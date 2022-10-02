Seidler prevails for Oktoberfest Mods victory

Underwood driver Marlyn Seidler took the green flag -- nine times -- on his way to the checkered flag in the season-ending and accident-marred IMCA Modifieds feature Saturday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan.

The veteran driver from Underwood ran only one race Saturday after winning his heat on Friday and continuously held off Jeremy Keller and Shawn Strand over and over again in the feature on the second night of Oktoberfest.

The leaders never got to settle into a long run as those well back in the pack kept spinning and sliding and bumping, causing track officials to declare with a dozen laps left in the feature that any car causing one crash in the last 12 laps would immediately go to the pits, rather than the usual two in a race.

Seidler was one of eight champions crowned on Saturday. He was second in last year’s feature to Jeremy Keller, who was second this year.

Other champions were Hunter Domagala in WISSOTA Streets, Donavin Wiest in INEX Legends, Josh Roehrich in Hobby Stocks, Krys Yost in IMCA Sport Compacts, Trent Grager in IMCA Stock Cars, Rich Pavlicek in IMCA Northern Sportmods and Brandon Beeter in IMCA Hobby Stocks.

It took a while, but Seidler maintained his No. 1 starting position through various stops and starts. Repeated cautions did Seidler, Keller and Shawn Strand a favor a it kept them out of lapped traffic the last half of the race.

“That’s always fun,” Seidler said of lapped traffic. “But we had a caution so I cleaned that out. … “We kind of got back to what we were doing last year with the car and it certainly paid off.”

Domagala put the finishing touches on another dominant season that ended with a third straight track points championship. He started the feature fourth and within two laps had driven past defending champ Todd Carter, pole-setter Hellman and Zach Frederick.

“There’s a lot of tough competition that comes out here,” Domagala said. “It feels pretty good to be standing here right now. We found something around the bottom and just stayed there.”

The bottom line at Dacotah Speedway is often referred to as the Wiest Line, as it’s the preferred line of Donavin Wiest. On Saturday, the only thing he didn’t do was leave yellow paint from his car on the guardrail.

“Right away I thought the bottom was the place to be but I saw (Kukowski) and Drew (Papke) were making the high side work and I just about moved my line to the top but I decided to stick with what I know,” Wiest said. “I stayed on the bottom and got away from them again.”

Papke was second and Tim Brockhouse of Shakopee, Minn., was third after starting the feature 11th. Two-time defending champion Nate Keena finished fifth in the feature.

Roehrich, who had only one win in 11 starts in Mandan this season, won his second in Hobby Stocks, beating track points champ Bill Hultberg in the process.

“A couple of cars gave me a run for my money. Bill and Jeremy (Herr) were right there for most of the race. You had to hit your mark. I tried going down low, realized there was nothing there and went back to the top. Thank god I did it fast enough,” Roehrich said. “I’ve never run (Oktoberfest). Last-minute decision … and it kinda paid off.”

Balfour driver Yost was an easy winner in IMCA Sport Compacts.

“I’s right there with Motor Magic and I only have, like, three others, so not too bad I guess,” Yost said of his win.

Grager, meanwhile, has been in victory lane in Mandan before. He won this summer’s Dakota Classic Modified Tour title. The weeklong series ended in Mandan.

Grager won from the pole.

“It sucks when you start out front because you don’t know where the other guys are,” Grager said. “I got lucky and ended up winning.”

In IMCA Northern Sportmods, Casselton driver Pavlicek outlasted Fargo’s Scott Jacobson and Minot drivers Robby Rosselli and Brock Beeter. Pavlicek shook out a few cautions and a red flag after emergency personnel treated a driver who hit the guardrail.

"Scott (who finished fifth) and I have been friends forever, we just laughed afterward,” Pavlicek said. “This is the first time I’ve ever won here so that’s awesome. I wish we could race here more often.”

Rosselli and Beeter finished second and third.

Minot’s Brandon Beeter, meanwhile, led wire to wire to take the checkered flag in IMCA Hobby Stocks. Fellow Minot driver Tim Anderson was second.

“It’s awesome when you get to drive a fast race car,” said Beeter, who had been away from racing for a while. “I had so much fun this week. I didn’t feel rusty, it’s like riding a bike, you don’t forget.”