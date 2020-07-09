Tooley a walking, and driving miracle

“At that time, all my family was in Dickinson,” Travis said. “The doctors said they are contemplating flying me to Mayo (Clinic). You need to get in contact with your parents.”

Travis’ girlfriend at the time called his parents.

“Obviously that didn’t go well,” Travis recalled. “They were crying and my mom thought I was dying. I got on the phone and told them, I’m alive you just need to hurry and get here.”

In the meantime, doctors seemed to be getting things under control using blood thinners. Travis was getting less sensitive to light but he still couldn’t come close to bringing his finger to his nose.

Travis even lightened the mood when he volunteered to pat his head and rub his stomach.

“The doctor asked ‘why are you in such a good mood?’ I said, it is what it is. I’m still alive, aren’t I?” Travis said. “He said ‘actually you are a miracle right now. This goes against everything that’s ever been written. The only thing I can tell you is whoever you are praying to, keep doing it.’”

Travis was moved to the stroke unit and could finally stand again after two days. He could focus but had no balance. His recovery slowly continued and he was becoming a celebrity.