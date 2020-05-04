Papke making move from Legends to Mods

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Timing is everything to Drew Papke, the Bismarck INEX Legends driver who raced his way to a national points championship last season.

After winning his second national points title -- he also won in 2012 -- Papke felt the time was right to make the jump from Legends to IMCA Modifieds for the current season. Not that there was anything wrong with Legends, it’s just a new challenge.

“I don’t think it’s that big of a jump,” Papke said. “A lot of the time Legends are underestimated. The thing I always tell people, is that it’s not a coincidence that a lot of NASCAR drivers came up through Legends.”

The smaller Legends cars can be less forgiving than their powerful cousins. Legend cars allow less modifications than the IMCA Mods, meaning success often rests with the drivers themselves.

“Legends bring out a good driver more so than Mods,” Papke said. “You can get away with stuff in Mods. Legends are so difficult to drive, a little mistake can cause you to lose a lot of ground.

“The way you drive a Legend is smooth and you try to keep momentum,” Papke added. “Mods have so much more power and advanced suspensions you can get away with driving them harder. That will be the biggest change, teaching myself the new limit.”