Racing season under a yellow flag

Had this been like any other March, stock car racers from Bismarck and Mandan and the surrounding area would have been getting their cars ready for the preseason show at Kirkwood Mall.

But as we all know, this is not like any other March anybody can remember. The 2020 racing season, the 30th at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, is under a yellow flag with the likelihood of a red flag flying at any time due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis.

The season had been scheduled to begin with off-track activities like the Dacotah Speedway mall show April 8-13 and test and tune April 19. The season opener is tentatively scheduled for April 24.

But with all large gatherings forbidden for the foreseeable future, none of those events are likely to be held.

Track President Jeremy Keller said no decision has been made on the course of action given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

“This all came on pretty fast,” Keller said. “We haven’t met yet. Everything is on hold and the way things are going it’s not looking too good.”

Keller said that with everything going on right now, he hasn’t put a whole lot of thought into the racing season yet.