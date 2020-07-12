Two wins boost Sandberg into points lead

With the IMCA Modifieds out of town for the start of the Dakota Classic Modified Tour on Friday, the WISSOTA Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks were the main course with a little bit of wingless sprints and slingshots thrown in for some spice at Dacotah Speedway.

Hunter and Tracy Domagala turned Streets into a family affair. Hunter, who started the feature ninth, overtook his dad, then held off the veteran to post his first feature win of the season. He also beat his dad in the heat.

“We got a great group of cars,” said Hunter, who solidified his points lead with a pair of wins. “I knew we had a car to win. I just got up beside my dad and kept working on him and was able to get by him.”

With five laps left, Tracy went too high coming into turn four and opened the door for Hunter.

In Western Renegades, Dusty Lawson of Minot took the lead on the back stretch with three laps remaining after working his way up from sixth place.

“It took me a while to get into second,” Lawson said. “That caution came out and I knew it was now or never. We ran a couple of laps and I had position so I kept my foot in it and got past (Joel Larson).

Lawson also drives a winged sprint car, which is a different beast.