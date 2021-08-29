Season champions crowned in Mandan, broken tire dooms Sandberg's shot at repeat

A summer’s worth of hard driving and good fortune came down to one night as Dacotah Speedway in Mandan crowned its champions for 2021 on Friday.
When the dust settled, all five class leaders or co-leaders held on to their leads, while one driver watched his chance for a title defense roll away into the night with a lost tire.
That unfortunate driver was Sport Compact co-leader and defending track champion Ken Sandberg, who was leading his heat race when a rear tire broke loose and rolled away. Sandberg finished the race on three tires but didn’t make it out to start the feature.
Shawn Strand of Mandan won his third IMCA feature of the season, Hunter Domagala captured his sixth WISSOTA Streets feature and Drew Papke matched that in INEX Legends.
Jeremy Engelhardt had perhaps the easiest night of all champions. All the Hobby Stock leader had to do was start the feature to win the title. He did that, inishing well off the pace of feature winner Dylan Sandberg.
The IMCA regular-season finale was won by Strand, but veteran driver Quentin Kinzley came away the big winner. Kinzley took a two-point lead into the night despite not winning a feature race all season. Jeremy Keller, on the other hand, won six features and the next two drivers in the points race, Strand and Marlyn Seidler, had three wins each.
Consistency was the key for Kinzley, whose title will likely be the only one he will ever win. His work in the oilfield has kept him from running in the points race before and will again. So this title was a one-and-done.
“I normally only get to race half the year because of work in the oilfield,” Kinzley said. “Work’s going to pick up. This was my one-time shot. I can’t tell what the future brings but the way it’s looking I won’t have a chance to defend it.”
Kinzley chased Keller through most of the feature until a caution with five laps left brought the pack together. On the restart, Kinzley went from fifth place to second and stayed there behind Strand. Keller finished fourth.
Strand had started eighth but didn’t stay there long. He dueled with Kinzley, Keller, Seidler and Frederick all race before taking the checkered flag.
“It was insane early on. It was to the floor and hope you had more,” Strand said. “There was a sweet spot coming out of (turn) two. If I could get on the right rear and motor out. … That yellow with two to go, it was like, ‘man, just keep your marks.' Then Kinzley came on the outside and almost passed us all. It was an awesome race.”
Kinzley finished with 448 points, while Keller ended the season with 444. Kinzley started the feature in ninth place, five places behind Keller.
“Going out there for the feature and knowing how much traction there was and all the guys between him and me was kind of discouraging,” Kinzley said. “People get really fast when there is traction.
“Toward the end, I found the high side and that caution regrouped me,” Kinzley added. “No one else was using the high side and I took advantage of it. They left the high side wide open on that restart.”
Domagala, meanwhile, was the only driver to successfully defend his season points title, and he made it look easy.
“It seems like between me and Zach (Fredericks), whoever gets out front the fastest wins. So I knew I had to push the issue if we were going to get it done,” Domagala said.
Domagala pulled away from traffic and finished 27 points ahead of Zach Frederick.
“We put so much work into this car … I couldn’t do it without them,” Domagala said of his team. “It’s nice for it to pay off. We were really nervous coming in tonight.”
Domagala’s 1,343 points were 27 more than Frederick.
In Legends, Papke’s sixth feature win of the season dethroned defending points champ Donavin Wiest. Papke ended with 1,346 points to Wiest’s 1,317.
“That late-race caution helped me out,” Paple said. “I got stuck in traffic and stuck in line for a while,” Papke said. “I had a good car but just couldn’t go anywhere with it. After that caution I was able to make some moves.”
A restart with five laps left gave Papke the opening he needed. He took the lead with two laps left.
The Martin brothers – Preston, Dauntae, Casey and Travis – finished fourth, fifth, sixth and 10th, respectively, in the points standings.
Engelhardt took the excitement out of the Sport Compacts points race by locking up the title by just starting the feature. Engelhardt, who will move up to WISSOTA Streets next season, finished fourth, well behind feature winner Dylan Sandberg. He had taken the excitement out of the points race building a 130-point lead going into the night. He ended with 1,242 points, 122 more than runner-up Bill Hultberg.
Feature winner Dylan Sandberg was racing for wins, not points.
“All I could think of was ‘man, we’re having a replay of last week,’ and was Bill going to come out of nowhere again,” Sandberg said. “We had to drive the wheels off the thing to get that one.”
That’s literally what happened to Ken Sandberg, who entered the night tied with Stan Thompson for the points lead.
Ken Sandberg was seeking his 10th feature win of the season but he never even got a chance. After throwing a tire late in the heat race, the defending points champion never even started the feature. Meanwhile, Thompson not only started but won his second heat race of the season and his second points championship.
“I was very nervous because Ken is a very good driver,” Thompson said.
Thompson actually gave Sandberg a wheel bearing to repair his car, but he couldn’t get it repaired in time. Thompson said his second title felt better.
“I like the second one better. The first, there were only seven cars,” Thompson said.
Thompson finished with 497 points, while Sandberg ended with 487.