. You can't be putting extra guys on base."

The Marauders are a tricky 8 seed. They have power at the plate (49 homers) and on the mound (404 strikeouts in 387 innings). Derek Shoen is having another All-NSIC season. He leads the team in average (.329), homers (14) and runs batted in (51).

The Marauders have five other players with four dingers or more – James Martin (7), Cal James (6), Noah Hull (5), Kyle Jameson (5) and Kendall Keller (4).

It's another long bus ride for the Marauders, 405 miles worth, but they're used to that. Due to weather-related factors, they played just 13 of their 49 games in North Dakota. The extended hours together were welcomed.

"It's a cliché, but our kids are awesome. There's no two ways about it," Spencer said. "They love each other and care for each other. It's a really close group and without that, it would have been really tough."

Between the Marauders and Minot State, 25 percent of the tournament field is on Highway 83. The Beavers are seeded fourth.

"My wife makes fun of me quite a bit wondering if I have a death wish with first being the top assistant at Minot State and then taking the head coaching job at the University of Mary," Spencer joked. "Minot's our rivals, but to see the growth of Division II baseball in North Dakota, and then you look at what NDSU has done over the last several years, it's a pretty tight knit community between all of us because we know nothing is easy.

"I think we'll look back 20 years from now and realize we were doing something pretty special."

