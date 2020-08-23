Tracy Domagala collects bounty for snapping son's streak

Unlike the Street Stocks, the IMCA Modified was a green flag-checkered flag affair won by Turtle Lake’s Marcus Tomlinson.

Tomlinson took the lead with four laps to go and drove to his first feature win of the season.

“I was good early but I was overdriving it trying to pass Quentin (Kinzley) the first couple of laps,” Tomlinson said. “I just settled down and reeled him in. I had a good hot rod. This was the best the car was all year. Anybody could have drove that thing to the front.”

In INEX Legends, Donavin Wiest looked helpless against Austin Wiest in the heats, as Austin roared from eighth place to first without a challenge from Donavin.

But the feature was a different story as Donavin started 11th and was in front within two laps and stayed there.

“I knew I couldn’t run the high side, I didn’t have the gears for it,” Donavin said. “I figured I’d have to make the bottom work and it just got better and better on the bottom and we held off on the cautions and we were able to pull it off.”