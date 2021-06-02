Bartels ends St. Aubin's run, Kindred wins state 'B' title

"She said she swiped it and she was 15 feet (to the) right, so I knew she was zoned in," Kory Bartels said. "She didn't miss a green until the 13th hole again today and was putting well."

Bartels basically went into conservation mode over the back nine, playing to a 4-over 39, the same as St. Aubin.

Fargo Oak Grove's Sophie Branter placed third at 18 over, with Heart River's Campbell Clarys tying Hoyme at 161. Grafton's Ainsley McLain placed sixth at 20 over.

"There's a lot of good young girls out here," Kory Bartels said. "There's a lot of good individuals coming up and hopefully it pushes Avery to continue to work as hard as she has at it because she's earned every bit of it."

St. Aubin, a name that will be synonymous with North Dakota girls golf for decades, will continue her playing career at the University of Mary in Bismarck.

"Coming in as a seventh-grader, I never thought it would turn into what it did," St. Aubin said. "I think, overall, Class B girls golf has gotten so much better. If you look at the scores from then to now, it's just crazy how much better it's gotten and it'll be fun to watch for years to come.

"Girls golf is on the rise right now. I'm sad that it's over, but I'm ready for the next step."

