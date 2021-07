Persistent Ward drives to Modified Tour title

"This is a pretty big deal," he said. "I've seen a lot of good drivers win this championship."

The Dakota Tour victory comes on the heels of a profitable visit to Minnesota. He won the 50-lap feature on the final day of the Land of 10,000 Lakes tour in Granite City, earning a $10,000 payout in the process. He placed fifth in the Modified points standings in Minnesota.

Winning the DCMT points title was worth $1,600, plus the placement earnings he picked up with his consistently high finishes.

Ward said he hopes to return to North Dakota for another run through the Dakota Tour in 2022.

His more immediate plans involve returning home to Harcourt, which is located in west central Iowa near the Des Moines River. In Iowa he does most of his racing at tracks in Boone, Marshalltown and Stuart.

"We'll go to the Boone speedway on Saturday and West Union for a special on Wednesday," he said.

NOTES: Thursday's show attracted 106 cars, 52 of them Modifieds. ... Thirty-five Legends ran, along with 19 Stock Cars. ... Kollin Hibdon of Pahrump, Nev., won features at Jamestown and Minot, but placed 13th in the Modified point standings with 148. He failed to make the feature three of the six nights. ... Ward becomes the fifth Iowa driver to win the DCMT. Dean Mahlstedt won in 2005, followed by Troy Cordes in 2006, Jay Noteboom in 2009 and 2011, and Tom Berry Jr. in 2019. ... Austin Arneson of Fargo and Elijah Zevenbergen of Ocheyedan, Iowa, were the 2020 champions in the Modified and Stock Car divisions, respectively. Neither entered the Tour this year.

