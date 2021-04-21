Young and old, Dacotah Speedway ready to start season on time

Sixty-three-year-old Ivan Sailer will take the green flag on his 42nd opening night in the familiar 55 Legend. So will 12-year-old Sierra Davenport, the youngest driver at the speedway and a rookie, and 13-year-old Dayton Olheiser, who isn’t that far behind. Olheiser raced eight times in a Legends car last year. Both followed in the footsteps of their racing fathers – A.J. Davenport and Travis Olheiser – and found their niche in a class introduced here by Ivan Sailer in 1998.

Davenport and Olheiser will be joined by fellow youngsters Samantha Fitterer, 14, and 16-year-olds Gus Jensen and Mavrick Nelson.

Sailer is the Godfather of INEX Legends in North Dakota and the reigning Legends Masters national champion. Most of the area Legends drivers got their start in one of his cars with his help.

“The thing I like about this is that every year I work with young people. This year, I have about 10 kids under the age of 17 that will be out here,” Sailer said. “This what’s great about the Legends car … from 12 to 70, it fits you. At 12, you don’t know much about the mechanics part but you can drive. So they learn how to drive.”

That doesn’t necessarily apply to Davenport. Her dad, AJ, said his daughter can literally put a new engine in a car.