Win is a win for Welk at Dacotah Speedway

Chris Welk Jr. didn’t get to take the checkered flag for his first win at Dacotah Speedway. But a win is a win, nonetheless.

Welk took the lead with one lap left in the Dacotah Speedway Hobby Stocks feature Friday during the Governor's Cup feature. A half lap later he was the winner courtesy of a caution on the final lap.

Welk had just taken the lead after chasing Brent Vetter and John Gartner Jr. through much of the race. He started the night in third place.

Drew Papke started third in the INEX Legends feature and raced to a win. Ken Sandberg raced from 10th to win the IMCA Sport Compacts feature.

With more than 160 cars in the field, the show was divided in two programs with Dacotah Speedway Hobby Stocks, INEX Legends and IMCA Sport Compacts running the first half of the program. It will be the same tonight on the three-eighths-mile oval.

Cup winners will be determined by lowest total placement over the two nights. NOSA 410 Sprints, IMCA Modifieds and WISSOTA Street Stocks were running the late program on Friday. Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace was driving one of Jeremy Keller’s cars in the IMCA class.