Tooley a walking, and driving mircle

When IMCA Modified driver Travis Tooley of Mandan was involved in a crash last week at Southwest Speedway in Dickinson, his racing family and friends held their collective breath.
Luckily, his car took the brunt of the crash while the driver walked away unscathed.
No one, from his famous racing dad, Jay Tooley, to Travis’ doctors to Travis himself, knew what would happen the first time Travis was in a crash. They found out.
“His mom was (worried),” Jay said. “I don’t think of stuff like that. I was more worried about the car and getting it ready again.”
The car won’t be ready for every stop of the Dacotah Classic Modified Tour beginning tonight. But Travis will be, and his car will be ready for at least four of the six stops.
It’s a miracle that Travis is racing anything these days. Heck, it’s a miracle he is still alive. He has been described by his doctors as a walking miracle since an accident at a massage therapist left him near death eight years ago.
A good athlete in high school, Travis played for Dickinson the year it won state high school and Legion baseball titles. But he wanted to drive race cars, like his dad.
“Dad said if you don’t have sponsors you’re not going to be able to do it. How about you go play college baseball and get a good degree and then you won’t have to rely so much on sponsorship if you get a good paying job,” Travis recalled. “I went to college, got a degree in process plant technology and got a job at Dakota Gasification. It was 2011, and I was like, let’s get a race car."
Everything was set until May 5, 2012.
“I was getting a massage and they cracked my neck when they shouldn’t have,” Travis said. “They tore the arteries in the back of my neck.”
A couple days later, Travis experienced the full effects of the damage while playing softball.
“I had a ball hit to me and I just lost all my balance,” Travis recalled. “My vision was blurry and I threw the ball and spun and fell down.”
Travis said he would vomit foam whenever he tried to move. Friends took him to the emergency room where he crawled into the hospital. In the ER, Travis was put through a series of tests.
“They started pumping in blood thinners,” he said. “They said that the worst thing is happening right now. Not only are you having a stroke right now, we’ve counted up to 15 of them.
“When the doctors came in, they asked if I had been in rollover? To have both arteries torn, they had never seen, even in a high-speed rollover, to have both tore like that.”
After a week of taking pain killers, Travis stopped the next morning. The blood was trying to clot and heal the tears, but with his blood pumping harder, the clots were becoming dislodged and entering Travis’ brain, causing strokes.
“At that time, all my family was in Dickinson,” Travis said. “The doctors said they are contemplating flying me to Mayo (Clinic). You need to get in contact with your parents.”
Travis’ girlfriend at the time called his parents.
“Obviously that didn’t go well,” Travis recalled. “They were crying and my mom thought I was dying. I got on the phone and told them, I’m alive you just need to hurry and get here.”
In the meantime, doctors seemed to be getting things under control using blood thinners. Travis was getting less sensitive to light but he still couldn’t come close to bringing his finger to his nose.
Travis even lightened the mood when he volunteered to pat his head and rub his stomach.
“The doctor asked ‘why are you in such a good mood?’ I said, it is what it is. I’m still alive, aren’t I?” Travis said. “He said ‘actually you are a miracle right now. This goes against everything that’s ever been written. The only thing I can tell you is whoever you are praying to, keep doing it.’”
Travis was moved to the stroke unit and could finally stand again after two days. He could focus but had no balance. His recovery slowly continued and he was becoming a celebrity.
“Every day multiple doctors came up to the room and said they just wanted to meet me because I was the talk of a lot of hospitals because you are going against everything,” Travis said. “Most people have one stroke and die or are paralyzed and you’ve had 15 and you’re doing everything.”
A week and a half later, Travis was discharged to his parents’ house where he stayed two-and-a-half months. His neck was immobilized because any sudden turn could tear the arteries again and he would bleed to death.
He was on blood thinners for two-and-a half years. But the hardest thing on a former athlete was not being able to stay active. He got depressed.
Friends Tate Kick and Brandon Messer took Travis golfing and he would ride the cart, he just couldn’t play.
Finally, he convinced -- guilted -- Jay to go back to the track.
“We got around more and more guys and I said, 'dad you should get back into it,'" Travis said. “He said nah, your mom doesn’t want me to.
“I kept on him for another year-and-a half. I couldn’t because my doctors said anything that jars my neck could kill me. I kept on him and told my mom the only dream I had was to drive a race car and I won’t get a chance to. Could I do it through dad?
“We got some sponsorships and bought a car and dad was driving it."
That was 2015. In 2016, Jay won a feature at Dacotah Speedway.
“I still think Mandan is one of the toughest places to win at because the talent in the Modifieds is crazy,” Travis said.
“My dad came back in 2015 because of the injury I had in 2012. I was going through some depression because of what happened to me. Since I was told I couldn’t race, I wanted to get him back in it. He didn’t have the drive anymore, he just did it to give me something to do.”
In 2016, Travis was tired of watching and being in the pit crew. He told his dad he was getting a car regardless of the danger. Over the winter, he got some sponsors and bought an older car.
The hard part, however, was still ahead. Travis’ mother wasn’t having any of it.
“I said do I continue to live my life in fear when even making a wrong step I could die or somebody could run a red light and I could die?” Travis said. “Or do I try to have a little fun and live out my one dream?”
Eventually, she gave in when Travis promised to use the best safety equipment.
“We’re content with it,” Jay said. “He decided the safest way to do it was with the HANS device. His mom bought it for him.”
He raced through 2017 and at the end of 2018, Travis won back-to-back features at Southwest Speedway where his dad was a longtime stalwart.
For two years, Jay and Travis ran together before Jay turned his car and equipment over to his son and joined the pit crew.
“The whole goal was to get back into it together in racing,” Jay said. “I never once thought we’d be running door to door. But a lot of times in main events we even have pictures of us side by side on the track.”
Travis said he doesn’t think much about the physical stress of racing.
“I’m not going to live my life in fear anymore,” Travis said. “I’m actually safer in my car with all the restraints.”
Jay had pointed advice for Travis before he hit the track.
“He said ‘Here’s the deal. You’re going to learn to be a very clean and respectful driver,’” Travis recalled. “But the first time you start driving stupid and running into people, I’ll take the car and sell it. We have a good reputation of being a clean, fast and good racer and I’m not going to let you get a bad reputation.”
Through three features in the COVID-19 delayed season, Travis has two top-10 finishes and is ninth in points. He is seventh with three top-five finishes in four features in Dickinson.
Tooley is busy repairing his car this week in hopes of catching the last half of the Dakota Classic Modified Tour. He might be back earlier than planned. It might take a miracle, but he’s already done that once.
