Mandan's Gartner ready to race at Bristol

It’s still a couple of months before John Gartner Jr. starts turning laps at Dacotah Speedway, but the Mandan racer has spent much of the winter getting ready to run an event on the half-mile oval at Bristol Motor Speedway. Yes, that Bristol.

The famous NASCAR track has been covered with dirt for the Bristol Dirt Nationals, capped on March 28 by the Cup Series Food City Dirt Race. But from March 15-20, the track will belong to drivers like Gartner and his brother, Scott.

The Gartners will run IMCA Stock Cars, which are only part of the show. Other classes will include Super Late Models, Modifieds, Sport Mods, 602 and 604 Late Models, Hornets and Open Modifieds.

Gartner, who finished second in Hobby Stock points at Dacotah Speedway last year, said as soon as he heard about the event he jumped at the chance to get on the track in northeast Tennessee.

“It’s like a bucket list thing to get to race on a NASCAR track,” Gartner said. “When I saw they were racing my class at that track it was like … I gotta go. You had to register and you had to be quick because they limited out at 200 cars and it filled up by the end of the day.”