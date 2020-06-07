Strand, Wiest start and finish up front

On opening night at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, veteran drivers and many-time point champions Shawn Strand and Donavin Wiest got a rare opportunity. They were able to start near the front of the pack in their feature races.
That was a good thing, as drivers behind them threw caution to the wind. That prompted flagmen to throw caution in the wind as the track’s 30th season roared to life.
Strand, with sixth titles to his credit since 2008, drove to easy heat and feature wins in IMCA Modifieds. Wiest, whose seven-year run of points titles was ended last season, served notice he’s back in Legends contention with a pair of wins.
Usually, points leaders start features somewhere in the middle of the pack and work their way through traffic. Being opening night, they were near the front where they could avoid the brawling behind them. Still, it affected their racing, too. Despite cars capable of running away, they kept getting pulled back to the pack by restarts.
“When you’re running decent in points, you don’t start on the front row, you start generally fifth or sixth row,” Strand said. “Tonight, when you get a good draw and get on the front row, you’ve got to capitalize on that.”
Strand capitalized. Strand ran away with his heat despite a yellow flag. In the feature, 10 cars were involved is a tangle on turn one of the first lap.
Jeremy Keller started 18th and got as close as third before finishing fifth. Keller, pole-setter Travis Olheiser and Strand dueled for several laps before Strand moved to the front for good.
Once up front, Strand said he drove differently. “You have more free reign in front of you. You don’t get held up by a guy in front of you who you are faster than,” Strand said. “And the guy in front of you chooses the faster lane so you have to try to get around him and can’t pick your lane.”
By the end of the race, Strand was weaving through lapped cars with ease.
Wiest, meanwhile, sent a message to the field, first by passing Ivan Sailer with three laps left in the heat race, then winning the feature. He started seventh in the finale and was leading by the end of lap one.
A series of cautions notwithstanding, once he got in front he stayed there.
“It is frustrating, but there’s not much you can do about (cautions),” Wiest said. “I’ve lost a lot of races that way and won a lot.”
Wiest was literally back on track.
“(Last year) was a little disappointing but we still had a good year,” Wiest said. “I feel like I still have a lot of wins in me, a lot of championships.”
The first five cautions simply delayed Wiest’s run to victory lane. The sixth came after he had taken the white flag, ending the race at that point.
“It’s good for the self-esteem,” Wiest said.
In WISSOTA Streets, the Carters (Todd and Jonny) ran second and third in their heat but finished first and second and the feature. Cautions among cars running near tail end kept packing the field and Todd Carter bided his time. Then, with four laps left, he took the lead coming out of turn two and held off Jonny Carter, who has started in the ninth position.
“I saw Jonny coming on the bottom but the top had a little more speed up there,” Todd said. “My car was pretty good.”
A.J. Davenport, the reigning Hobby Stock champion, opened his season with two wins, beating John Gartner Jr. in the feature. Gartner had won his heat, as well.
Davenport made his way around Gartner off turn one with five laps left. This race, too, ended on a sixth caution after Davenport had taken the white flag.
Braydee Hanson won the Sport Compact feature, denying Andy Reed a third straight opening night feature win. Hanson had just taken the lead on the white flag when Alex Thompson spun, bringing the race to an end.
