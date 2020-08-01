Wiest holds off Papke for Hobby Stocks Governor's Cup crown

And in NOSA 410 Sprints, Bob Martin of Grand Forks and Wade Nygaard and Austin Pierce of East Grand Foeks., Minn., were heat winners.

Earlier Saturday, Vetter was in good position to win a Cup title until bad luck hit him hard with half the feature in the rear-view mirror.

Race leaders A.J. Davenport lost a wheel which hit Vetter, ripping a wheel off his car. Michaelsohn took over and won the race and with it the Governor's Cup title for the first time. Michaelsohn was third in Friday’s feature, one place behind Vetter.

“I was trying to pass on the outside … but it was getting pretty slick. I just let off the gas a little bit and my car hooked up going down the straightaway. It’s great,” Michaelsohn said. “It might be the end. I want to get ready for retirement and racing might not be in it. You never know. I’m just saying.”

Most of the Hobby Stock heats were dominated by racers in the first row. Chad Hausauer won from the pole and Davenport and Karlie Hoerner won from the No. 2 starting spot.

The one difference was the third heat where Jaron Klein raced from eighth to a win and John Gartner Jr. came from eighth to second. The top five in each heat qualified for the feature.