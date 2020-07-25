Papke jumps back in Legend car after mod crash in Dickinson

Papke just got back from Nebraska where he purchased a car for the chassis and some other parts. The engine of his wrecked mod is salvageable, but nothing else is, he said.

Eventually, the mod will be ready and Papke is going to make a decision on what to run where.

“We don’t have a plan. But once that’s ready, I might race modifieds in Mandan and race Legends Saturday in Dickinson or Jamestown,” Papke said.

He’s certainly not giving up on mods.

“We had a pretty good season for not really having any experience. I had high hopes,” he said. “I’ll need a few weeks.”

In other Legends races, Tommie Quenzer of Zambrota, Minn., and Lincoln’s Nate Keena were winners. Keena won with ease but Quenzer dueled side by side with Austin Wiest down the stretch.

Hunter Domagala outran Barrett Berg in the final race of the night to claim a win in the first heat of WISSOTA Street Stocks. The downpour brought things to a standstill with one Street heat and all three IMCA Modified heats, then the features, to run.