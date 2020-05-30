Sounds of racing returns to Mandan at test and tune

“I’m in it to race for years to come, not just to race for a couple of weeks and find out the track’s in financial trouble because they couldn’t get enough fans to support what they had going,” he said. “Things are looking up.”

With that taken care of, drivers turned their attention back to prep work. Keller will have two cars, like he did last year before selling his backup.

“We’ll see if this one is as good and hopefully better,” Keller said. “You can learn a lot in practice but race conditions are different.”

Strand, the track champion in 2009-10, 2012, 2014-15 and 2018, turned some laps and went to the pit area to work on some issues with the rear end. He’d rather be working on something than sitting around and waiting.

“Same car as last year,” Strand said. “We’re going to look for some more speed today. And I’m hoping to get a better drive off the corner. When you’ve got a pretty good piece underneath you, you don’t want to go the wrong way. If I try 10 different things today and I get one or two that were good, that’s a successful day.”