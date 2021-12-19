 Skip to main content
Barnhardt places second at Midwest Classic

BARNHARDT PLACES SECOND IN INDY

Reece Barnhardt placed second at 133 pounds to lead the University of Mary wrestling team at the Midwest Classic in Indianapolis on Sunday.

Barnhardt, a freshman from St. Mary’s, won his semifinal match over Brandon Borlinghaus of Drury, 9-6. In the final, Collin Metzgar of Mesa University defeated Barnhardt, 6-4.

Max Bruss placed fourth at 174. Braydon Huber was fifth at 157. Leo Mushinsky (157) and Matthew Kaylor (197) each took seventh. All four went 1-1 on Sunday.

The Marauders, off through the holidays, placed sixth out of 42 teams with 83 points.

