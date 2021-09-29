Mandan's Domagala looks to cap big season at Oktoberfest

The Race of Champions is reserved for winners of a selected night feature at tracks across the Upper Midwest. Domagala doesn’t even know which of his six winning nights was the qualifier but accepted the invitation.

“You have to win that one night and they draw at random at the 100 where you are going to start,” Domagala said. “That one night locked me in.”

Domagala followed the Race of Champions with a strong run at the 50th annual Stock Car Stampede. He started fourth and won the feature on the first night, after starting on the pole and winning his heat. On night two, he again won his heat from the pole, then finished fourth after starting eighth in the feature.

“We definitely had a good weekend,” Domagala said. “Time and preparation is obviously a big factor but when it comes down to running in those big shows and succeeding in them, a lot of it comes down to where you’re starting.”

Domagala has a lot to be pleased with but the Race of Champions and the Stampede were the most thrilling.