Weather taking big bite out of local racing schedules

One person has dominated racing in all classes this spring at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan: Mother Nature.

On Friday, she claimed her fourth win of the season, wiping out another weekend on the track and frustrating drivers who can’t even find other places to run because of the weather.

“It’s tough for a track because sometimes the earlier races in the summer and spring are some of our best races because people aren’t going to the lake yet and it’s not so hot,” said Bismarck Mandan Stock Car Association President and IMCA Modified driver Jeremy Keller. “It’s disappointing to lose these nights earlier in the year.”

Dacotah Speedway has held one night of racing so far and had four nights cancelled due to cold, rain, snow or a combination of the three. In addition, three test and tunes usually held before the season opener have been wiped out as well. The missed dates will not be made up.

So drivers spend their week getting the car ready only to be disappointed again.

“Everyone’s ready to go racing,” Keller said. “We’re tired of winter but it seems like it just keeps going on.”

At least Mandan drivers have been on the track. Red River Valley in West Fargo has had all four events and two test and tunes cancelled; River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks has lost its first three events; Nodak Speedway in Minot has lost a two-day trade show, a practice day and its first two nights, though it is holding out hope to race on Sunday; Jamestown Speedway’s test and tune was postponed a week and the season opener is next Saturday; and Southwest Speedway in Dickinson is cancelling for the second straight week.

In most years, when races are postponed here, drivers have other options around the state to turn laps.

“I’ve seen years like this, but I’ve never seen a year where it’s the whole region. Mandan is the only track in North Dakota that’s run. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Keller said.

It’s understandable why Keller wants to get on the track. By May 28 last season, he already had two feature wins and three top-five finishes in four nights. This year, Keller captured his first feature and first heat win in the only night of racing thus far, so did Zach Frederick in WISSOTA Streets. Alex Kukowski won the INEX Semi-Pro Legends feature, Jeremy Engelhardt won the Hobby Stock feature and Ken Sandberg the IMCA Sport Compact feature.

This year’s delayed start is similar to 2020 when COVID-19 delayed the start of the season and the first races weren’t held until June 5.

“It’s frustrating because you get all your stuff ready and you want to race real bad,” Keller pointed out. “At the end of the year, it’s a little easier because people want a break. But here, everyone’s ready to go.”

Through his work with the local association, Keller understands the business side of cancellations.

“As a racer it’s tough,” Keller said. “As president, I’m concerned about the well-being of the track. It hurts to not race but it hurts more to try to race on a night like (Friday) when you can lose a lot of money if you don’t have anyone in the stands.”

