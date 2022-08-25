Martin, edged by Wiest for Legends title, 'goofed up' by looking at the points

The 2022 racing season was going very well for Bismarck INEX Legends driver Preston Martin until he committed a cardinal sin in his eyes. He looked at the points race.

Game over. Black Flag. Throw in the towel.

The only two people not surprised that Wishek driver and now 11-time Legends champ Donavin Wiest overtook Martin on championship night to win the crown were Wiest and Martin; Wiest because that’s what Wiest does – wins titles – and Martin because he looked at those darn points.

When the dust settled on the season points chase, Wiest was champion again with 942 points and Martin, who went into the night with the points lead, was second with 941. Wiest said that it was the fewest points by which he has ever won.

“I felt bad,” Wiest said. “I know it meant a lot to him, but he said he’s all right.”

Martin did all he could after nervously dropping way behind in the feature and trying to come back at the end.

“I don’t do well under pressure,” Martin said. “The entire year I actually tried not to look at points. The problem is I have three brothers that constantly hang around the shop and friends and buddies kept telling me ‘you’re in the points.’ Like a goofball, I looked at the points and realized how close it was. The last race of the season, I just goofed up.”

Martin went into championship night with the narrowest of leads. All he had to do was stay within one position of Wiest and he would claim his first Dacotah Speedway points title. Unfortunately, by the start of the night’s racing, Martin knew that.

“The pressure got to me. I went off the track twice, that didn’t help at all,” Martin said.

Wiest started the feature in the 10th spot and finished second. Martin started fourth and eventually got back there. But he couldn’t chase down third-place finisher Drew Papke, his brother-in-law, for third.

“I started catching back up and finally got my bearings together, but the problem was, I had a big gap in front of me and that there was no way to catch up without a caution,” Martin said.

Wiest said there were some anxious moments after he lost the lead to eventual feature winner Alex Kukowski late in the race.

“I got up in the lead and watched the lap board, making sure he wasn’t behind me,” Wiest said. “There were a couple laps left and I got passed for the lead. There was a caution on the last lap and they called the race. That gave me a one-point lead.”

Wiest finished strong after a slow start. And that began with a feature win and Governors Cup points title. He won just his second feature of the year the following week but finished in the top five in nine of 10 races this summer.

Martin, meanwhile, was equally consistent. He won three features and had nine top-five finishes.

“It was a lot of fun,” Martin concluded, “and Donavin’s a good guy. I talked to him before and after the race. I told him I’m coming for him next year. To be able just to compete with him was awesome.”

Martin has one Wishek title to his credit, but Mandan has been elusive.

“We call Mandan the Daytona of the local race tracks. It’s the big dog,” Martin said of the three-eighths-mile oval. “It’s the hardest track, too, because it’s slippery. I didn’t intend to be in the points running this year because I didn’t think it was possible.”

While the regular season for Legends is over, the racing season isn’t. The track will crown champions in IMCA Modifieds, WISSOTA Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and IMCA Sport Compacts on Friday. It also will feature Night of the Legends where younger and less-experienced Legends drivers and veteran master drivers are split up to race against their peers.

As for the final points races, Shawn Strand leads Marlyn Seidler by six points and Jeremy Keller by eight in IMCA Modifieds; Hunter Domagala leads Zach Frederick by 32 in WISSOTA Streets; Bill Hultberg leads John Gartner Jr. by 54 in Hobby Stocks; and Ken Sandberg is a seven-point leader over Alex Thompson in IMCA Sport Compacts.