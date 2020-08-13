Martin family has it all covered at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan

Mandan’s three-eighth-mile Dacotah Speedway is a long way from the half-mile NASCAR bull ring known as Martinsville in the state Virginia.
Or is it?
Given the number of Martins who can be found at the local dirt track every weekend, Martinsville seems fitting here as well.
Let’s count them:
- Dad, Keven, is the race director, handling complaints and all that goes with Friday nights’ racing programs.
- Mom, Janice, runs the concessions that offer more than your standard hot dogs and popcorn. Do you like beef tips, mashed potatoes and gravy? Oh, she also runs Lady J Catering, so eat up.
- Casey, 34, is the longest-running of four INEX Legends-driving Martin brothers. He is fourth in track points (386). He is classified semi-pro and a speedway board member.
- Preston, 24, is second in the points (450). He is classified Legends pro and a speedway board member.
- Travis, 37, is the latest to join the racing ranks. He is eighth in points (349). He is classified semi-pro.
- Dauntae, 23, is a classified pro like Casey. He has missed a couple of weeks and is 15th in points (315).
All four will be back on the track tonight as Dacotah Speedway celebrates its 30th anniversary.
Casey happens to live next to Ivan Sailer, the man who first introduced Legends cars to the track. Sailer still runs and was influential in the Martins’ interest in the open-wheel cars.
“I’m his next-door neighbor and I saw that and thought it was cool,” Casey said. “When I first saw them, I thought it was an interesting class. Then I went to college for recreational engines and then it was like I know how to work on them, so it fit my background.”
Preston and Dauntae were still in high school at the time and watched Casey race. That prompted them to build a Thunder 4 that Preston raced to get seat time. The following year, Preston and Dauntae both jumped into their own Legends car.
“Watching Casey, I thought it was doable,” Preston said.
Travis, the oldest of the four brothers, decided he didn’t want to be on the sidelines so he, too, committed to a Legends car.
“He saw the fun we were having. He had a couple of Jet Skis and said he’s sick of working on Jet Skis and bought a car,” Casey said.
Of the three brothers, Travis is the only one not involved in automotive work full time. He drives a milk truck.
Casey, Preston and Dauntae own their own small engine repair shop. So they are always together and tinkering with engines.
They do the same every weekend during the summers. On Friday nights they are together at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan.
“It’s very competitive,” Casey said. “It doesn’t matter we’re running first, second or third or running for sixth, seventh and eighth, it’s always competitive and we’re having fun.”
The younger brothers have more experience behind the wheel.
“At any given time, me and Dauntae and Preston are usually neck and neck,” Casey said. “We’re all thee equal but we all have our own style. Travis is a mid-pack runner. He’s still figuring the car out and doesn’t have a lot of time to work on the car.”
Preston, who is 47 points behind speedway points leader Donavin Wiest, said the debate over who is the best driver has more to do with the track than then driver.
“We all have a different driving style,” Preston said. "Dauntae hates driving on the guard rail (low line), so if we’re on the guard rail I can get him, no problem. On the high side, Casey is pretty good. But if it’s right in the middle and Dauntae can whip the tail end of that car, Dauntae’s got it.
“If it’s nice and smooth, me and Casey have it better. But if it’s rough and have ruts, Dauntae loves putting his left wheel in a rut.”
Preston said track conditions change throughout the night, and with them, the brothers’ fortunes.
Regardless, it just fun being out on the track in such a fast little car (1,300 pounds with driver, 150-horsepower engine).
“The adrenaline rush is stupid. Those cars are literally rockets on wheels,” Preston said. “The wheels stick out farther than anything on the body. If you touch side to side you hit tires. If you hit tires, one guy goes up and one guy goes down. For me it’s an adrenaline rush to race that close without touching somebody.”
Watching them all from afar is their dad. A race director, all complaints go to Keven, who listens and makes rulings.
“He’s got skin as thick as a rhino,” Casey said. “He’s a great (race director).”
Keven, who also hauls all four cars to tracks with a semi, has experience knowing how to handle sticky situations.
“Before we had that hauler, we had a wedge hauler,” Keven explained. “We were going to Jamestown but there was not enough room in the pickup for gear. The boys strapped themselves in their cars on the hauler. And we got pulled over near Crystal springs.
“He said ‘you know you have people sitting in those cars?’
‘Yeh.’
‘You know that’s not legal?’
‘Isn’t it? You can have people in a fifth-wheel camper and that’s legal. This is a fifth-wheel. I assumed it would be the same.’”
He said he’d be right back. He came back and said ‘apparently you know the law better than I do.’ He let us go.”
Keven has never turned a lap in a race car but his sons bought a Hobby Stock and are trying to convince him to run next year.
But Keven insists his best work is done off the track.
“We (Keven and Janice) are doing what we can to make this the number one place to race,” Keven said. “We’re not that far off. We can be the best track in the state of North Dakota.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!