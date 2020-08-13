Martin family has it all covered at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan

The younger brothers have more experience behind the wheel.

“At any given time, me and Dauntae and Preston are usually neck and neck,” Casey said. “We’re all thee equal but we all have our own style. Travis is a mid-pack runner. He’s still figuring the car out and doesn’t have a lot of time to work on the car.”

Preston, who is 47 points behind speedway points leader Donavin Wiest, said the debate over who is the best driver has more to do with the track than then driver.

“We all have a different driving style,” Preston said. "Dauntae hates driving on the guard rail (low line), so if we’re on the guard rail I can get him, no problem. On the high side, Casey is pretty good. But if it’s right in the middle and Dauntae can whip the tail end of that car, Dauntae’s got it.

“If it’s nice and smooth, me and Casey have it better. But if it’s rough and have ruts, Dauntae loves putting his left wheel in a rut.”

Preston said track conditions change throughout the night, and with them, the brothers’ fortunes.

Regardless, it just fun being out on the track in such a fast little car (1,300 pounds with driver, 150-horsepower engine).