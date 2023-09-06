Despite counting against their record, Legacy coach Jen Astle viewed the BPS Crossover tournament as more of a preseason than the start of the regular season.

To Astle, the real start to the volleyball season began when conference play got underway, and the Sabers have been playing their best volleyball since the start of "their season."

Legacy received balanced scoring from across its lineup as nine different Sabers recorded a kill in a 3-0 victory (25-12, 25-14, 25-15) over Mandan on Tuesday, with Legacy (3-6 overall, 2-0 West Region) having yet to drop a set during conference play after a 1-6 showing at the BPS Crossover.

"It's preseason in my mind and we talk about that with the kids," Astle said. "It's not about where you start but where you finish. Each phase of the season we all start back over trying to get those two wins to get you to state. We learned a lot about how much emotion can drive us and how you can't put too much pressure on yourself when you feel like you have to be the one to pick it up when someone around you is struggling.

"We were able to learn some different feelings through that because volleyball is an emotional sport."

Senior outside hitter Halle Severson had gone down with an ankle injury during the BPS Crossover, but she is now healthy and led the Sabers attack with a match-high 15 kills.

She was far from the only contributor on offense, with Aleah McPherson pitching in seven kills, Madi Herzog adding four and Reese Duchsherer, Gracey Klein and Brooklynn Felchle contributing three apiece. Duchsherer set the offense in motion with a match-high 29 assists.

"One of the keys to our match was we had a team effort," Astle said. "There were times at the net where it could have been any one of our hitters and they were performing and doing what they needed to do so that Mandan didn't know which person to key on and it opened up splits in the block for all of us."

The Sabers never trailed in the opening set, using a pair of Klein kills and an ace from Brooklyn Sand to build an early 6-2 lead. The Braves (2-8, 0-3) won the next two points before Legacy went on an 11-3 run to take command of the opening set.

It was a much more back-and-forth affair in the middle set. Mandan junior setter Ellie Thomsen put down back-to-back kills and topped off a solo 3-0 run with an ace to give the Braves a 9-8 lead -- their first of the match. But Legacy's balanced attack helped fuel a 8-2 run to put the Sabers in control once again.

Felchle gave the Sabers a 12-10 lead with a kill and consecutive blocks before Severson recorded three kills late in the set.

"It was definitely a team effort," Severson said. "It started out with our passing and the energy was there and we were moving around the net."

Legacy also took advantage of some unforced errors by the Braves throughout the night. In the middle set with the score close, Mandan had a string of miscues that allowed the Sabers to pull away.

"We're trying different lineups and sometimes that happens, but we're figuring it out and I feel like we're slowly getting it a bit more each game and I have confidence that by the end of season we're going to have our lineup down and some of those communication errors will get fixed," Mandan coach Maureen Larson said.

Despite the sweep, the Braves won several long rallies that gave the team brief momentum swings in their favor. Senior Jayden Wiest and junior Harper Harris helped to execute those long rallies by digging out several kill attempts from the Legacy attack.

Wiest had a match-high 14 digs and Harris recorded 12 of her own. Harris also had a team-high six kills.

"We have a lot of hustle and a lot of heart on our team and we're just trying to create those points back to back to get some momentum on our side," Larson said. "When our team has the momentum, we're a different team and we play great."

Legacy's balance was again on display in the final set as six hitters contributed points. Severson recorded five in the last frame, her final one of the match giving her team a 21-9 lead — the largest at any point of the contest.

It's still early, but the Sabers are one of five teams undefeated in conference play and one of three teams yet to drop a set in such contests, making the BPS Crossover tournament feel like a distant memory.

"It's definitely started off way stronger than the Crossover," Severson said. "We've learned a lot from the Crossover and it's definitely shown in the conference games. We definitely learned in the Crossover what things we needed to work on and how to fix that."

The Sabers are off until next Tuesday, when they travel up to St. Mary's for a 7 p.m. match. Mandan is back in action Thursday with a road match at Century, also starting at 7 p.m.