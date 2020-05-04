Papke making move from Legends to Mods

Timing is everything to Drew Papke, the Bismarck INEX Legends driver who raced his way to a national points championship last season.
After winning his second national points title -- he also won in 2012 -- Papke felt the time was right to make the jump from Legends to IMCA Modifieds for the current season. Not that there was anything wrong with Legends, it’s just a new challenge.
“I don’t think it’s that big of a jump,” Papke said. “A lot of the time Legends are underestimated. The thing I always tell people, is that it’s not a coincidence that a lot of NASCAR drivers came up through Legends.”
The smaller Legends cars can be less forgiving than their powerful cousins. Legend cars allow less modifications than the IMCA Mods, meaning success often rests with the drivers themselves.
“Legends bring out a good driver more so than Mods,” Papke said. “You can get away with stuff in Mods. Legends are so difficult to drive, a little mistake can cause you to lose a lot of ground.
“The way you drive a Legend is smooth and you try to keep momentum,” Papke added. “Mods have so much more power and advanced suspensions you can get away with driving them harder. That will be the biggest change, teaching myself the new limit.”
In Legends, the sky was the limit for Papke. In 2019, he won his first track title and stopped Donavin Wiest’s seven-year run of championships. He also won the national title, Iron Man 100 and more. Papke claimed 20 feature wins in all.
But it came with a price.
“The last couple of years we’ve done so much travelling,” Papke said. “In the past, we (he and his fiancée pit crew, Megan) would put about 60,000 miles a year on my truck. We’re just ready to have a summer closer to home.”
So, Papke will drive weekly in Mandan and Jamestown and still keep his Legend car for special shows.
COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into Papke’s preparation for the coming season, just like it has for a handful of drivers in new classes this season.
Papke’s experience in a Mod consists of about a dozen laps. He going to have to learn a new style of driving and also maintain his own equipment -- with a little help from his dad and Megan.
“Me, I do most things on my own,” Papke said. “Dad helps out in the shop and my only other (crew) is Megan. We’re not on a huge budget. We work hard and spend wisely and make do with what I have.”
That’s been the recipe for success in Legends.
“One thing with Mods, is that there is a lot of maintenance on it,” Papke noted. “We’re still learning how to maintain it. The amount of time it takes is pretty high.”
Had the pandemic not stopped racing in its tracks, Papke would have already been running in Missouri and Iowa while waiting for the Mandan opener.
“This year all of that got canceled,” Papke said. “It was a bummer that I haven’t been able to turn any laps. This is the longest break from driving a car that I’ve had since I started driving a car.”
Papke’s goal for his first season in IMCA Mods is pretty down to earth: “As of now, I want to be Rookie of the Year in Mandan and finish in the top 10 in points.
“When I started racing, my parents told me someone else has more money and somebody has better equipment and someone always has better luck,” Papke said. “They taught me the most important thing was go out and give 100 percent and if that’s first place or 10th place, the main thing is you gave it 100 percent.”
This is the first of a four-part series on dirt track racing in Bismarck-Mandan.
