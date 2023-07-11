The first edition of The Bismarck Tribune was dated July 11, 1873. Much has changed since then, but that first issue has a somewhat familiar feel even to modern readers. Then, as now, there was a mix of local, regional and national news. And just like today, there was news about baseball.

On page three of the four-page inaugural issue appeared a column titled “Dakota” by the paper’s founder and publisher, Col. Clement A. Lounsberry. Near the end of the column, Lounsberry notes “the snow was all gone in Bismarck in March and the boys have since had high times playing baseball [sic], the soldiers furnishing one nine and the citizens the other.”

There’s something romantic and reassuring about that first mention of local baseball 150 years ago. All these decades later, baseball endures, providing a direct link to Bismarck’s earliest days.

On Aug. 13, 1873, the Tribune published the first box score from a game played Aug. 10 between the D Company, 20th Infantry Baseball Club from Fort Lincoln and the Bismarck and Camp Hancock Base Ball Club. The Bismarck team won that game 65 to 36. A week later, the Tribune notes the Bismarck team won a rematch on Aug. 17, by an even more eye-popping score of 89 to 39.

Baseball in those days was not exactly what it is today. That explains the high scores, which were common in amateur games at the time. It’s likely the fielders didn’t wear gloves. Pitchers may have thrown underhanded, and batters were allowed to ask for either a “high ball” or a “low ball.” It’s possible that umpires did not even call strikes.

Early box scores included runs scored and outs made by each player, the names of the umpires and scorers, and the time of game. That first game reported by the Tribune was played in a crisp 2 hours and 5 minutes, despite the high score (and no pitch clock). The even higher-scoring rematch was played in 3 hours and 25 minutes, not much longer than the average Major League game prior to the introduction of the pitch clock this season.

Those were the first newspaper articles about baseball played in Bismarck, but they almost certainly were not the first games played here. Many of the soldiers at Fort Lincoln and Camp Hancock (both founded in 1872) grew up playing baseball in eastern states, and many played during the Civil War. When they came west to Dakota Territory, they brought the game with them, and it soon flourished.

There were a number of teams in Bismarck’s early years, often loosely organized, with players frequently switching teams during the course of a summer. A team without an official name was referred to in the Tribune as the “Picked Nine.” Others had fairly creative names like the Palmer Aggregation, the Brick Bats and the Rip Snorters.

Local ministers fielded the Divines. A team of lawyers called themselves the Blackstones in honor of the famed 18th century English jurist. Local doctors named their team the Aesculapians after the Greek god of medicine.

On July 4, 1877, a team of local merchants played a team of county employees. The Tribune’s box score shows the merchants crushed the county team, 27 to 2. There might have been a nefarious reason for that lopsided score. In a series of dueling letters to the editor in the following days, the county team accused the merchants of hiring professional ringers. The merchants denied the charge and insinuated that the county men were simply mediocre players and poor sports.

Teams often would challenge each other publicly in letters to the editor. One of the more unusual was published on Aug. 24, 1877, in which the “slim” men of Bismarck challenged the “phat” men to a game, including an actual list of the “slim nine” and the “fat nine.” The fat team included two prominent, and apparently corpulent, early Bismarck residents: Tribune publisher Lounsberry and Asa Fischer, a successful businessman. It’s unclear if the fat men accepted the challenge.

The earliest baseball games were played on any flat piece of land where a diamond could be laid out. Some games were played on the east side of town near the horse racing track. While the exact location is unclear, we know of at least one game in which the race track played a key role.

On July 4, 1879, the Actives from Fort Lincoln played the Bismarck Blue Stockings near the horse racing track, with races underway as the game was played. The umpire called time before each horse race began so the ballplayers could place bets. The Actives won the game 22 to 16. The historical record is silent as to how the players made out at the racetrack.

By the early 20th century, there were a number of semipro teams in Bismarck, but numerous groups continued to field amateur teams as well. The state penitentiary had a team known as the Grove All-Stars or sometimes the Grove Giants. They played games in Bismarck and Mandan and even traveled to surrounding towns.

On Sept. 5, 1920, the prison team traveled to Hebron. While waiting for the return train to Bismarck after the game, two players, Harry Smith, serving a life sentence for murder, and William Singheim, serving three years for auto theft, escaped in a stolen police car. Smith was captured at his mother’s house in Iowa more than a year later. Singheim apparently made it to Mexico and was never captured. After that incident, the prison team enjoyed a permanent homefield advantage. At the beginning of the next season, the Tribune noted “the prison team will not be allowed to go beyond the prison walls this year.”

Those are just a few of the great baseball stories from Bismarck’s early years. There are many more to be found in the Tribune archives, many of which have been documented by local baseball historian Terry Bohn in his wonderful books.

It all started with an observation by the Tribune’s founder that when the snow was gone, it was time for baseball. That’s still true every spring in Bismarck.