Season champions crowned in Mandan, broken tire dooms Sandberg's shot at repeat

Consistency was the key for Kinzley, whose title will likely be the only one he will ever win. His work in the oilfield has kept him from running in the points race before and will again. So this title was a one-and-done.

“I normally only get to race half the year because of work in the oilfield,” Kinzley said. “Work’s going to pick up. This was my one-time shot. I can’t tell what the future brings but the way it’s looking I won’t have a chance to defend it.”

Kinzley chased Keller through most of the feature until a caution with five laps left brought the pack together. On the restart, Kinzley went from fifth place to second and stayed there behind Strand. Keller finished fourth.

Strand had started eighth but didn’t stay there long. He dueled with Kinzley, Keller, Seidler and Frederick all race before taking the checkered flag.

“It was insane early on. It was to the floor and hope you had more,” Strand said. “There was a sweet spot coming out of (turn) two. If I could get on the right rear and motor out. … That yellow with two to go, it was like, ‘man, just keep your marks.' Then Kinzley came on the outside and almost passed us all. It was an awesome race.”