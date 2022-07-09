"The Big Show" Wolla ready to race again as Mod Tour revs up

When the big IMCA Modified drivers in their big rigs and big budgets pull into Jamestown Speedway on Saturday for opening night of the Dakota Classic Modified Tour, they’ll be joined by “The Big Show” and his low-budget, pieced-together-race-team and some big hopes.

Ray racer Jason “The Big Show” Wolla has spent the last year-and-a-half deciding if he still wants to race. He decided recently that he did and began his season June 25 with an 11th-place showing at Williston Basin.

“I took some time off from racing, now I’m thinking it’s time to do it again,” Wolla said. “I’m just getting back into it. This was really last-second. I sold a lot of my racing stuff. The only thing I really had left was my car. I ran across a buddy with a trailer … It was last, last second really.”

Starting tonight, Wolla will run with around 100 other drivers all around the state in hopes of finding the magic that helped him drive to second place in the 2020 Tour. He was second to Fargo’s Austin Arneson in 2020.

The Tour continues Sunday at Nodak Speedway in Minot; Monday at Williston Basin Speedway in Williston; Tuesday at Southwest Speedway in Dickinson; and concludes with two nights at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan Wednesday and Thursday.

Arneson, Wolla and Steven Pfeifer and Robert Hellebust of Minot are the only North Dakota drivers to make a run at the title in the last couple of years. The last local drivers to win the Tour points title were Leo Burkhardsmeier in 1995, 1993 and 1992 and Marlyn Seidler in 1994.

That is a testament to the quality of competition that makes its way to the Northern Plains each summer. Wolla said the number of cars on the track on a given night takes away any home-track advantage.

“Because there are so many cars, the tracks really race differently than what people are used to,” Wolla said. “And with the high number of cars there is some high-quality competition. The teams that travel to these events are well-funded teams and they race a decent amount during the season. They’re loaded for bear.”

In 2020, Arneson won the Mods with 217 points. Wolla was second with 197. Neither won a feature during the six stops but were consistent enough to stay out front. Jake O’Neil of Tuscan, Ariz., was third and won two features and Ricky Thornton Jr. of Adel, Iowa, was fourth, winning three.

Ocheyedan, Iowa, driver Elijah Zevenbergen won the IMCA Stocks in 2020, and in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2013. In 2020, he won five of six feature races and had 222 points. Eric Mahlik of Green Bay, Wis., was second with 213 points and Dalton Flory of Williston was third with 210.

In 2021, Tim Ward or Harcourt, Iowa, won IMCA Mods with 214 points. Cody Laney of Torrance, Calif., was second with 212. Steven Pfeifer of Minot was the highest-placing North Dakota driver in eighth with 172 points.

In IMCA stocks, Zachary Madrid of Phoenix dethroned Zevenbergen with 229 points. Flory was second with 221. Flory won three events.

Win or not, Wolla is anxious to come back to local tracks.

“I’m really looking forward to coming back to Mandan and Southwest Speedway,” Wolla said.

The champion will be crowned July 14 in Mandan.