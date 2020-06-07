Strand, Wiest start and finish up front

Jeremy Keller started 18th and got as close as third before finishing fifth. Keller, pole-setter Travis Olheiser and Strand dueled for several laps before Strand moved to the front for good.

Once up front, Strand said he drove differently. “You have more free reign in front of you. You don’t get held up by a guy in front of you who you are faster than,” Strand said. “And the guy in front of you chooses the faster lane so you have to try to get around him and can’t pick your lane.”

By the end of the race, Strand was weaving through lapped cars with ease.

Wiest, meanwhile, sent a message to the field, first by passing Ivan Sailer with three laps left in the heat race, then winning the feature. He started seventh in the finale and was leading by the end of lap one.

A series of cautions notwithstanding, once he got in front he stayed there.

“It is frustrating, but there’s not much you can do about (cautions),” Wiest said. “I’ve lost a lot of races that way and won a lot.”

Wiest was literally back on track.