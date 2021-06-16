Two decades in, mod racer Keller still learning

When he took the plunge from racing fan to driver in 1999 he started out in street stocks. He raced modifieds for four years and late models for six years. For four seasons he raced in two classes, but he's stuck to modifieds the last few years.

He said he was far from rookie of the year material when he stepped into racing.

"I definitely paid some dues. ... I wrecked a lot of stuff and learned a lot the hard way," he recalled.

Fellow driver Brian Swenson, who now races street stocks, came to the rescue that first season.

"I bought a trailer from him when I started and that's how I met him," Keller said. "When I got in my car I had no clue. .... He started showing me the ropes a little bit.

"The second year was better and the third year I think I won 11 (street stock) features and the track (points) championship. Those first two years I raced in Bismarck on Wednesdays and Mandan on Fridays," he said.

Although he's learned a lot about his sport over the last two decades, Keller said he's still learning, as is the case with every driver.