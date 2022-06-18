Seidler drives to second Mods feature

Marlyn Seidler lineup up sixth at the start of the IMCA Modifieds feature on Friday night at Dacotah Speedway.

Twenty laps later, the Underwood driver took the checkered flag, picking up his second victory of the season. In five races this season, he’s got two wins, four top-five finishes and five top 10s. That has him sitting in fourth place in the points standings – trailing only Jeremy Keller, Shawn Strand and Spencer Wilson.

Strand, Mark Dahl, Keller and Wilson rounded out the top five finishers in Friday’s main event.

Mark Dahl of Bismarck and Drew Christianson of Minot picked up heat wins.

Hunter Domagala, Preston Martin, Jeremy Engelhardt and Ken Sandberg also earned feature victories.

Domagala, sitting second in the season points standings, earned his first feature win, finishing ahead of Matt Dosch of Lincoln, season points leader Zach Federick of Richardton, Chris Welk Jr. of Mandan and Kasey Ussatis of Nome in the 20-lap event.

Domagala and Jason Berg of Bismarck were the heat winners.

Preston Martin started 11th but went on to post his second feature win of the season and the Lincoln driver holds the season points lead. Nate Keena of Lincoln finished second, with Donavin Wiest of Wishek, Austin Wiest of Bismarck and Dayton Olheiser of Dickinson following.

Casey Martin of Bismarck and Colten Laber of Carrington won the B Features and heat winners were Keena, Drew Papke of Bismarck, Olheiser and Donavin Wiest won the heats.

Engelhardt edged fellow Bismarck driver Bill Hultberg to claim the Hobby Stocks feature. Josh Roehrich of Menoken, Derrick Appert of Hazelton and John Gartner Jr. of Mandan rounded out the top five.

Appert and Wishek’s Jeremy Herr were heat winners.

Sandberg and Nicholas Hoffman went 1-2 in the IMCA Sport Compact feature. Stan Thompson and Alex Thompson of Bismarck finished third and fourth, respectively.

