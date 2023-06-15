It’s way too early to start talking about a victory tour in the typical sense.

But the last couple of weeks has been a quasi-victory tour for oh-so-close Lincoln Legends driver Preston Martin.

Since finishing runner-up to -- who else -- Donavin Wiest June 2 at Dacotah Speedway, Martin has won four feature races and finished third on area tracks. It’s a stretch run that gives him confidence that he can get past perennial Dacotah Speedway Legends champion Wiest for the title that eluded him by one point last season.

“The biggest thing about Donavin, that you can’t do anything about in setup is, the guy is ungodly consistent,” Martin said. “He’s steady.”

Martin started the weather-delayed season with a feature win on May 5. He was second to Wiest on June 2 before winning the first of two straight features at Jamestown Speedway. He also won at Southwest Speedway in Dickinson and at Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo.

Martin sits third, just two points behind Glenn Mitchell in the points race at McLean County Speedway in Underwood.

Having a competitive car at every track is not as easy as it sounds as each track is different and requires a different setup.

“I’m slowly working on trying to dial the car in,” Martin said. “The biggest thing is (each track) does have its differences. A couple big differences is how dry it will be and how smooth it will be. The ruts are harder to navigate when you’re riding too low to the ground.”

Martin said experience at other tracks makes a difference.

“I’ve got some of those adjustments nailed down before I get to the track,” Martin explained while admitting his success at Jamestown Speedway is surprising. “That one I still haven’t figured out. I still think Alex (Kukowski) is faster than me at Jamestown. I just got lucky last week. I still don’t know the secret to that one.”

They have finished 1-2 the last two nights in Jamestown. They are also 1-2 in points with 294 and 291, respectively, with Wiest looming in third with 288 points.

Back in Mandan, Martin leads all drivers but Wiest, whom he trails 391-380. He is still looking for a way to solve the “Wiest Line,” which is extremely low through every corner. Martin runs a line exactly opposite of Wiest but admits he needs to find another line to catch the Wishek driver.

“I always try the high line first because I hate getting stuck at the bottom,” Martin said. “On the bottom in the crowd it’s tough to go somewhere. The top side doesn’t seem to be holding up for me. Three weeks in a row, falling on the top side, I have to try the bottom.”

Martin said he will continue to make slow changes in hopes of making up that one point he needed last year.

“The biggest thing is slowing down. I got too excited last year which made me make too aggressive changes. By the time I caught the car it was too late,” Martin said.

Here and There

Bismarck Sport Compact driver Alex Thompson and Balfour’s Chrys Yost are trading off points leads as we approach the middle of the season. Thompson leads Yost by three points in Minot, and Yost leads third-place Thompson by six points in Mandan.

Hoppin’ the River

Motocross racers this week take their aerial show across the Missouri River to Bismarck this weekend for a doubleheader Saturday and Sunday at the track located on the old Missouri Valley Fairgrounds east of the state penitentiary.

North Dakota Motocross Association President Tom Peters said a record 393 riders competed over the course of two days on opening weekend. There’s no reason to expect a smaller turnout this week.

You can bet that Ryan Peters will be there. The multi-time state champion from Mandan won Moto 1 and 2 in Open A, 450A, 250A on Saturday and Sunday.