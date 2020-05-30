Sounds of racing returns to Mandan at test and tune

With the sound reverberating through Mandan and into Bismarck, Saturday signaled the long-awaited return to racing at Dacotah Speedway.
Sport Compacts shared the track with Legends and Hobby Stock, Street Stocks kicked up dust and the smell of alcohol-fueled IMCA Modifieds wafted across the grandstands.
Racing is back, even if it was just for test and tune day.
The event brought out dozens of drivers looking to leave COVID-19 in the dust and start their season.
Jeremy Keller, Shawn Strand and Marlyn Seidler were there, Seidler with a brand new car. Between them, they have won 10 of the last 12 IMCA Modified points championships at the track.
“It’s been kind of a stressful spring dealing with all of this and trying to figure out what to do. I think we’re sitting pretty good for opening next Friday,” said Keller, who also serves as track president and won points titles in 2013 and 2017. “The information we got (on Friday) we were hoping for and we can put some people in the stands.”
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday relaxed the COVID-19 requirements for large gatherings, allowing for 500 fans. That is the level at which Keller had said was necessary for the track to run weekly events.
Strand welcomed the news.
“I’m in it to race for years to come, not just to race for a couple of weeks and find out the track’s in financial trouble because they couldn’t get enough fans to support what they had going,” he said. “Things are looking up.”
With that taken care of, drivers turned their attention back to prep work. Keller will have two cars, like he did last year before selling his backup.
“We’ll see if this one is as good and hopefully better,” Keller said. “You can learn a lot in practice but race conditions are different.”
Strand, the track champion in 2009-10, 2012, 2014-15 and 2018, turned some laps and went to the pit area to work on some issues with the rear end. He’d rather be working on something than sitting around and waiting.
“Same car as last year,” Strand said. “We’re going to look for some more speed today. And I’m hoping to get a better drive off the corner. When you’ve got a pretty good piece underneath you, you don’t want to go the wrong way. If I try 10 different things today and I get one or two that were good, that’s a successful day.”
Seidler, meanwhile, is starting over from scratch with a new car. And two runs in, the 67-year-old veteran from Underwood obviously felt like he had work to do before Friday’s opening night.
“Well … It certainly isn’t junk,” he said from the driver’s seat. “I think it’s pretty good. We’re kind of waiting on the track to straighten up a little bit. It’s a little dusty and things are flying around.”
The track will be different on Friday when things start for real.
“Even if it weren’t a new car, we’re always looking for the littlest lift,” Seidler said. “Technology has taken these race cars halfway to the moon. We would be here regardless, every chance we could get. If they go until dark, we might be here until dark.”
They’ve been away long enough.
