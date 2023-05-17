If you’re a stock car racer in Bismarck-Mandan, this spring has been the pits — and not the good kind.

It’s almost like 2020 all over again, only this time, it’s the weather plaguing the season and not the plague weathering the season. The impact has been the same. Folks ain’t racing.

“In 2020, we knew we were going to be out for a while. We weren’t sure when we were going to open but we at least had a path to opening,” said Jason Meidinger, a WISSOTA Street Stock driver from Mandan who finished fourth in the only feature race held so far this season at Dacotah Speedway. “There was at least light at the end of the tunnel.”

With apologies to Metallica, the light at the end of the weather-plagued tunnel this season has been a freight train coming our way.

Heavy rain washed away last Friday night’s racing, just like it did last weekend’s twice weather-delayed second night of the Mandan Meltdown two-day race. So far this season, the track has had five nights postponed and two nights canceled. It will try to run again on Friday.

“Like last year, we had an opening night (after two weather postponements), and then we canceled (two) nights in a row,” Meidinger said.

That’s not a heavy lift for drivers like Meidinger who stick close to home due to work and family commitments.

“It’s not a terrible thing because you never really have the car where you want it to be. It gives you a little more time to get things just right. Obviously, we’d like to race as much as we can,” he said.

Last year, Meidinger was getting his No. 13 Street Stock dialed in toward the end of the season and finished fourth in points. Two years ago, he was sixth.

The goal this year is to finish better than fourth in the points chase.

“Up until last year I hadn’t been in the top five in points. That’s my season goal is to finish higher in the point standings than the year before,” Meidinger noted.

He credited the improvement to working with suspension makers to tune the car, having better equipment and just driving around.

“I’ve learned how to do things right by figuring out all the ways to not do it right,” Meidinger pointed out. “We’re getting really close. Last year, we started hitting on stuff; a lot of top-five finishes.

“My favorite saying is ‘Success is when preparation meets opportunity.’”

Weather permitting, those two factors will be present Friday.

Opening Night Recap

If the first (and only) night of the Mandan Meltdown seemed to have a familiar look to it, that’s because it did.

Jason Wolla drove down from Ray and drove to the WISSOTA Mod feature win. He was chased across the finish line by Jeremy Keller, Shawn Strand and Marlyn Seidler, who were 2-1-3 in points last season.

In Streets, points champion Hunter Domagala picked up where he left off last season, with a win.

In INEX Legends, Preston Martin (second in 2022) won the feature, followed by his brother, Casey, and points champ Donavin Wiest.

John Gartner Jr. and Bill Hultberg flipped spots with runner-up Gartner winning the feature and Hultberg, the points champ, taking second.

Only four Sport Compacts hit the track, with Krys Yost of Balfour winning the heat and feature.

The Really Big Shows

This year’s Iron Man 100 will be held June 2-3. The program will pay $5,000 to the WISSOTA Modified winner on the second night.

The Dakota Classic Modified Tour championship will be determined July 13 at Dacotah Speedway. The tour will return to Estevan, Saskatchewan, Canada, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic on July 10. Other stops on the week-long tour are Jamestown Speedway, July 8; Nodak Speedway in Minot, July 9; Williston Basin Speedway, July 11; and Southwest Speedway in Dickinson, July 12.

It will be interesting to see if Des Moines, Iowa, driver Tom Berry Jr. comes back to keep his streak alive. Last year’s tour champion won all six nights to set an unbeatable record.

The Governor’s Cup will be held July 28-29.

Championship night is Aug. 25, followed by Oktoberfest Sept. 29-30 (weather permitting!).

How They Doing?

Tearing it up on Two Wheels

Not everybody in Bismarck-Mandan runs four wheels on a banked oval. Two-wheel daredevils from the North Dakota Motocross Association have a nine-race schedule lined up for 2023. But, of course, the group’s opener in Dickinson May 13-14 has been postponed. The opener now is June 10-11 in Mandan.

Go to https://ndmamx.com for more information and the season schedule.