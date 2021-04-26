Baltimore Orioles call up Mandan's Jay Flaa

Mandan's Jay Flaa has been called up to the Big Leagues.

The Baltimore Orioles announced on Monday Flaa would join the team in time for Monday night's game against the New York Yankees at Camden Yards.

The 28-year-old Flaa had been pitching at the Orioles' Alternate Training Site in Bowie, Maryland. Alternate Training Sites are where teams are having many of their top minor league prospects work out in advance of the minor league season which begin next month.

Flaa was drafted by Baltimore in the sixth round of the 2015 Major League Baseball draft. Since then, Flaa has appeared in 165 minor league games, 162 of them as a relief pitcher.

During that time, Flaa has worked 258 2/3 innings with an earned run average of 3.41. He has allowed 194 hits with 290 strikeouts.

Flaa has a 15-10 record with 17 saves. During the 2019 minor league season, he started three times. Those are his only starts in his five minor league seasons.

Flaa did not have a 2020 season after the coronavirus pandemic caused all minor league seasons to be canceled.

Since being drafted by Baltimore, Flaa has pitched at all three levels if the minor leagues -- Class A, AA and AAA.

Prior to being drafted by the Orioles, Flaa pitched three seasons at North Dakota State from 2013 to 2015 after beginning his college career at the University of Mary in 2011.

