Seidler wins twice on opening night of Governors Cup

Marlyn Seidler picked up a pair of victories on the opening night of the Governors Cup on Friday night at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan.

The Underwood driver crossed the line first twice, winning the IMCA Modifieds feature after claiming victory in the first heat race.

Seidler, who is running in second in the season points standings at the track, edged season points leader Shawn Strand of Mandan in the 25-lap feature race. Mark Dahl of Bismarck finished third, followed by Marcus Tomlinson of Turtle Lake and Quentin Kinzley of Bismarck.

Dahl and Strand also claimed heat wins.

Mandan’s Hunter Domagala edged a pair of Lincoln drivers – Matt Dosch and Todd Carter – to win the 20-lap Wissota Street Stocks feature. Zach Frederick of Richardton finished fourth and Brandon Beeter of Minot fifth.

Hunter Domagala, Tracy Domagla of Bismarck and Dosch won the heats.

Donavin Wiest of Wishek took the checkered flag in the 20-lap INEX Legends feature, finishing in front of Casey Martin of Bismarck, Preston Martin of Lincoln, Dauntae Martin of Bismarck and Austin Wiest of Bismarck.

Flasher driver Gus Jensen won the B feature, with heat wins going to Austin Wiest, Casey Martin, Preston Martin and Drew Papke of Bismarck.

Dylan Sandberg of Bismarck won the Hobby Stocks feature and picked up a win in the first heat. Jeremy Engelhardt of Bismarck finished second in the feature, followed by Derrick Appert of Hazelton, Jeremy Herr of Wishek and Jayden Michaelsohn of Aberdeen, S.D. Michaelsohn won the second heat race and Asher Williams of Jamestown won the third heat.

In the IMCA Sport Compacts, Aiden Wagner of Minot crossed first, in front of Bismarck drivers Paul Schuh, Alex Thompson, Nicholas Hoffman and Stan Thompson.

Ken Sandberg of Bismarck won the heat race.

In the NOSA 410 Sprint Cars, Brendan Mullen led a quartet of Grand Forks drivers to the finish line in the 25-lap feature, along with Mark Dobmeier, Wade Nygaard and Jade Hastings.

Nick Omdahl of East Grand Forks, Minn., and Mullen won heat races and Dobmeier won the qualifying race.

The Governor’s Cup wrapped up on Saturday night.