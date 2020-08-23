Tracy Domagala collects bounty for snapping son's streak

Tracy Domagala will be seeing yellow and green in his dreams for awhile.
Domagala survived eight restarts in the 20-lap WISSOTA Street Stock feature Friday at Dacotah Speedway to win his first feature and collect the bounty on his own son, Hunter.
The younger driver had won four straight features prompting a $296 bonus to the driver who could snap his winning streak.
Hunter made it easier by causing one of the first stoppages and had to go tail end. He eventually worked his way back into fourth place. But the night was all about his dad.
“A lot of cautions gets frustrating after a while,” Tracy said. “I like momentum racing and hitting your line every time. Those cautions just suck.”
Especially that many cautions.
Tracy started sixth and found himself in front on the third restart just two laps into the race. He went on to survive eight cautions periods -- three before they completed one full lap -- most created by crashes on turn three as the cars all tried running a real low line and contacted the rail, taking others with them.
Tracy, who has run Legends and IMCA Modifieds previously, got his first feature win in Street Stocks but it’s not like he’s been an also-ran. He has five top-five finishes in eight features this season in Mandan.
Unlike the Street Stocks, the IMCA Modified was a green flag-checkered flag affair won by Turtle Lake’s Marcus Tomlinson.
Tomlinson took the lead with four laps to go and drove to his first feature win of the season.
“I was good early but I was overdriving it trying to pass Quentin (Kinzley) the first couple of laps,” Tomlinson said. “I just settled down and reeled him in. I had a good hot rod. This was the best the car was all year. Anybody could have drove that thing to the front.”
In INEX Legends, Donavin Wiest looked helpless against Austin Wiest in the heats, as Austin roared from eighth place to first without a challenge from Donavin.
But the feature was a different story as Donavin started 11th and was in front within two laps and stayed there.
“I knew I couldn’t run the high side, I didn’t have the gears for it,” Donavin said. “I figured I’d have to make the bottom work and it just got better and better on the bottom and we held off on the cautions and we were able to pull it off.”
John Gartner Jr. muscled his way to a win in the Hobby Stock feature. The Mandan driver banged his way past A.J. Davenport coming off turn four with 11 laps to go and once he got the lead, he stayed there to earn his second feature win, tying Davenport for the track lead with two.
Davenport has won four straight features in Jamestown. Chris Welk Jr., the current points leader, took fifth.
“I was licking my chops taking the high side but I did like a slide job … and it stuck and it was like I’m doing this the rest of the race. It’s so much faster down on the bottom,” Gartner said.
Gartner tried that line in the Street Stock feature and finished 15th.
Ken Sandberg just about locked up the points title in Sport Compacts by winning his fourth feature in his last five starts.
Sandberg entered the night with a six-point lead over Braydee Hanson. Sandberg took the white flag as Hanson brought out a caution and did not finish the race. As a result, Sandberg earned the checkered flag and first-place points. That result gives Sandberg a big lead with one night left in the season.
“The car’s working really well,” Sandberg said. “All I did was check the tire pressure and the wheel bearings.”
Sandberg had finished second in one heat and Hanson, who moved from sixth to the lead in one lap, won his heat.
Championship night is next week.
