Billy Workman Jr., was already in town on racing business. So, why not take care of business on the track?

The INEX Legends drivers coach for Joe Ryan Racecars in Mooresville, N.C., Workman was in town to watch the American Resurfacing Inc. INEX Legends racing team Friday at Dacotah Speedway and critique their performances post race.

He could start his training session with a “Do as I say AND as I do.”

Workman got behind the wheel himself and drove to a feature win in the Legends class, rising from eighth in the starting grid to beat reigning points champion Donavin Wiest in the feature event. He was second in his heat, racing for the first time in Mandan.

One of the drivers he is in town to train, 13-year-old Ty Olson of Mandan, finished 11th after starting his season debut feature race 18th and Picton, New South Wales, Australia, driver Glenn Mitchell was ninth. Olson drove to a heat win and Mitchell was second in his heat. ARI co-owner Mike King of Jamestown earned a place in the feature as well, but finished 23rd. His best performance was in a feature-qualifying B Main, when he roared back from near the back of the pack after a dustup early to place fourth. The top four went to the feature.

Workman is in Bismarck working with all three drivers.

“I’m here to coach Ty and Mike, and Glenn’s one of my good friends and they’re all Joe Ryan drivers,” Workman said. “We built all of these cars and I’m just here to work with them.”

After each race, Workman pulled his drivers aside to discuss what happened. Workman put what he learned in the heats to good use in the feature.

“What I did learn was the competition level here is really, really good,” Workman said. “Most of the tracks you go to there are four or five hotshots who can drive to the front and win the race. Last night trying to come through the field, if I had stayed on my line I would have run eighth or ninth.”

One of Dacotah Speedway’s hotshots -- defending champion Hunter Domagala in WISSOTA Streets -- learned by chasing Geoff Hellman in the heats that he needed to make some adjustments before the feature.

“We missed a setup in the heat but my pit crew did a heck of a job scrambling at the last minute for the feature. I was actually buckling in the car as they were making the last adjustments to go out for the feature,” Domagala said. “We just tried to get a little more traction. We obviously went the right direction.”

Hellman, who led until last couple laps, finished second. “He made me work for it,” said Domagala, who has two feature wins in two nights this season.

In IMCA Modifieds, Underwood’s Marlyn Seidler took the green flag in the seventh spot but worked his way to a feature win. He was chased all the way by Bismarck’s Jeremy Keller, who started the night 11th and took second, ahead of Bismarck’s Mark Dahl, who began eighth.

Bill Hultberg of Bismarck got the best of Mandan’s John Gartner Jr. in the Hobby Stocks feature. The defending champion finished second to Gartner on opening night, but Gartner finished second to Hultberg on Friday. Gartner won his heat, while Hultberg finished second.

The car count in Sport Compacts remained at four for the second straight show, and for the second straight show, Krys Yost of Balfour won the feature. He was beaten in the heat by Mandan’s Couy Snyder, who took third in the feature.