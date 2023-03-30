Baseball season has arrived, even if it doesn’t look like it outside.

The major leagues got things started on Thursday. But North Dakota high school teams will be stuck indoors for a while yet.

“It’s just Mother Nature,” Century coach Kent Schweigert said. “It’s a waiting game.”

With a lot of snow still on the ground – and possibly more on the way next week – the schedule is being pushed back.

“It’s not only the snow. We can get the snow off the turf, but now the temperature has to warm up, too,” Schweigert said. “It needs to stay above freezing in the evening so it keeps melting 24 hours a day.”

Even once the area fields – like the ones at Sanford Sports Complex, Mandan’s Memorial Ballpark and Shiloh Christian’s Dwyer Field – get cleared off, high temps in the 20s and 30s aren’t conducive to playing outdoors.

“We’ve been working on clearing it off,” Shiloh coach Aric Lee said. “It had some big 5-foot drifts along the backstop and the dugouts, 2 feet all the way around on the playing surface.

“We’ve been clearing it off. One of our parents, Rocky Thompson has been out there working quite a few hours on it. But even if the field was playable, the temperature has been so cold it wouldn’t be wise to put teams out on the field right now.”

Shiloh was scheduled to host its annual two-day invitational this weekend. That was cancelled. Century’s opener slated for Monday at Sanford against St. Mary’s has been cancelled as well.

“We have a lot more work to do on the field and we need some sun and warmer days,” Lee said.

“With Easter falling where it does this year, it helps us maybe not miss so many games. I’m hopeful we can still play our first regional game on April 11."

The Skyhawks are scheduled to take on Washburn-Wilton-Center-Stanton on April 11 at Dwyer Field.

The Patriots are slated for a non-conference game at Minot on Thursday, April 6 with a home West Region contest against the Magicians on April 11.

There’s still work to be done preparing for the games, whenever they can be played. And the matter of a forecast for possibly another several inches of snow next week.

“Nobody is going to be ahead of anybody else,” Schweigert said. “We might have a little more snow than they do up north, but it’s not very warm up there either.

“It’s something you deal with. We’ve dealt with it before, we have to deal with it again. If the temperature warms up, we could get out to Legacy on the turf field next week, do some long tossing, catch some fly balls. It’s all going to depend on what happens next week and with the temperatures.”

“Outdoor sports in the spring is tough to predict,” Lee said. “If you have a basketball team and you need to try to get ready to play and you don’t have any hoops or backboards, it would be kind of tough.

“You work on what you can and try to maximize things. The track team’s inside, golf hasn’t started yet but they’ll be struggling to get out on the courses. It’s going to take a lot of perseverance from everyone to push through and be ready when the time comes.”

Getting ready to play indoors can be a challenge.

“The biggest thing is working with the pitchers,” Schweigert said. “Getting their arms in shape throwing in the gym, throwing off a mound, get their pitch count up so when we get outside they can throw a number of pitches.

“The bad thing is you can’t do any long toss. You can only throw it 100 feet in the gym. Other than that, you can work on bunt coverage, do some infield things. Baseball is a game of fundamentals, so we do tons of fundamentals in the gym to help us when we get outside. It’s not true ground balls like on a field, but it’s the best we can do. Work on swing mechanics, hit off tees and in the cage.”

The Patriots were tabbed third in the West Region preseason coaches poll. The top five teams all received first-place votes. Century won the West Region tournament and finished sixth at state last season.

“We’re going to have a lot of seniors coming back who got their first taste of varsity action last year,” Schweigert said. “We should have a veteran team back. They got a taste of the West Region and the state tournament and we’re hoping they’re hungry to get back.

“We’ll have to find some arms, we have to replace a couple of kids that threw really well last year.”

Shiloh has three returning all-state players. Trace King and Michael Fagerland, who were named to the Class B first team, and Eli Thompson was named to the second team.

Atticus Wilkinson, Connor Martin, Evan Fuchs and Carson Kraemer are also returning starters for the Skyhawks.

“We’re fortunate we return some quality starters,” Lee said. “We return the bulk of our pitching staff so we can lean on that as a strength. Hopefully our bats and defense can back that up.”

Whenever spring arrives, they’ll be ready.

“We’ve been working hard to prepare them the best we can. We don’t know when we’ll play but we will be ready when the time comes,” Lee said.

“We’ve played in cool weather before,” Schweigert said. “You have to be careful with the arms. It’s going to be a while before we can get out on the grass fields.

“You just try to prepare the best you can indoors. We’re not in charge of the elements. Just stay upbeat, be creative and do all you can do.”