Racing season under a yellow flag

Had this been like any other March, stock car racers from Bismarck and Mandan and the surrounding area would have been getting their cars ready for the preseason show at Kirkwood Mall.
But as we all know, this is not like any other March anybody can remember. The 2020 racing season, the 30th at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, is under a yellow flag with the likelihood of a red flag flying at any time due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis.
The season had been scheduled to begin with off-track activities like the Dacotah Speedway mall show April 8-13 and test and tune April 19. The season opener is tentatively scheduled for April 24.
But with all large gatherings forbidden for the foreseeable future, none of those events are likely to be held.
Track President Jeremy Keller said no decision has been made on the course of action given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.
“This all came on pretty fast,” Keller said. “We haven’t met yet. Everything is on hold and the way things are going it’s not looking too good.”
Keller said that with everything going on right now, he hasn’t put a whole lot of thought into the racing season yet.
“No one is concerned about racing right now,” Keller said. “They’re worried about taking care of their families and making sure they get through this. Racing is the last thing on anybody’s mind right now.”
But it was earlier as several racers went south this winter to race in warm weather states like Texas and Arizona.
Tom Berry Jr. of Newburg, who beat Keller for the IMCA Modified championship by 15 points, chased Fargo’s Casey Arneson to the finish line in the Winter Nationals feature at Cocopah Speedway in January. Spencer Wilson of Minot also ran, as did Underwood’s Marlyn Seidler. Arneson was third in the Winter National point standings.
Minot’s Brad King was a feature winner in March at Cocopah and third in IMCA Hobby Stocks in January.
Brent Schlafmann was among several drivers competing at Cocopah Speedway in Phoenix. He also ran in Casa Grande, Peoria and Mesa.
“We’ve been doing that for about the last three years,” the IMCA Modified driver said. “It’s more of a hobby. I enjoy Arizona and doing some racing through the end April.”
That all stopped a couple of weeks ago, which was OK to Schlafmann.
“We got into a lot of wrecks. Tore it up quite a bit,” he said. “The last race I ran seventh in the main.”
Jason Wolla of Ray ran the Lonestar Tour in Texas and took fourth in an IMCA Modified feature at Cocopah Speedway in Phoenix.
Seidler also began his season, the 37th of his career, in Arizona.
“We were only down there for two weekends in January in Yuma. We came back because we had corn in the field yet,” Seidler said.
Finishing the corn harvest was imperative, but …
“Racing is always on our minds. Racers are like fishermen and golfers,” Seidler said. “It appears to me that there are lot of things going to be put on hold. Race season here is short. I’m hoping we can get started soon.”
