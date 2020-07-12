Two wins boost Sandberg into points lead

Sport Compact drivers aren’t big-budget auto racers.
That’s why Ken Sandberg headed to Wal-Mart for some tires before Friday night’s resumption of races at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan.
That new rubber was all he needed to run to the two easy wins he needed to vault him back into the season points lead.
“I finally got the car to work good. I switched back to some different tires and it really helped. Hopefully I found the right size,” said Sandberg, who entered the night two points behind Braydee Hanson for the class lead.
Sandberg said he had tried smaller tires. “Every time I went to Wal-Mart, I’d just try a different size. But these really worked.”
The new tires improved his car’s handling.
“It gave me really good traction,” Sandberg said. “Hopefully it’ll handle the same way the rest of the year.”
Hanson, meanwhile, was third in his heat and seventh in the feature.
Sandberg started his heat race in the four spot before driving to a win, so it was no surprise that the Bismarck driver won the feature after starting in sixth. Sandberg blew away the field in the feature, winning by more than a straightaway over Andy Reed.
With the IMCA Modifieds out of town for the start of the Dakota Classic Modified Tour on Friday, the WISSOTA Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks were the main course with a little bit of wingless sprints and slingshots thrown in for some spice at Dacotah Speedway.
Hunter and Tracy Domagala turned Streets into a family affair. Hunter, who started the feature ninth, overtook his dad, then held off the veteran to post his first feature win of the season. He also beat his dad in the heat.
“We got a great group of cars,” said Hunter, who solidified his points lead with a pair of wins. “I knew we had a car to win. I just got up beside my dad and kept working on him and was able to get by him.”
With five laps left, Tracy went too high coming into turn four and opened the door for Hunter.
In Western Renegades, Dusty Lawson of Minot took the lead on the back stretch with three laps remaining after working his way up from sixth place.
“It took me a while to get into second,” Lawson said. “That caution came out and I knew it was now or never. We ran a couple of laps and I had position so I kept my foot in it and got past (Joel Larson).
Lawson also drives a winged sprint car, which is a different beast.
“The big thing is the driving style is different,” Lawson explained. “You can’t drive it as hard into the corners as a winged car. It’s a very competitive class.”
In Hobby Stocks, cautions dominated the early and late. With two laps to go, several cars tangled on the back stretch and the caution brought A.J. Davenport back to the field.
It didn’t matter as Davenport drove away from the pack to notch his second feature win. Chad Hausauer was second as he was unable to repeat his come-from-behind win from the heat.
“It was a battle for a couple of laps, then I never seen him, and didn’t worry about where he was at. I just did my deal,” Davenport said.
John Gartner Jr. and Karlie Hoerner battled it out in their heat until a caution with two laps left bunched up the field. Hausauer jumped into second place on the restart and Hausauer and Gartner bumped out of turn four on the last lap with Hausauer winning the race to the line.
In Slingshots, Noah Lewis blew past the field in the feature, just as he had done in the heat to sweep the class. Slingshots is a class for kids just getting started in racing.
Dakota Modified Tour
FARGO – Ricky Thornton Jr. of Adel, Iowa, took the early lead after the first day of the Dakota Classic Modified Tour on Friday at Red River Valley Speedway.
The second night on Saturday was held at Jamestown Speedway with subsequent races at Minot tonight, Williston on Monday, Dickinson on Tuesday and Mandan on Wednesday.
Thornton outdueled Tyler Hall of Fertile, Minn., to take the checkered flag in the feature. Thornton has 40 points and Hall 39 heading into Saturday’s event.
Austin Arneson of Fargo (38), Alex Stanford of Chowchilla, Calif. (37) and Jake O’Neil of Tucson, Ariz. (36) round out the top five.
Dacotah Speedway regular Jason Wolla of Ray is 11th with 30 points and Brad Hartigan of Dickinson is 12th with 29 points.
