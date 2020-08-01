Wiest holds off Papke for Hobby Stocks Governor's Cup crown

Most of the time it’s safer to drive from the front of the pack -- most of the time. That wasn’t the case Saturday on the second night of the Governor's Cup auto race and Mandan’s Dacotah Speedway.
In Hobby Stocks, the two leaders were involved in a crash, opening the door for a first-timer to take home the Cup points title.
In IMCA Sport Compacts, Stan Thompson chased a dozen cars to the finish line before winning the night by less than two-tenths of a second.
The only front-runners in the early session to fight it out were Friday feature winner Drew Papke and runner-up Donavin Wiest. On Saturday, they flip-flopped with Wiest winning after a caution on the final lap while holding a three-car-length lead.
With more than 160 cars for the second straight night, the program was divided in two with NOSA 410 Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds and WISSOTA Street Stocks running the late show.
Jason Wolla, Friday’s feature winner in IMCA Modifieds, started the feature seventh and made it to fourth to qualify for Saturday’s feature. Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace was third in same heat to avoid having to qualify out of the B Main for the second straight night.
In WISSOTA Streets, Friday feature winner Hunter Domagala and reigning national champion Jonny Carter were among feature winners.
And in NOSA 410 Sprints, Bob Martin of Grand Forks and Wade Nygaard and Austin Pierce of East Grand Foeks., Minn., were heat winners.
Earlier Saturday, Vetter was in good position to win a Cup title until bad luck hit him hard with half the feature in the rear-view mirror.
Race leaders A.J. Davenport lost a wheel which hit Vetter, ripping a wheel off his car. Michaelsohn took over and won the race and with it the Governor's Cup title for the first time. Michaelsohn was third in Friday’s feature, one place behind Vetter.
“I was trying to pass on the outside … but it was getting pretty slick. I just let off the gas a little bit and my car hooked up going down the straightaway. It’s great,” Michaelsohn said. “It might be the end. I want to get ready for retirement and racing might not be in it. You never know. I’m just saying.”
Most of the Hobby Stock heats were dominated by racers in the first row. Chad Hausauer won from the pole and Davenport and Karlie Hoerner won from the No. 2 starting spot.
The one difference was the third heat where Jaron Klein raced from eighth to a win and John Gartner Jr. came from eighth to second. The top five in each heat qualified for the feature.
Friday’s feature winner Chris Welk Jr. earned a start in Saturday’s main event with a second-place finish in the B Main. By missing out on qualifying in the heat, he was buried back in the pack and couldn’t make up enough ground to hold onto the lead. He finished seventh in the feature and in the Cup standings.
In IMCA Sport Compacts, Paul Schuh and Braydee Hanson got out to a big lead and raced all alone in the feature, until Stan Thompson jumped into the mix.
Thompson started 13th and started eating up cars ahead of him. On the final turn of the race, Thompson went low on Schuh and finished 18/1,000th of second ahead of Schuh at the line.
“The last few laps I didn’t think I had anything,” Thompson said. “I was in third place and all of a sudden I’m in second place and I’m thinking there’s no way I’m gonna catch them. And I caught them.”
Hanson was content to finish in third as it earned him the Cup points title.
INEX Legends was nearly a repeat of Friday. The only difference was the winner.
Papke started from the pole and Wiest second. Wiest took the lead running a low line just off the inside rail and Papke settled up high. Papke just couldn’t gain ground, but cautions kept tightening things up.
“I thought I was going to lose it again with the cautions, like déjà vu from last night,” Wiest said. “That bottom line was just awesome. Tonight It worked out great for me.”
Papke dropped down some on the final laps and closed some ground, but when a car spun after the leaders took the white flag, the race ended.
Both drivers finished with three points (1 first, 1 second) and the point title went to Saturday’s winner.
Full results were not available at the Tribune's press time. See Monday’s Tribune for full results.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!