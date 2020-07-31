Wolla, Welk find different ways to win in Mandan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jason Wolla and Chris Welk Jr. found different ways to pick up their first wins of the season at Dacotah Speedway -- the first ever for Welk -- Friday during the Governors Cup races in Mandan.

Wolla survived a dust-up with lapped traffic while leading the IMCA Modified feature with six laps left and cruised to a big win on night one of the two-night special.

Welk, on the other hand, didn’t get to take the checkered flag for his first win. Instead Welk took the lead with one lap left in the Dacotah Speedway Hobby Stocks feature and a half lap later he was the winner courtesy of a caution on the final lap.

Welk had just taken the lead after chasing Brent Vetter and John Gartner Jr. through much of the race. He started the night in third place.

“It was a one-lane track around the top in the front,” Welk said. “Vetter and Gartner got together on the last lap and I shot down to the bottom and came out ahead of them.”

Drew Papke started the feature third in the INEX Legends feature and raced to a win and Ken Sandberg raced from 10th to win the IMCA Sport Compacts feature in the early session.